Outback Steakhouse Cleared For New LocationJoel EisenbergWhitehall, PA
Nazareth Native Invites Public to a Reading of Her Magical New PlayDenise SheltonNazareth, PA
Eviction Notices Sent to Long-Term Stores and Restaurants of Major U.S. Shopping MallJoel EisenbergBethlehem, PA
Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plantRoger MarshPottstown, PA
New Hope, Pennsylvania: 4 Fun Things To Do, Year-RoundMelissa FrostNew Hope, PA
Nazareth boys basketball outlasts Wilson in OT at Wells Fargo Center
The Nazareth and Wilson boys basketball teams maximized their court time at the Wells Fargo Center on Monday. The Blue Eagles and Warriors battled in an overtime contest that included 12 ties and 11 lead changes. Nazareth finally prevailed 67-62 in an independent matchup at the home of the Philadelphia...
Delaware Valley soars in this week’s NJWWA poll
Delaware Valley’s two huge wins in three days propelled the Terriers up in this week’s. New Jersey Wrestling Writers Association (NJWWA) poll. The Terriers (12-3), who defeated Warren Hills 39-23 and Phillipsburg 33-27, flew up from No. 19 to No. 12. Del Val is the No. 4 public school in the poll.
Former Penn Basketball Player Cameron Gunter Dies, 31
Former University of Pennsylvania basketball player Cameron Gunter died on Thursday, Jan. 19, the team announced on Twitter. He was 31 years old. Cameron graduated from Ridley High School (Class of 2014), and went on to play for the Penn basketball team while earning his degree in communications and commerce.
Becahi wrestlers outduel nationally-ranked foe in epic performance
Bethlehem Catholic’s wrestlers found themselves in an unusual position Saturday night. “We were underdogs,” said Golden Hawk senior 172-pounder Luke Thomas. “We came in underdogs. We were underdogs every single moment. We wanted to show we would compete against a top-5 team like Malvern Prep.”. Those underdogs...
WFMZ-TV Online
Nazareth restaurant ends dine-in operations
NAZARETH, Pa. - A Nazareth restaurant dishing out gluten- and dairy-free cuisine is making some changes to its business model. Indigo 52, a year-old restaurant catering to people with a gluten allergy and other dietary sensitivities, is no longer offering dine-in service at 52 S. Main St., according to an announcement on the business' Facebook page.
11 Lehigh Valley students named 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholar candidates
Eleven high school students from the Lehigh Valley are among 198 in Pennsylvania named as candidates for the 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, the state Department of Education has announced. The program was established in 1964 to recognize and honor distinguished graduating high school seniors each year, the Department of...
Lattig restoring bowling game during retirement
Gene Lattig of Easton retired recently with the plan to bowl more in his free time. Retirement also provided a chance to erase the past couple lean years the Easton Area Bowling Association Hall of Fame member has gone through. Lattig’s plan was derailed slightly thanks to a pulled hamstring...
bestattractions.org
Best Things to Do in Jim Thorpe, Pennsylvania
Places to visit in Jim Thorpe, PA. Whether hiking, white water rafting, or visiting old mines, Jim Thorpe is full of attractions for tourists. It’s an excellent spot for those who like to experience nature and quiet beauty. But it’s not just the natural beauty that captivates—the cultural sights from the Lehigh Canal era are fascinating and remind us why Jim Thorpe is such an exciting place to visit.
Montgomery County bakery serving up Eagles-themed doughnuts
COLMAR, Pa. (CBS) -- A Montgomery County bakery has created a special super-sized doughnut in honor of the Eagles.The Yum-Yum Bake Shop has a sweet reward for Birds fans.Jennifer Stengel isn't officially on the Eagles.But she considers herself and her staff at Yum Yum Bake Shop in Colmar an extension of the Birds as they advance to the Super Bowl."It's very exciting, it's great to see the energy in the town and everybody coming together with excitement," Stengel said.Instead of delivering touchdowns to Philly fans hungry for a win, workers at the shop are delivering smiles to customers hungry for their...
