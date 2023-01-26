ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Montgomery County court appoints commissioner to fill open seat

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Montgomery County will soon have a new commissioner. The county Court of Common Pleas has appointed Jamila Winder to fill the vacancy left by Val Arkoosh, who left to join Gov. Josh Shapiro's cabinet as secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services. Winder, who will be...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Developer challenges Bethlehem Township's rejection of Wawa plan

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - The Wawa plan that Bethlehem Township rejected in December will be up for review again Feb. 7. Bethlehem Twp. rejects Harvey's Corner plan with Wawa. Wagner Enterprises proposes a Wawa convenience store with gas pumps, a bank, and two eight-unit garden apartment buildings for 4900 Freemansburg Ave. In December, the township Board of Commissioners opposed the plan, 4-1.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Former parish church building in Bethlehem to be closed

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — A former parish church building in Bethlehem will be closed and offered for sale, the Diocese of Allentown said Monday. The closing of the St. Joseph church building on East Fifth Street will be delayed so that those interested may attend one final Mass, March 18, to mark the Feast Day of St. Joseph, according to a news release from the diocese.
BETHLEHEM, PA
CBS Philly

Upper Darby mayor issues statement after arrest on suspicion of DUI

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) -- Upper Darby Mayor Barbarann Keffer has issued a statement following her arrest on suspicion of DUI last week. Keffer says she is being treated for alcohol addiction after police pulled her over last Thursday night in Upper Chichester Township.Police say she was driving on Route 322 with a flat tire and a broken headlight, and they smelled alcohol on her breath. On Monday, Keffer released a statement apologizing to the people of Upper Darby.  "As Mayor of Upper Darby, I realize that I am held to a higher standard and I am prepared to face...
UPPER DARBY, PA
Daily Local News

Crime in Chester County down 10 percent in past 3 years, records show

WEST CHESTER — Homicides in Chester County in 2023 involved incidents of domestic violence that escalated to the point of death, a review of records show. Although county Coroner Sophia Garcia-Jackson listed the number as a dozen, however four of those homicides occurred elsewhere. District Attorney Deb Ryan specified that there were five homicide cases in the county, with eight victims. In some case, the alleged perpetrator committed suicide after the killings.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Former Bucks County Assistant District Attorney Brings Law Firm Back to Doylestown Borough

A Bucks County law firm has recently moved their offices back to one of the area’s most historic boroughs. Klein Burdett & Associates recently moved their offices back into Doylestown Borough. Operated by former Bucks County Assistant District Attorney Ellis Klein, the firm continues to offer legal support for cases involving DUI, Criminal Defense, Traffic Ticket Defense, and other general practice matters.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Annual 'Souper Bowl' raises funds for Opportunity House

READING, Pa. – Supporters of Opportunity House spent Monday night enjoying samples of hot soup during the Souper Bowl fundraiser. The annual event was held at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Reading. Stacy Perlaki, director of development for Opportunity House, said people buy tickets to the event for one...
READING, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Schuylkill County painter sprucing up church

ST. CLAIR, Pa. - A Schuylkill County painter is in the process of sprucing up a church that's more than a century old. St. Mary's Orthodox Church in St. Clair has been a staple of the community since 1901. "You're overwhelmed with the smell of incense," Ordained Reader Gregory Sagan...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Chalkbeat

Philadelphia school board denies three charter renewals

The Philadelphia Board of Education Thursday voted for a second time to deny renewal to three charter schools — including one that has been operating for 20 years and enrolls 1,800 students — citing concerns about potential conflicts of interest regarding their legal representation and management practices.The nine-member board had voted nearly unanimously at its October meeting not to renew the charters of the three schools — First Philadelphia Prep Charter,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Corner of Bethlehem's Five Points sold for $2.6M; AutoZone being built on site

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A corner of Bethlehem's Five Points, soon to be the site of an AutoZone store, has been sold for $2.64 million. The property at 501-507 Wyandotte St., formerly homes and an auto-repair business, was sold Jan. 25, according to Northampton County property records. The AutoZone store that will open there is partly up.
BETHLEHEM, PA
PennLive.com

Harrisburg councilman interrupts, pulls gun on potential burglar at his nonprofit: video

Ralph Rodriguez has spent the past decade pouring his heart and soul into All You Can Inc., a nonprofit charity in Allison Hill, that focuses on helping locals. So when he saw a masked man appear on the doorbell camera of his business’ Berryhill Street office in Harrisburg early Saturday, the city councilman and his wife rushed five minutes down the road to confront him.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Crews battle fire under Harrisburg’s Mulberry Street Bridge

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Fire crews responded to the fire under Harrisburg’s Mulberry Street Bridge on Saturday, Jan. 28. According to Squad 8 of the Harrisburg Bureau of Fire, crews were sent to an area under the Mulberry Street Bridge for smoke in the area. When units arrived,...
HARRISBURG, PA
CBS Philly

Skull found on riverbank in 1986 ID'd as missing NJ man

MORRISVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a skull found on banks of the Delaware River in Pennsylvania more than 3 1/2 decades ago has been identified as that of a man long believed slain in New Jersey along with his girlfriend, whose body had been found in the river on the New Jersey side the previous year.The Bucks County district attorney's office said Monday that detectives and a private forensic DNA laboratory identified the skull found on the banks of the river in Morrisville in 1986 as that of Richard Thomas Alt, 31, last seen by his parents on Christmas...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

