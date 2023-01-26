Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
NBA Star Diagnosed With Major InjuryOnlyHomersMilwaukee, WI
Burlington to Replace Shopping Mall Anchor Piggy WigglyJoel EisenbergMilwaukee, WI
Piggly Wiggly is Closing a Location in MilwaukeeBryan DijkhuizenMilwaukee, WI
Baseball Legend and Three-Time World Series Champion DiesOnlyHomersMilwaukee, WI
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man dead in Waukesha jail day after traffic stop
WAUKESHA, Wis. - A Milwaukee man, 34, who died at the Waukesha County Jail on Jan. 17, was identified Monday, Jan. 30 as Randy Glenn Jr. He died the day after he was arrested during a traffic stop in Waukesha. He was taken to jail around 4:30 p.m. Jan. 16 and found dead around 6 a.m. Jan. 17.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man, 86, dies 5 months after shooting
MILWAUKEE - Ivory Mallory, 86, died Jan. 27 at the VA Medical Center in Milwaukee five months after he was shot near 22nd and Center, along with his wife and her sister and a friend. Ivory's wife, Shirley, 82, was fatally shot Aug. 24. Carrie Barnhill, 88, Shirley's sister, was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee mother killed on Christmas Eve, 2nd man charged
MILWAUKEE - A second man is charged in the fatal shooting of Milwaukee mother Sildian Torres, killed on Christmas Eve as she drove to a holiday gathering with her 7-year-old son in the back seat. Prosecutors say Raymond King, 18, was driving the vehicle the shots were fired from when Torres was killed near 29th and Greenfield on Dec. 24.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting; man in stable condition, no arrests
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday, Jan. 30 near Fond du Lac and Roosevelt. It happened around 10:10 p.m. Police say a 21-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha County reckless driving; man rescued by sheriff's deputies
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha County sheriff's deputies arrested two people on Monday, Jan. 30 following an incident on southbound I-94 near County Highway C. Dispatchers advised the vehicle was stolen out of Illinois. Officials said deputies were initially alerted to a reckless driving complaint on southbound I-94 – where a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
73rd and Mill shooting; man wounded, no arrests
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Sunday, Jan. 29 near 73rd Street and Mill Road. It happened shortly before 9 p.m. Police say the victim, an 18-year-old Milwaukee man, arrived at a Milwaukee Fire Department Engine house on 69th Street for assistance. The victim was...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman accused; setting fires in apartment building
MILWAUKEE - A 23-year-old Milwaukee woman is accused of setting fires in an apartment building near 55th and Congress. The accused is Valerie King – and she faces the following criminal counts:. Arson of building, use of a dangerous weapon. Bail jumping (misdemeanor) According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee homicide: Man accused of fatally shooting his father
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man is charged with first-degree reckless homicide for a shooting that happened near McKinley and Vliet on Sunday, Jan. 22. Prosecutors accuse Tra-Von Barnes of shooting his father, killing him. According to the criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to the area of McKinley and Vliet in...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal crash, speeding driver in stolen car ran red light: police
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 65, was killed in a crash near 27th and Vliet on Monday, Jan. 30 when the car he was riding in was hit by the driver of a stolen vehicle. Police said the driver of a vehicle reported stolen in Milwaukee was speeding south on 27th Street and failed to stop for a red light, slamming into the victim's car which was being driven west on Vliet Street. The driver of the car that was hit, a 26-year-old man, was hurt in the crash.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Tyre Nichols video: When should Milwaukee police footage be released?
MILWAUKEE - With the release of the video showing the beating of Tyre Nichols by Memphis, Tennessee police, a Milwaukee activist group says it takes Milwaukee police too long to release footage. The Milwaukee Fire and Police commission is looking at requiring releases earlier. In the Memphis case, police released...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Cudahy stolen vehicle pursuit, 6 arrested
CUDAHY, Wis. - Six people were arrested after Cudahy police pursued a stolen Hyundai on Sunday night, Jan. 29. Police said officers responded to the area near Whittaker and Lipton for a report of people entering vehicles -- traveling in a red Hyundai Santa Fe. That vehicle was spotted nearby...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting, West Allis man hurt, robbery-related, police say
MILWAUKEE - A West Allis man, 27, was hurt in a Milwaukee shooting Sunday evening, Jan. 29 near 35th and North. Police said the shots were fired shortly after 5 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting, but police said...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha arson: Milwaukee man sentenced to 5 years in federal prison
MILWAUKEE - Esmond King of Milwaukee was sentenced on Friday, Jan. 27 to five years in federal prison for a Kenosha arson from September 2021. King, 33, will also spend three years on supervised release following his prison term and will be required to pay over $271,000 in restitution related to the property damage caused by his offense.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Illegal Immigrant Charged in Third Fatal Crash, This One in Waukesha County
Israel Martinez Lopez is accused of killing his passenger in a reckless crash in the Town of Lisbon, in Waukesha County, this month. There is an ICE hold on him in the jail. He is in the country illegally, sources say. He was driving almost twice the speed limit, the...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
59-year-old Milwaukee woman killed in south side shooting identified
NOW TO BREAKING NEWS OUT OF MILWAUKEE, A LIVE LOOK NEAR 15TH AND BEECHER WERE MOMENTS AGO POLICE CONFIRMED A HOMICIDE AT THAT LOCATION. THE VICTIM IS A 59-YEAR-OLD MILWAUKEE WOMAN BUT INVESTIGATORS HAVE NOT SAID HOW SHE DIED. POLICE HAVE BEEN ON TH. 59-year-old Milwaukee woman killed in south...
WISN
Family, friends pay tribute to Milwaukee woman killed
MILWAUKEE — The family of a woman killed this week in Milwaukee held a vigil Sunday in her honor. Jeanette Jimenez was shot Thursday night near 15th and Becher streets. Family members told WISN 12 News she was trying to help with a domestic dispute when she was shot.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Downtown Milwaukee armed robberies, auto break-ins on the rise
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department is warning the public of an increase in armed robberies and auto break-ins in the downtown entertainment areas. Police said the crimes happen primarily between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. Officials said the perpetrators are driving stolen Kias...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
35th and Sarnow shooting; Milwaukee man dead
MILWAUKEE - A 46-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed near 35th and Sarnow on Saturday morning, Jan. 28. Police said the shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. A 40-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested. Officials said the shooting was the result of an argument. This ongoing investigation will be referred to...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Grafton home explosion; elderly man suffers burns; 'It just blew'
GRAFTON, Wis. - Grafton firefighters were dispatched to a home on Surrey Lane for a report of an explosion on Monday, Jan. 30. Grafton Fire Chief William Rice noted firefighters were dispatched to the neighborhood just after 11 a.m. Monday. When firefighters arrived, there was an older couple in the driveway – a man had suffered minor burns. The woman refused any medical treatment.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha police chase, driver arrested in Pleasant Prairie
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - A high-speed police chase ended with one person in handcuffs Wednesday, Jan 25, in Pleasant Prairie. Kenosha police were chasing a vehicle southbound on Sheridan Road. Pleasant Prairie police were notified around 11:30 a.m. and joined in to assist and develop a plan to end the pursuit.
Comments / 9