Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Exploring The National Mustard MuseumEast Coast TravelerMiddleton, WI
Wisconsin witness's cell phone dies as triangle-shaped object spotted overheadRoger MarshWisconsin State
On the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, many women are planning to participate in marches.Sherif SaadMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Buckeyes split series at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Cracking the Code: UW-Madison Scientists Bypass Brain's Protective Barrier for Neurological Disorder Gene TherapiesJeremy BrowerMadison, WI
Related
fox47.com
Fitchburg businesses work to fill hole left by Little John's
FITCHBURG, Wis. -- When Little John's temporarily suspended operations last week, it left some seniors without the meals that they rely on. The organization had been preparing and sending out almost 16,000 meals per week to senior centers, schools and homeless shelters. On Monday, the Fitchburg Senior Center said local...
fox47.com
Latest donation for Dane County workforce center puts it one step closer to opening
FITCHBURG, Wis. -- Thanks to a $1.5 million donation by Madison non-profit Ascendium, the Boys and Girls Club of Dane County's McKenzie Regional Workforce Center is one step closer to becoming a reality. "We almost had a party when we found out that they were going to support at that...
fox47.com
Opening dates set for new Hy-Vee stores in Janesville, Oregon
JANESVILLE, Wis. -- Hy-Vee's new grocery stores in Janesville and Oregon now have opening dates. The Janesville store, located at 2500 Humes Road on the city's north side, is set to open at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 7, the company said Monday. The Iowa-based chain is billing the 97,000-square-foot...
fox47.com
All City of Madison streets to be plowed Saturday night
MADISON, Wis. -- All streets in the City of Madison will be plowed Saturday night, Streets Division officials said. Crews had only been treating the main salt routes but now all streets will get some much-needed cleaning. However, it is still too cold to apply salt so crews will be using sand on streets when necessary.
fox47.com
City of Madison declares snow emergency for Sunday evening
MADISON, WIS. -- The City of Madison declared a snow emergency for Sunday evening and said clean-up from Saturday's storm will take multiple days. Alternate side parking rules will be in effect, including in the downtown Snow Emergency Zone, and off-street parking is recommended when possible. Roads across the city are covered in snow and ice, making travel difficult.
fox47.com
MG&E says Friday night power outage caused by car crashing into pole
MADISON, Wis. -- About 2,000 Madison Gas and Electric customers lost power Friday night after a car crashed into a pole, the company said. The crash occurred at around 9:40 p.m. along Monroe Street. A power pole was broken in the crash. MG&E officials said most of the impacted customers...
fox47.com
Local activists protest following the death of Tyre Nichols
MADISON, Wis. - Activists with the Party for Socialism and Liberation gathered in Madison Sunday to call for justice for Tyre Nichols and an end to police brutality. Despite the cold, protestors picketed in front of the City-County Building in downtown Madison this morning following Friday’s release of bodycam footage showing the brutal, deadly beating of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols by Memphis Police.
fox47.com
Driver arrested following chase through portion of Columbia County, Portage police say
PORTAGE, Wis. -- An 18-year-old man was arrested after police in Portage said he fled a traffic stop in the city and led law enforcement on a chase through part of Columbia County Monday afternoon. In a news release, the Portage Police Department said an officer stopped the 18-year-old on...
Comments / 0