Costs continue to mount as Santa Cruz County assesses storm damage to facilities and infrastructure. According to county spokesperson Jason Hoppin, damage to public infrastructure from the January storms has cost local governments at least $76 million. That includes estimates from Santa Cruz, Capitola and Watsonville. In the unincorporated parts of the county, damage costs are about $8 million for parks and $40 million for roads. Those estimates don’t include damage to private property, such as homes and businesses, or to state parks and highways within the county.

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO