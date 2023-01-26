ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic County, NJ

Dozens of rabbits rescued from backyard in Toms River, NJ

TOMS RIVER – Police, animal control and a hazardous material team removed a half dozen rabbits from the backyard of a home Sunday afternoon. Toms River humane law enforcement officers responding to a call about a house on Harrison Road. They found 22 rabbits in a shed, according to police spokeswoman Jillian Messina.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
3 Men Shot in Atlantic City, NJ, Saturday Afternoon

The Atlantic City Police Department reports three men, all in their 20s, were shot Saturday afternoon. Just after 1:00, ACPD officers were dispatched to the 500 block of North Ohio Avenue in reference to a ShotSpotter alert. Responding officers arrived and located evidence of gunfire but did not locate a...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
The Best South Jersey Chili

The Farmers' Almanac says that February 3rd, 2023, is the exact halfway point between the winter solstice and the spring equinox. It's also the coldest time of the year in New Jersey. As we enter the official middle of winter, what better way to spend a Sunday afternoon, than with...
WILDWOOD, NJ
Cape May Court House, NJ Mr. Softee Now Open

When we last caught up with well-known South Jersey resident and classic entrepreneur, Brian McDowell, he was excitedly talking about his new project. It was a labor of love and that involved an American classic that he was bringing to Cape May Courthouse in a unique way. In 1956, brothers...
CAPE MAY, NJ
Great Concept for New Restaurant in South Jersey

What's better than an all you can eat buffet? I mean, sometimes you're just in the mood for a hamburger, a taco salad, and prime rib. Why should we have to choose?. Sadly, the pandemic has taken its toll on the traditional buffet. Many of the big buffet restaurant chains have closed. A search of buffet restaurants in our area leaves few options.
CAPE MAY, NJ
‘Dozens of roosters’ For Fighting — 2 in Atlantic County, NJ, Facing Animal Cruelty Charges

Two people in Atlantic County are facing animal cruelty charges after authorities allegedly discovered "dozens of roosters trained to fight" and "multiple dead birds in varying stages of decay." Last week, 81-year-old Sigfredo Perez of Newtonville and 49-year-old Queli Merlo of Hammonton were arrested and charged with third-degree. owning/training live...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
New Resort in the Works for Downtown Wildwood, NJ

A popular local brewing company is hoping to parlay its success and expand into the hospitality business. The MudHen Brewing Company, a local favorite known for serving up a variety of craft beers such as the Duneslager, Wildwood Haze, and Sundown Lager, has announced plans to build 6, 2-bedroom luxury cottages as well as a 4-bedroom single-family house.
WILDWOOD, NJ
Northfield NJ
