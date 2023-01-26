ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philly’s Dave Hause brings new music festival to Manayunk

By Justin Udo
KYW News Radio
 4 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — A Philadelphia kid is coming back home, and is bringing some of his award-winning music and big-name friends with him.

Philly rocker Dave Hause, who has graced the music world with his solo work and with his band The Mermaid, is adding a new music event to a roster of festivals that includes everything from Made in America to the Roots Picnic .

Hause is presenting the Sing Us Home music festival, taking over the grounds of the Performing Arts Center on Venice Island in Manayunk on May 5 and 6.

He says the two-day music event is about as close to playing in his old backyard as he could get.

"A one-of-a-kind, independent, DIY event in our hometown neighborhood,” he said. “Just a few minutes away from where [my brother] Tim and I grew up in Roxborough ."

Hause, who recently dropped new music with his sixth album since 2011, added that he won’t be alone on stage with 11 other artists and bands over the two days.

“I’m so excited to announce that we have one of the finest rock and roll bands in history playing. The Drive-By Truckers are going to be there,” he said.

“We also have two of my favorite songwriters, Kathleen Edwards and Craig Finn.”

The other bands participating in the first-time event include Catbite, Circle of Syn, Crossed Keys, Tim Hause, Lydia Loveless, Ocean Avenue Stompers and the Tisburys.

“We are going to mix local Philadelphia food, working-class wit, California vibes,” he said.

“The idea is that if the first year goes well and you all show up and we have a transcendent time, we’ll make it an annual event.”

Hause explained that fans from nearby and around the world would need to travel to Philly to see his performance with The Mermaid at the festival, because no 2023 tour is currently in their plans.

"It's a little bit bittersweet to say that Dave Hause and The Mermaid have no plans to go on a rock and roll tour,” Hause said.

"Get there,” he said, “no matter how far."

Presale tickets have already been released, but the public ticket sale begins at 10 a.m. Friday morning .

