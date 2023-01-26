Read full article on original website
Related
Possible Mountain Lion Sighting Near Cape May Airport Monday Evening
Reports of cougar sighting in New Jersey continue to find their way into my email. For almost a year now, I've received dozens of reports from around the state from people who claim to have seen a mountain lion - also known as a cougar. I've attempted to chronicle these...
This Amazing Shop Is Has Been Named The Holy Grail Of Coffee In New Jersey
There might be no more serious topic in New Jersey than coffee. It might be more important than pizza and pork roll, and now a major website has named the place you can get New Jersey's best cup of coffee. When you hear that someone has declared one coffee shop...
Dozens of rabbits rescued from backyard in Toms River, NJ
TOMS RIVER – Police, animal control and a hazardous material team removed a half dozen rabbits from the backyard of a home Sunday afternoon. Toms River humane law enforcement officers responding to a call about a house on Harrison Road. They found 22 rabbits in a shed, according to police spokeswoman Jillian Messina.
Residents Want Justice For All The Car Burglaries In Egg Harbor Township, NJ
We told you back in December that the authorities in Egg Harbor Township were warning residents to keep their car doors locked. So many people were reporting burglaries that the cops felt it necessary to put out a warning to fellow residents. Well, unfortunately it seems that locking your doors...
New Dessert Studio is Opening in Egg Harbor City, NJ
Something sweet is coming soon to Egg Harbor City. It's a dessert studio!. The custom cakes, custom cookies, and other delicious bites locals have come to love from All That Batters owner Ellen Cohen will soon have a home in the heart of Egg Harbor City. All That Batters gave...
Lengthy Atlantic City, NJ Narcotics Investigation Leads To Arrests
We can report about the results of a lengthy narcotics investigation that was conducted by members of the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, Gangs, Guns and Narcotics Unit, members of the Gangs, Guns and Narcotics Unit and members of the Mid-Atlantic H.I.D.T.A. As a result of this investigation, an executed court...
3 Men Shot in Atlantic City, NJ, Saturday Afternoon
The Atlantic City Police Department reports three men, all in their 20s, were shot Saturday afternoon. Just after 1:00, ACPD officers were dispatched to the 500 block of North Ohio Avenue in reference to a ShotSpotter alert. Responding officers arrived and located evidence of gunfire but did not locate a...
South Jersey Man Pulled Off Philly-Bound Plane After Bomb Threat
Things you don't say: Anything about "bombs" or "blowing up a plane" - especially when you're at an airport. A Salem County man had to be pulled off a Philadelphia-bound airplane following an alleged incident in Florida. Patch.com reports John. R. MaGee of Carney's Point was already onboard a plane...
The Best South Jersey Chili
The Farmers' Almanac says that February 3rd, 2023, is the exact halfway point between the winter solstice and the spring equinox. It's also the coldest time of the year in New Jersey. As we enter the official middle of winter, what better way to spend a Sunday afternoon, than with...
The Most Spectacular Sunset Views Can Be Seen At This New Jersey Restaurant
You can see a fabulous sunset from this New Jersey restaurant better than anywhere else in New Jersey. Hard to believe because of all the beautiful restaurants right here in Ocean County and Monmouth County with some gorgeous sunset views. According to inyourstate.com, this hidden gem of a restaurant is...
Cape May Court House, NJ Mr. Softee Now Open
When we last caught up with well-known South Jersey resident and classic entrepreneur, Brian McDowell, he was excitedly talking about his new project. It was a labor of love and that involved an American classic that he was bringing to Cape May Courthouse in a unique way. In 1956, brothers...
Great Concept for New Restaurant in South Jersey
What's better than an all you can eat buffet? I mean, sometimes you're just in the mood for a hamburger, a taco salad, and prime rib. Why should we have to choose?. Sadly, the pandemic has taken its toll on the traditional buffet. Many of the big buffet restaurant chains have closed. A search of buffet restaurants in our area leaves few options.
‘Dozens of roosters’ For Fighting — 2 in Atlantic County, NJ, Facing Animal Cruelty Charges
Two people in Atlantic County are facing animal cruelty charges after authorities allegedly discovered "dozens of roosters trained to fight" and "multiple dead birds in varying stages of decay." Last week, 81-year-old Sigfredo Perez of Newtonville and 49-year-old Queli Merlo of Hammonton were arrested and charged with third-degree. owning/training live...
Celebrate Valentine’s Day in a historical Victorian NJ tea room
TOMS RIVER — One of the most elegant and historical tea houses in New Jersey wants to make Valentine’s Day extra special for you and your significant other. What are the Valentine's specials at The Mathis House?. A hidden gem in the heart of downtown Toms River, The...
Lower Twp Police Look for Suspects in North Cape May Store Caper
Lower Township Police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects in an incident that recently occurred in North Cape May. Lower Police say the two are suspected in a "cash back theft attempt" at the ACME store in North Cape May. A cash-back attempt is when someone...
2 Crashes at the Same Busy Intersection in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Thursday Night
One of the busiest intersections in Egg Harbor Township was the scene of two accidents Thursday night. According to the Egg Harbor Township Police Department, the first crash at the Black Horse Pike and English Creek Avenue happened at 6:55 PM. They say,. a vehicle driven by Olivia Reese (21...
Egg Harbor Township Cops Want to Talk With Eagles Fan
When committing a crime, it may be a good idea to wear some type of clothing that will make you "blend in." Well, if you're in the Philadelphia area or the South Jersey area these days, a way to look like everyone else might just be done by wearing some Philadelphia Eagles clothing.
Multi-million dollar NJ oceanfront home has all the bells and whistles
SPRING LAKE — Who is the market for a house with, get this, 12 bathrooms?. If so, for almost $13 million, this mansion with a dozen bathrooms and seven bedrooms is for sale in Spring Lake. The 12,000-square-foot single-family residence, built in 2004 on 0.52 acres, is located at...
New Resort in the Works for Downtown Wildwood, NJ
A popular local brewing company is hoping to parlay its success and expand into the hospitality business. The MudHen Brewing Company, a local favorite known for serving up a variety of craft beers such as the Duneslager, Wildwood Haze, and Sundown Lager, has announced plans to build 6, 2-bedroom luxury cottages as well as a 4-bedroom single-family house.
Search Warrant Leads to Arrest, Recovery of Gun and Drugs in Atlantic City, NJ
A 21-year-old Atlantic City man has been arrested and charged after a search warrant was executed in the city earlier this week. Detectives and SWAT Team members with the Atlantic City Police Department executed a search warrant Thursday at a home on the 2000 block of Columbia Avenue. Police say,...
Lite 96.9 WFPG
Northfield NJ
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wfpg.com/
Comments / 0