Del Val wrestlers seize the moment to stun Phillipsburg
Jake Lagun wore a large dog bone around his neck when he came out for an interview after Monday’s home match with Phillipsburg. “It’s the Pin Dog award,” said the Delaware Valley senior wrestler. “For the biggest pin of the match.”. Or biggest pin of the...
Vote to consolidate, sell 3 Bethlehem churches to Lehigh University is a week away
Members of three Bethlehem Lutheran church congregations will vote Sunday, Feb. 5, on whether to consolidate and sell their churches. After years of planning, the congregations of St. John’s Lutheran Church at 617 E. Fourth St., St. Peter’s Lutheran Church at 474 Vine St. and Light of Christ Lutheran Church at 2020 Worthington Ave. were supposed to vote on Sunday, Jan. 8, on whether to consolidate and whether to sell the churches and the massive parking lot at St. John’s to Lehigh University for $3.7 million.
Eagles fans party in the streets to celebrate return to Super Bowl (PHOTOS)
Eagles fans took to the streets of Philadelphia Sunday night to celebrate the team’s second trip to the Super Bowl in five years. They flooded out of bars and their homes onto Broad Street in Center City, and many other locations throughout the city. Fans attending the game at Lincoln Financial Field were just as excited.
Waxing nostalgic: Crayola stamps celebrating 20th century drew local collectors | Lehigh Valley historical headlines
Folks flocked to the post office for a box of crayons. A stamp featuring the first box of Crayola crayons was featured on a run of the U.S. Postal Service’s “Celebrate the Century” series released 25 years ago this week. The Easton brand, Binney & Smith, made that first box in 1903. It appeared in the stamp sheet recalling events from the 1900s and 1910s.
Trailblazing Easton Area principal who fought for diversity, teacher recognition, will retire
When David Hightower rolled into the Easton area, all he wanted to do was coach track and teach physical education. The Lincoln University track hall-of-famer shifted his priorities as the community embraced him and he embraced the opportunity to lead.
Carbon County Grocery Sells $1M Lotto Ticket
A shopper in Carbon County left the grocery store a millionaire, state lottery officials say. A Powerball ticket purchased at Hazle Park Meats & Groceries on Routes 903 and 534 in Albrightsville won $1 million, officials said. The lucky winner matched all five of the numbers pulled in the Saturday, Jan. 28 drawing, according to lotto representatives.
Thousands attend Celebration of Life for legendary Philly DJ Jerry Blavat
"They say legends never die," one mourner said. "He's DJing in heaven right now."
Northampton County judge candidate has the support of Larry Holmes’ family | Letter
A long time ago we decided to make our home here in Palmer Township. We raised our children here, and now watch our grandchildren growing up here. We care about this community. That is the reason why we are encouraging everyone to vote for Brian Panella for Northampton County judge....
Pennsylvania Dining Fixture Named Best Italian Restaurant in the State
Pennsylvania is home to countless Italian restaurants. From old-school to modern, the criteria for identifying an amazing "Italian restaurant," are a prevalence of Italian or Italian-inspired dishes on the menu, impeccable service, high-quality food, and an overall experience that leaves you fulfilled.
wildkidswander.com
How to Visit Camelback’s Aquatopia Indoor Waterpark For the Day
Camelback Resort is a top family-friendly resort in the Poconos and one of the best indoor waterpark hotels in the area. However, sometimes it’s fun to visit an indoor waterpark for the day. Thankfully, Camelback started offering day passes to its indoor waterpark, Aquatopia. Learn more about how to visit Aquatopia indoor waterpark for the day and the things you’ll need to know before you go below!
'We need y’all to stay': Jazz lounge and community hot spot for more than a decade closes
Ben Bynum Jr. opened Relish with his brother Robert in 2009. It was a place where neighbors could enjoy friends, good conversation and even better food all while sitting side by side with local politicians like Rep. Dwight Evans.
Easton, PA
