15-year-old killed in rollover crash in Beaver County
A 15-year-old was killed in an overnight crash in Beaver County. The crash took place just after midnight Tuesday in the area of Route 65, Route 51 and the 17th Street Bridge (East Rochester-Monaca Bridge) intersection in East Rochester. The vehicle in the crash matched the description of a vehicle...
butlerradio.com
No One Injured In Vehicle Fire
No one was injured in a vehicle fire Monday afternoon in Butler Township. It happened around 3 p.m. in the parking lot of the Alameda Plaza. Police did not say what caused the vehicle to catch on fire, but crews quickly responded to the scene. The fire was knocked down...
WFMJ.com
Victims in house fire near Grove City identified
The Mercer County Coroner has identified the two victims in a deadly three alarm house fire in Mercer County. The two victims have been identified as 37-year-old Justin Foust and one-year-old Kendric McBride. Mercer 911 got the first call about a fire on Enterprise Road in Pine Township, shortly after...
explore venango
Two Drivers Injured in Collision on Route 36
TIONESTA TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two drivers were injured in a collision that occurred on State Route 36 in Tionesta Township on Thursday afternoon. According to Marienville-based State Police, this crash happened around 1:50 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, on State Route 36, in Tionesta Township, Forest County, involving a 74-year-old Brookville man and a 70-year-old Pleasantville man.
explore venango
Police Ask Public’s Help Regarding Hit-and-Run on Route 257
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) — Police are asking the public for information regarding a hit-and-run accident that occurred on Thursday afternoon. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash happened at 6:38 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, on State Route 257, in Cranberry Township, Venango County. Police say an unknown...
erienewsnow.com
State Police Investigate Arson at Hunting Camp in Crawford County
Pennsylvania State Police are asking for the public's help as it investigates an arson at a hunting camp in Crawford County, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers. It was reported just before 1 p.m. Saturday in the 26200 block of South Rd. in Sparta Township. The property owner told troopers his...
74-year-old man killed in Clarion Co. shooting
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One man is dead and another is in jail after a fight turned deadly in Clarion County.State Police say 46-year-old Jeremy Dailey went to a home on Sandy Flat Road in Limestone Township and got into a fight with 74-year-old Thomas Kemmer.Troopers say Dailey shot Kemmer, who died at the scene.Dailey remains in jail this morning without bail.
explore venango
Man Allegedly Found with Explosive Devices in Seneca Faces Hearing on Wednesday
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon for a Tionesta man who overdosed in Oil City and was allegedly caught with two active explosive devices after being transported to an area hospital. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 29-year-old Nicholas Gabriel Geffel,...
butlerradio.com
More Details Released On Saxonburg Police Chase
Police have released more details about a police chase over the weekend that sent one person to the hospital. The incident happened around 11 p.m. in the Saxonburg Borough. Police say 53-year-old Theodore Snyder of Butler was fleeing borough police when he failed to make a turn at the intersection of North Isabella Street and Constitution Avenue.
explore venango
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Incident of Identity Fraud
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Franklin received a report of an identity theft fraud at 12:33 a.m. on Friday, January 27, near Walnut Street in Emlenton Borough, Venango County. Police say the victim reported an unknown actor(s) filed for unemployment...
Boardman man killed in ATV accident Saturday night
A Boardman man is dead after a traffic accident Saturday night in Lawrence County.
erienewsnow.com
Second Victim Dies In Wrong-Way I-86 Crash Near Jamestown
ELLICOTT, NY (WNY News Now) — Police have identified the victims killed in a wrong-way crash on I-86. The crash happened in the westbound lane of I-86 between exit 12 Jamestown and exit 11 Strunk Road around 6 p.m. Saturday. New York State Police say a preliminary investigation found...
venangoextra.com
Oil City couple charged with child endangerment
An Oil City couple have been charged with endangering the welfare of three children in their care. Oil City police said in a criminal complaint they received a report in April 2022 of a child who didn’t want to go home because she didn’t feel safe there. Children...
Man dies trying to rescue baby from Mercer County fire; baby also passes away
Firefighters were sent to the fire in the 1000 block of Enterprise Road around 8:30 a.m. Monday.
yourdailylocal.com
Police Release Names of Victims in Fatal Accident on I-86
ELLICOTT, NY – New York State Police have released the names of the victims involved in a fatal accident on Interstate 86 Saturday. According to police, NYSP-Jamestown troopers responded to an accident in the westbound lane of I-86 between exits 12 and 13 for a vehicle collision at approximately 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28.
erienewsnow.com
Erie Police Arrest Suspect in Homicide at Metroplex
Police have arrested a suspect in the murder at the Metroplex Club on Buffalo Road in East Erie. Happening in late December, it was the last homicide in Erie in 2022, and the only one police had not solved. Shannon Goodwin, 22, of Erie, was arraigned Sunday on charges including...
explore venango
Teen Driver Injured After Vehicle Strikes Road Sign, Turns Over in Oil Creek Township
OIL CREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area teen was injured following a rollover crash in Oil Creek Township on Thursday evening. According to Corry-based State Police, this crash occurred at 6:14 p.m. on Thursday, January 26, on Church Run Road, in Oil Creek Township, Crawford County. Police say...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Punxsy Man Accused of Back-Handing Clarion County Jail Corrections Officer Due in Court Tomorrow
CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a Punxsutawney man–currently an inmate at the Clarion County Jail–is scheduled for Tuesday morning for reportedly back-handing a corrections officer. According to court documents, a preliminary hearing for 25-year-old Dane David Kells, of Punxsutawney, is scheduled for Tuesday, January...
Student charged following stabbing at Brookville High School, police report
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A student at Brookville Area High School is facing charges after police said they stabbed another kid with a pencil. The 8th-grade student is facing charges of simple assault, terroristic threats and harassment, after the stabbing that happened at the Junior-Senior High School on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 1:10 p.m., according […]
WFMJ.com
Boardman man dies after being thrown from ATV on 224
State Police are investigating a traffic accident that they say claimed the life of a Boardman man. Troopers say 30-year-old Corey Breckner was driving an ATV along Route 224 in Mahoning Township Lawrence County when he attempted to pass another ATV shortly before midnight Saturday. According to police, Breckner was...
