3 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensPennsylvania State
5 of Our Favorite Buffets in PennsylvaniaEast Coast TravelerState College, PA
Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plantRoger MarshPottstown, PA
What to Explore When Visiting This Historic Village in PennsylvaniaMelissa FrostLancaster County, PA
This Famous Spot on Rt. 30 Can Become Yours for $2.4 MillionMelissa FrostRonks, PA
WFMZ-TV Online
Montgomery County court appoints commissioner to fill open seat
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Montgomery County will soon have a new commissioner. The county Court of Common Pleas has appointed Jamila Winder to fill the vacancy left by Val Arkoosh, who left to join Gov. Josh Shapiro's cabinet as secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services. Winder, who will be...
WFMZ-TV Online
Developer challenges Bethlehem Township's rejection of Wawa plan
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - The Wawa plan that Bethlehem Township rejected in December will be up for review again Feb. 7. Bethlehem Twp. rejects Harvey's Corner plan with Wawa. Wagner Enterprises proposes a Wawa convenience store with gas pumps, a bank, and two eight-unit garden apartment buildings for 4900 Freemansburg Ave. In December, the township Board of Commissioners opposed the plan, 4-1.
WFMZ-TV Online
Former parish church building in Bethlehem to be closed
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — A former parish church building in Bethlehem will be closed and offered for sale, the Diocese of Allentown said Monday. The closing of the St. Joseph church building on East Fifth Street will be delayed so that those interested may attend one final Mass, March 18, to mark the Feast Day of St. Joseph, according to a news release from the diocese.
Upper Darby mayor issues statement after arrest on suspicion of DUI
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- Upper Darby Mayor Barbarann Keffer has issued a statement following her arrest on suspicion of DUI last week. Keffer says she is being treated for alcohol addiction after police pulled her over last Thursday night in Upper Chichester Township.Police say she was driving on Route 322 with a flat tire and a broken headlight, and they smelled alcohol on her breath. On Monday, Keffer released a statement apologizing to the people of Upper Darby. "As Mayor of Upper Darby, I realize that I am held to a higher standard and I am prepared to face...
WFMZ-TV Online
Jury finds man not guilty in encounter with Planned Parenthood volunteer
PHILADELPHIA -- A pro-life activist from Bucks County has been found not guilty of violating the federal FACE Act. Mark Houck was accused of pushing and injuring a patient escort outside a Planned Parenthood clinic in Philadelphia. Shortly after the verdict came out, Houck and his legal team held a...
Daily Local News
Crime in Chester County down 10 percent in past 3 years, records show
WEST CHESTER — Homicides in Chester County in 2023 involved incidents of domestic violence that escalated to the point of death, a review of records show. Although county Coroner Sophia Garcia-Jackson listed the number as a dozen, however four of those homicides occurred elsewhere. District Attorney Deb Ryan specified that there were five homicide cases in the county, with eight victims. In some case, the alleged perpetrator committed suicide after the killings.
Former Bucks County Assistant District Attorney Brings Law Firm Back to Doylestown Borough
A Bucks County law firm has recently moved their offices back to one of the area’s most historic boroughs. Klein Burdett & Associates recently moved their offices back into Doylestown Borough. Operated by former Bucks County Assistant District Attorney Ellis Klein, the firm continues to offer legal support for cases involving DUI, Criminal Defense, Traffic Ticket Defense, and other general practice matters.
WFMZ-TV Online
Annual 'Souper Bowl' raises funds for Opportunity House
READING, Pa. – Supporters of Opportunity House spent Monday night enjoying samples of hot soup during the Souper Bowl fundraiser. The annual event was held at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Reading. Stacy Perlaki, director of development for Opportunity House, said people buy tickets to the event for one...
WFMZ-TV Online
Schuylkill County painter sprucing up church
ST. CLAIR, Pa. - A Schuylkill County painter is in the process of sprucing up a church that's more than a century old. St. Mary's Orthodox Church in St. Clair has been a staple of the community since 1901. "You're overwhelmed with the smell of incense," Ordained Reader Gregory Sagan...
WFMZ-TV Online
Some residents object, as Montgomery County township plans to build municipal complex on preserved land
UPPER POTTSGROVE TWP., Pa. - When preserved open space is open to a new development. It's an issue in Montgomery County, as a township has plans to build on permanently preserved land. When Mike Clouser bought his Upper Pottsgrove Township home, the neighboring field was a big perk. "It was...
Philadelphia school board denies three charter renewals
The Philadelphia Board of Education Thursday voted for a second time to deny renewal to three charter schools — including one that has been operating for 20 years and enrolls 1,800 students — citing concerns about potential conflicts of interest regarding their legal representation and management practices.The nine-member board had voted nearly unanimously at its October meeting not to renew the charters of the three schools — First Philadelphia Prep Charter,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Penndale Middle School dismisses early, cancels evening activities after threats
LANSDALE, Pa. - A Montgomery County middle school dismissed early Monday after threats against the school. Students at Penndale Middle School, part of the North Penn School District, were sent home at 12:30 p.m. after a second threat was made against the school. All evening activities were also canceled, the district said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Corner of Bethlehem's Five Points sold for $2.6M; AutoZone being built on site
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A corner of Bethlehem's Five Points, soon to be the site of an AutoZone store, has been sold for $2.64 million. The property at 501-507 Wyandotte St., formerly homes and an auto-repair business, was sold Jan. 25, according to Northampton County property records. The AutoZone store that will open there is partly up.
Delaware County making significant gains in reducing prison population
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Delaware County is gaining significant ground in reducing its prison population as it continues to push forward with criminal justice reform initiatives.
Harrisburg councilman interrupts, pulls gun on potential burglar at his nonprofit: video
Ralph Rodriguez has spent the past decade pouring his heart and soul into All You Can Inc., a nonprofit charity in Allison Hill, that focuses on helping locals. So when he saw a masked man appear on the doorbell camera of his business’ Berryhill Street office in Harrisburg early Saturday, the city councilman and his wife rushed five minutes down the road to confront him.
abc27.com
Crews battle fire under Harrisburg’s Mulberry Street Bridge
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Fire crews responded to the fire under Harrisburg’s Mulberry Street Bridge on Saturday, Jan. 28. According to Squad 8 of the Harrisburg Bureau of Fire, crews were sent to an area under the Mulberry Street Bridge for smoke in the area. When units arrived,...
3 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or retiring to the great state of Pennsylvania, you should add the following towns to your list.
WGAL
12 Pennsylvania school districts accused of moving money to qualify for tax hikes
A dozen Pennsylvania school districts – including some in the Susquehanna Valley – are being accused of playing a shell game to move money around so they could qualify for tax hikes. Under state law, school districts can raise property taxes up to a limit. Any higher increase...
Skull found on riverbank in 1986 ID'd as missing NJ man
MORRISVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a skull found on banks of the Delaware River in Pennsylvania more than 3 1/2 decades ago has been identified as that of a man long believed slain in New Jersey along with his girlfriend, whose body had been found in the river on the New Jersey side the previous year.The Bucks County district attorney's office said Monday that detectives and a private forensic DNA laboratory identified the skull found on the banks of the river in Morrisville in 1986 as that of Richard Thomas Alt, 31, last seen by his parents on Christmas...
WFMZ-TV Online
Tuesday: Crane delivery to close block on Bethlehem's SouthSide
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Heads up to those in Bethlehem on Tuesday. A contractor will have a crane placed on E. Fourth Street on Tuesday, which means part of the road will be closed during the day, the city said. E. Fourth Street will be closed between S. New and Adams...
