These Slimming Shorts Rival Skims For $10 Cheaper & They ‘Don’t Ride Up’

By Brittany Leitner
 4 days ago

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Sometimes you want to wear something underneath dresses and formal wear that doesn’t totally fall into the shapewear category, but still offers some security. I don’t want my entire thigh region all the way up to my rib cage covered up and pulled in, but it would be nice to have some sort of security so I can dance as much as I want at a wedding without having to deal with sweaty, chaffing thighs. That’s why undershorts like Bloomers Intimates’ Lace Slip Shorts are so good to have on hand.

These shorts have a few hidden details that make them seamless to wear with just about anything. Unlike other undershorts that cut into your legs no matter how much you try to smooth them out, these shorts have a scalloped edge that makes them completely disappear into whatever you’re wearing over them. They also have full thigh coverage so you never have to spend the night pulling them down. The fact that they don’t ride up is one of the most mentioned points of praise in the comments section from people who have tried out these undies themselves.

Pantyloon Lace Slip Shorts in Black

Pantyloon Lace Slip Shorts in Black $45 Buy Now

Similar pairs retail at Skims for about $10 more, so these are a great place to start if you’re interested in shapewear but don’t want it to be totally shapewear-y, if you know what I mean. These shorts reach up to your belly button and they are smoothing without being constricting, thanks to the fact that they’re made with stretch lace.

Pantyloon Lace Slip Shorts in Chocolate

Pantyloon Lace Slip Shorts in Chocolate $45 Buy Now

These shorts also come in four different colors, including Black, Chocolate, Latte and Rose Quartz. Each pair also comes in sizes XS through XXL. One reviewer wrote, “ Love these shorts! And so appreciate how they don’t ride up on the thighs.”

Another loved the updated fit of the design. “I would call these pettipants in the past. However, these are much silkier and sexy than I remember. Perfect under a skirt, dress or pants,” they wrote, adding, “fit is just right and they make you feel great and confident.”

Pantyloon Lace Slip Shorts in Rose Quartz

Pantyloon Lace Slip Shorts in Rose… $45 Buy Now
The best part of these shorts is that they’re totally machine washable. They even come with a mesh bag that you can launder them in, so you don’t have to worry about tears or other accidents in the washing machine. “I absolutely love my Panytloons , they were so comfortable under my slip skirt, had no visible panty lines and did not ride up,” wrote another reviewer. “I felt confident and comfortable which is super important to me. I love how each pair comes with a laundry bag for easy machine washing to help keep them in perfect condition.” Well, what are you waiting for? Pick up a pair (or three) of the Pantyloon Lace Slip Shorts for $45 a piece. https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FLSPn_0kSaSQcx00
StyleCaster

