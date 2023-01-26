ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Fitchburg businesses work to fill hole left by Little John's

FITCHBURG, Wis. -- When Little John's temporarily suspended operations last week, it left some seniors without the meals that they rely on. The organization had been preparing and sending out almost 16,000 meals per week to senior centers, schools and homeless shelters. On Monday, the Fitchburg Senior Center said local...
Opening dates set for new Hy-Vee stores in Janesville, Oregon

JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Hy-Vee's new grocery stores in Janesville and Oregon now have opening dates. The Janesville store, located at 2500 Humes Road on the city's north side, is set to open at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, the company said Monday. The Iowa-based chain is billing the 97,000-square-foot...
All City of Madison streets to be plowed Saturday night

MADISON, Wis. -- All streets in the City of Madison will be plowed Saturday night, Streets Division officials said. Crews had only been treating the main salt routes but now all streets will get some much-needed cleaning. However, it is still too cold to apply salt so crews will be using sand on streets when necessary.
City of Madison declares snow emergency for Sunday evening

MADISON, WIS. -- The City of Madison declared a snow emergency for Sunday evening and said clean-up from Saturday's storm will take multiple days. Alternate side parking rules will be in effect, including in the downtown Snow Emergency Zone, and off-street parking is recommended when possible. Roads across the city are covered in snow and ice, making travel difficult.
MG&E says Friday night power outage caused by car crashing into pole

MADISON, Wis. -- About 2,000 Madison Gas and Electric customers lost power Friday night after a car crashed into a pole, the company said. The crash occurred at around 9:40 p.m. along Monroe Street. A power pole was broken in the crash. MG&E officials said most of the impacted customers...
Local activists protest following the death of Tyre Nichols

MADISON, Wis. - Activists with the Party for Socialism and Liberation gathered in Madison Sunday to call for justice for Tyre Nichols and an end to police brutality. Despite the cold, protestors picketed in front of the City-County Building in downtown Madison this morning following Friday’s release of bodycam footage showing the brutal, deadly beating of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols by Memphis Police.
