Owner of construction company tied to fatal 2021 trench collapse in Breckenridge faces manslaughter charges

Read full article on original website
Plumb Joy
4d ago
Why don't executives of big corporations like pharma and other face criminal charges when people die due to their negligence? Likely because the government officials and politicians overseeing them are promised cushy overpaid jobs after they quit government with a huge pension, it's how it works. Only the littler people get nailed. Them vs Us!
Reply(1)
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Meet the new faces of law enforcement valley-wide
Colorado State Patrol and Avon Police Department have welcomed new law enforcement professionals to their ranks recently. In a field with a diminishing workforce, new officers within these agencies showed up to serve and protect the Eagle County community. Colorado State Patrol. Jean “Alex” Baidet. 28-year-old Colorado State...
Chicken-suited demonstrator in Vail facing charges in two different cases, starts crowdfunding campaign for legal expenses
A chicken-suited demonstrator has been frequenting Vail Village this season, holding protest signs aimed at exposing local issues. While the chicken suit was meant to draw attention to the signs more than conceal his identity, Tim McMahon says many people became aware that he was the demonstrator after word got out about the trespassing citation he received from the Vail Police in December. (McMahon set foot on Vail Resorts property after being told not to and was promptly served with a summons).
Hearse carrying a body for medical donation slides off Interstate 70 in Colorado
A hearse that was transporting a body for medical donation slid off of interstate 70 on Friday, according to officials from Summit Fire and EMS. The accident occurred at around 3 AM near mile marker 212 between Silverthorne and the Eisenhower Tunnel. The vehicle reportedly slid off of the roadway and teetered over a 100-foot-high embankment before coming to a stop.
Gunfire damages stores at Colorado Mills Mall
The Lakewood Police Department is investigating an exchange of gunfire that damaged two stores at the Colorado Mills Mall.
Driver shot during possible altercation on I-70
The Wheat Ridge Police Department said a possible altercation led to a shooting on Interstate 70 Sunday morning.
KKTV
Serious semi crash forces closure for part of I-70 in Colorado on Monday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A safety closure was put in place on Monday along I-70 in Colorado because of a crash involving at least one semi. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) announced the closure just before 1:30 p.m. for the Glenwood Canyon area. The closure is in place between Dotsero and Glenwood Springs and is expected to last until Tuesday.
Driver shot on I-70; westbound lanes closed near Wheat Ridge
The Wheat Ridge Police Department said a possible altercation led to a shooting on Interstate 70 Sunday morning.
Carnes: Edwards a non-binary town?
Perhaps it’s just me, but I feel some are beginning to take this whole “Identifying versus Being” thingy a tad too far. The first is subjective while the other is objective, yet both are considered truth in respective circles. “But Richard, how does this apply to Edwards?”...
1310kfka.com
Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash in Boulder
A woman has died in a multi-vehicle crash in Boulder. It happened Thursday afternoon at Foothills Parkway and Valmont Road. Police said the 65-year-old woman, who behind the wheel of a BMW, was struck by a vehicle that was heading south on Foothills Parkway and crossed over the median into the northbound lanes. The woman suffered serious injuries and died at the hospital. No one else was hurt in the crash. Police are seeking witnesses or anyone who may have surveillance video of the crash.
Denver police arrest six in alleged car jacking incident
Police arrested a group of six men and boys following an alleged carjacking incident in Cherry Creek North this week. Police received a 911 call from two women on Monday afternoon reporting a robbery in the Whole Foods parking garage near East Second Avenue and North University Boulevard, according to an arrest affidavit provided by the Denver Police Department. The victims, a mother and daughter, told police they drove to...
Shoppers concerned after gunfire at Colorado Mills Mall
Shoppers at the Colorado Mills Mall are concerned after an exchange of gunfire damaged property Saturday night.
AirLife helicopter pilot headed to work arrested, charged with DUI
A Colorado AirLife helicopter pilot, described by sheriff's deputies as "unsteady" and "wobbling," was arrested earlier this month and charged with DUI as he was headed to apparently fly a medical helicopter from his work base in Lincoln County, according to a CBS News Colorado Investigation.AirLife Denver is the emergency medical care and critical care transport service of the HealthONE system of hospitals.Court and police records gathered by CBS News Colorado show that the Elbert County Sheriff's Office stopped Aaron Fouquette, 40, on the night of Jan. 7 as the veteran pilot was headed to work. Breath tests later showed...
Man pleads guilty to killing ex-wife after cutting off ankle monitor
WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A 33-year-old man accused of killing his ex-wife in 2020 in Westminster after cutting off an ankle monitor pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. Court records show that James Naulls Jr. entered a guilty plea on Friday in the death of 33-year-old Yasmin Usama Dahabreh, and a charge of first-degree murder after deliberation was dismissed.
4th Colorado library closes for meth contamination
A fourth public library in Colorado has closed for methamphetamine contamination. This time, it was the Arvada Library in Jefferson County.
lamarledger.com
Boulder King Soopers shooting suspect showing symptoms of schizophrenia, prosecutor says
The man charged with killing 10 people in the 2021 Boulder King Soopers shooting is showing symptoms of schizophrenia, which is keeping him from being found competent to stand trial, according to prosecutors. Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 22, remains incompetent to stand trial, Boulder District Court Judge Ingrid Bakke ruled...
Armed, dangerous suspect wanted in Adams County strip mall shooting
Deputies are searching for the suspect who allegedly injured a woman in a Zumba class after firing gunshots in a nearby trailer park. The man is considered to be armed and dangerous.
One killed in single rollover crash in single rollover crash in Littleton
A person was killed in a single rollover crash in Littleton Thursday evening and police were still investigating the circumstances that led to the crash Friday morning.
State Patrol Puts Northern Colorado County in the Top 5 Worst for Speeding
Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is here with another reminder that Centennial State residents aren't the best at driving. In a new press release, the agency chastised local motorists for their apparent inability to stop speeding, particularly in school or work zones. "Great lengths are taken to alert drivers in advance...
The new VSON Buena Vista clinic offers convenient orthopaedic services for patients in Chaffee County
We primarily think of Vail-Summit Orthopaedics & Neurosurgery as a lifeline for patients in the I-70 resort corridor, but the pioneering healthcare organization has always worked to provide outreach to mountain communities far from Metro Denver. This month, VSON established a more permanent arrangement in Buena Vista to offer patients...
5280.com
Why TSA Agents Hate Colorado Driver’s Licenses
In the craziness that was the winter holiday travel season—one that left thousands of airline passengers stranded as a bomb cyclone gripped the country—a minor airport inconvenience may have slipped under the radar: Many Colorado driver’s licenses won’t scan at Transportation Security Administration checkpoints. I first...
Vail Daily
Vail, CO
4K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Coloradohttps://www.swiftcom.com
Comments / 3