Related
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
Video: Patrick Mahomes' Postgame Message For Joe Burrow Is Going Viral
Patrick Mahomes is done hearing about all this "Burrowhead" talk. During his postgame interview on Sunday night, Mahomes took a shot at Joe Burrow and the Bengals. The Chiefs quarterback made it clear it's called Arrowhead Stadium. “We showed this place is Arrowhead, it’s not ...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Pat Freiermuth Admits Steelers Removed Crucial Piece of Offense
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers adjusted to life without a franchise quarterback this season, and until the end, it was bumpy. The Steelers finished 9-8 after a 7-2 run to close out the season, but throughout the year, you could see how the offense was still developing. And during their first year with Mitch Trubisky and then Kenny Pickett, the team decided not to use a key part of any team's passing attack.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Indianapolis Colts have just One of ESPN’s Top 50 Free Agents
After a disappointing 2022 season, it's no surprise that the Indianapolis Colts don't have a list of in-demand free agents other teams are looking to poach. According to ESPN's latest Top 50 Free Agent Rankings, the Colts have just one player among the league's best set to hit the open market.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
3 Reasons Aaron Rodgers Won’t Be Traded to Jets
The Aaron Rodgers to the Jets trade hype has hit a crescendo with the recent hiring of Nathaniel Hackett, as the team’s new offensive coordinator. Hackett, recently fired as the Head Coach of the Broncos, served as the Packers’ Offensive Coordinator from 2019-2021. Now he is part of...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Major NFL Rules Analyst Confirms Chiefs Held B.J. Hill On Game-Sealing Play
CINCINNATI — CBS NFL rules analyst Gene Steratore appeared on Maggie & Perloff this week confirming that B.J. Hill was held on the Patrick Mahomes scramble that ended the 2023 AFC Championship Game. The MVP frontrunner got knocked out of bounds with a late hit on the play and...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Tom Brady Weighs in on Brutal Brock Purdy Injury, 49ers Loss
Many have compared 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy to the 2001 journey of legendary signal-caller Tom Brady. Like Brady, who took over for an injured Drew Bledsoe and led the Patriots to their first Super Bowl, Purdy steered San Francisco to the Super Bowl’s doorstep in the place of Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. However, an elbow injury in the first quarter of the NFC championship sidelined Purdy for much of the 31–7 loss to the Eagles.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
IB Nation Sports Talk: Biggest Flexes And Whiffs Of Marcus Freeman’s First Season At Notre Dame
What did Marcus Freeman do great and where did he fall short in his first season as Notre Dame football coach? Irish Breakdown discusses both the good and bad in today's show. We also have plenty of other topics in "Rapid Fire" as well. See the full list below!. Rapid...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys’ Micah Parsons: An Eagles Fan for Super Bowl?
Dallas Cowboys fans are already experiencing enough agony after being eliminated in the NFC Divisional by the San Francisco 49ers, who were then beaten by the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship on Sunday. But now, Dallas' nightmare is only getting worse. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons has admitted his friendship...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Booher: 7-Round Detroit Lions 2023 Mock Draft
With the offseason upon the Detroit Lions, the focus remains on building a winner. Lions general manager Brad Holmes is facing a critical offseason, as the team’s 9-8 finish has the fanbase eager to return to the postseason. The Lions are aching to play in the playoffs, as it’s now been six seasons since the organization last made it.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys Mock: Micah Parsons 2.0 in Georgia’s Nolan Smith?
It's up for debate which area the Dallas Cowboys will need to address the most as they dive deeper into another offseason of uncertainty after a 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional. But instead of strengthening a weakness, how about bolstering a strength? That's the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How to Watch Kansas City Chiefs vs. Cincinnati Bengals
The Kansas City Chiefs are coming off a big Divisional Round win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the opportunity for revenge has presented itself for Sunday. Coming into town are the Cincinnati Bengals, a team that faced Kansas City in the AFC Championship Game just a year ago. After the Chiefs got out to a commanding lead in the first half of that matchup, Joe Burrow and company came storming back and pulled off an improbable victory to advance to the Super Bowl. That ended the Chiefs' season on a sour note, and they'll be looking to avoid a similar fate this time around.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bengals Wide Receiver Questionable To Return Against Chiefs
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd is questionable to return to the AFC Championship game with a thigh injury. Boyd caught a few passes over the middle to amass 2 grabs for 40 yards before getting hurt. Cincinnati fights Kansas City for a spot in the Super Bowl...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Patriots Shrine Bowl Practice Day 3: Which Players Catching Bill Belichick’s Attention?
LAS VEGAS -- The New England Patriots, led by receivers coach Troy Brown, wrapped up their third practice session at the East-West Shrine Bowl in the cold and wet Fertitta Complex at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas. Brown stood in front of the microphone, exasperated after a difficult offensive performance...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Senior Bowl Targets to Watch That Should Be on the Saints Radar
The Senior Bowl is in full swing. All. The Saints have been no stranger to finding talent from this event that showcases some of the best college has to offer for the upcoming draft. One of the things that's really appreciated ahead of the week is that executive director Jim Nagy tweeted out that every team will be meeting with all 125 players this week, so we don't have to act like these are exclusive.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Predictions for the NFL Conference Championship Games
The AFC and NFC Championship games take place today to decide the participants for Super Bowl LVII. The NFC title game kicks off at 3pm Eastern Time with the Philadelphia Eagles hosting the San Francisco 49ers. At 6:30 EST, the Kansas City Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC championship showdown.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Joe Burrow and Zac Taylor Brush Off Trash Talk Between Bengals and Chiefs Following Loss in AFC Title Game
CINCINNATI — There was plenty of trash talk between the Bengals and Chiefs ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship Game. Kansas City ultimately won 23-20. Not only advancing to Super Bowl LVII, but earning the right to talk plenty of trash after winning the conference title. "It was a heavyweight...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Coach DeMeco Ryans Lawsuit Against Texans - Ancient History?
The Houston Texans' hiring of DeMeco Ryans to be the next head coach is "coming soon'' - which comes as a surprise to some who early in this process might have thought a 2016 conflict between the two parties worthy of blocking a reunion. Houston watchers have reasons to remember...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
2023 NFL Draft: 3-Round Jaguars Mock Draft, Senior Bowl Edition
As the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles prepare to clash in Super Bowl LVII next week, scouts across the board will be huddled up at the Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, AL. to watch this year's group of top seniors on the practice field, as well as gain other valuable information from them off the field in terms of fit.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bears Shopping Spree Hurt by Lower Tags
View the original article to see embedded media. The franchise tag numbers have been released by the NFL and it doesn't bode well for anyone hoping the Bears could sign one of the top free agent running backs instead of bringing back their own free agent, David Montgomery. It also...
