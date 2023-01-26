One person died and another received moderate injuries in a traffic collision at Menifee Road and Watson Road Sunday morning, police said. The collision occurred about 9:51 a.m., according to Menifee PD officer Anthony Clay. A 2010 Volkswagen Jetta was heading eastbound on Watson Road and stopped at the stop sign at Menifee Road. For unknown reasons, the VW pulled onto Menifee Road in front of a 2017 Hundai Elantra, which a witness said was traveling southbound on Menifee Road at about 50-60 mph. There is no stop sign for motorists traveling on Menifee Road at that intersection.

MENIFEE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO