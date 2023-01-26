Read full article on original website
Related
mycentraloregon.com
School Exclusion Day Feb. 15
The third Wednesday of February (Feb. 15) is School Exclusion Day, and the Oregon Immunization Program reminds parents that children may not be able to attend school or child care that day if their records show missing immunizations. Under state law, all children in public and private schools, preschools, Head...
mycentraloregon.com
Earned Income Tax Credits Available
Today is Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Day and the Oregon Department of Revenue and the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) are encouraging all workers with income in 2022 to check their Earned Income Tax Credit eligibility. The Department of Revenue and ODHS are working with other state agencies...
Comments / 0