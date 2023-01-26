Read full article on original website
wxxv25.com
City of Ocean Springs preparing for parade season
The City of Ocean Springs is getting prepared for the good times to roll this coming Saturday. Workers were out today unloading barricades in preparation for the kick-off Elks Mardi Gras Parade and Krewe of Unique. The city will barricade the parade route from Jackson Avenue to Pine Drive. Wednesday,...
New medical cannabis practice in Gulfport
A new medical cannabis practice is open in Gulfport and ready to welcome patients. Kaya Life has successfully provided medical cannabis services for more than six years, starting in Florida and now expanding to Mississippi, opening their first location in Gulfport. Leading the Gulfport practice is Dr. R Demetrius Steele,...
Biloxi native Helen Bieda turns 100
A Biloxi native and Navy veteran has hit the century mark!. Helen Bieda is keeping the good times rolling as she celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends at the Armed Forces Retirement Home. Helen served in the United States Navy while raising six children and had an illustrious...
Lighthouse Pier in Biloxi coming back better than ever
Biloxi’s Lighthouse Pier has been closed to the public since Hurricane Zeta in October 2020. Most piers in Biloxi have been repaired since the last storm except the Lighthouse Pier. The city has taken longer than usual to restore the pier since they will be upgrading it. Because the...
Family holds vigil to remember children lost in Gulfport apartment fire
A vigil was held over the weekend at the William Bell complex to remember the two young children whose lives were tragically lost in last week’s fire. Family, friends, and many in the Gaston Point community gathered to remember the lives of four-day-old Kakashi Aubrey and six-year-old Vashun Viverette, who both died last Wednesday due to smoke inhalation.
Minor flooding along Biloxi and Wolf Rivers
As our week continues, Biloxi and Wolf Rivers will keep rising. Both the Biloxi and Wolf Rivers are expected to crest above flood stage overnight. They will be in minor flood stage, meaning there is currently no risk of extensive flooding outside of low spots and wooded areas. Emergency management...
Stretch of HWY 90 near MS Aquarium to close again tonight
The start of another round of overnight closures tonight on Highway 90 as work continues to build the Coast Transit Authority tram, pedestrian, and bicycle bridge. That will eventually link the Mississippi Aquarium with Jones Park. Crews have been installing girders and supports for the bridge which requires them to...
Abundant Life Evangelistic Church holds Community Wellness Day
A Biloxi church is inspiring its community to get more active. The Abundant Life Evangelistic Church reached a new milestone Saturday featuring the inauguration of its new faith track. The ceremony took place during the church’s Community Wellness Day. Participants of the event were able to measure their blood pressure...
State Senator Chris McDaniel announces run for Mississippi Lt. Governor
Incumbent Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann will face another primary challenger this year in his bid for a second term. Republican State Senator Chris McDaniel announced he’s running for the state’s second highest office. He was in Biloxi tonight, addressing supporters at the Biloxi Visitors Center. The Jones County...
Attempted murder suspect in Jackson County Court
Twenty-year-old Jordan Davis appeared in county court today in Pascagoula for an initial appearance. Judge Mark Watts denied bond for Davis, who is charged with attempted murder in the shooting of his stepfather last Thursday. The judge said he might reconsider bail when Davis next appears in court on February...
MACCC Men’s Basketball: Mississippi Gulf Coast vs. Hinds
Almost two months ago, the Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College men’s basketball team suffered a heart-breaking three-point defeat on the road at Hinds, but you wouldn’t have known that based on the final score of tonight’s re-match. This time, Bulldogs hosting Eagles in Perkinston, as they look...
USM baseball’s Tate Parker adjusting back to Division I ranks
Southern Miss Outfielder Tate Parker isn’t the first player to transfer in from Pearl River Community College and he certainly won’t be the last. In fact, his left field running mate Reece Ewing is another former Wildcat. But Parker is the first-ever National Champion from PRCC to join the Golden Eagles.
