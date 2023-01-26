‘Nam June Paik: Moon Is The Oldest TV’ Review: The Founder Of Video Art Gets A Documentary That is Never As Radical As Its Subject [Sundance]

Read full article on original website
‘Luka’ Review: Jessica Woodworth Crafts a Carnally Sublime World Of Men, Power & Desire [IFF Rotterdam Review]
After films like “Khadak,” “La Cinquième Saison,” and most recently, “The Barefoot Emperor” (all co-directed with Peter Brosens), Belgian-American filmmaker Jessica Woodworth goes solo with the black and white festival gem “Luka,” which premiered as part of Rotterdam’s Big Screen Competition. In a co-production between Armenia, Belgium, Italy, and Bulgaria, the film is delightfully angsty and bursting with desire: for power, togetherness, and a world at its breaking point.
Showtime Merges With Paramount+ & Cancelation Casualties Are ‘Three Women,’ ‘Let The Right One In’ & ‘American Gigolo’
Do you think there are too many streaming services, and you don’t know what’s on what service or channel? You’re in luck a little bit from a consumer perspective. Today, Paramount announced that it would integrate Showtime into Paramount+ across both streaming and linear later this year. With the change, the Paramount+ premium streaming tier and Showtime linear network will rebrand as “Paramount+ with Showtime” in the U.S.
Did The 2024 Oscars Begin At Sundance?
After making history in 2022 with “CODA,” its first world premiere to win Best Picture, the Sundance Film Festival had a slightly disappointing Oscar tally for 2023. The festival didn’t make the Best Picture cut, but “Living” landed an Adapted Screenplay and Best Actor (Bill Nighy) nomination. And, once again, Sundance dominated the documentary category with four nominees: “All That Breathes,” “Fire of Love,” “A House Made of Splinters” and “Navalny.” It also landed documentary short and animated short nominations with “The Martha Mitchell Effect” and “The Flying Sailor,” respectively. But now that the 2023 edition of the festival has come to an end, will Sundance make an award season comeback in 2024? Maybe.
Contest: ‘The Fabelmans,’Win A Digital Copy of Steven Spielberg’s Oscar-Nominated Drama
Oscar nominations are out and the countdown is on! We have 43 days for everyone to catch up on any nominees that may have been missed and what better way to do that than by winning a digital film to stream right from your living room?! Just in time to make that a reality, we have two copies of “The Fabelmans” to give away.
Amazon Will Make A ‘Tomb Raider’ Movie That Will Connect With Streaming Series
Once MGM Studios lost the rights to adapt the “Tomb Raider” video game franchise, the future of all the projects in development became very uncertain. Then there was a high-profile scramble for a buyer to make themselves the new home of the IP, and well, it looks like Amazon has landed the rights. That grants them the ability to make both television series and new films featuring the British globetrotting treasure hunter Lara Croft.
Guillermo Del Toro’s Next Animated Film Is An Adaptation Of Kazuo Ishiguro’s ‘The Buried Giant’
Guillermo del Toro has to be excited by the reception his new stop-motion ‘Pinocchio’ adaptation has received since its debut on Netflix. Not only are film fans loving his new take on the classic fairy tale, but he’s earned numerous award nominations, including the Best Animated Feature nom for this year’s Oscars. And while his next film will be a live-action feature, it appears del Toro is far from done with stop-motion animation.
‘The Last Of Us’: Craig Mazin Talks About His Hollywood Origins, Adapting Video Games For TV & Subverting Expectations [Bingeworthy Podcast]
In today’s episode of Bingeworthy, our TV and streaming podcast host Mike DeAngelo explores the post-apocalyptic landscapes of HBO’s latest prestige hit, “The Last of Us.” Adapted from the popular video game series and created by Craig Mazin (“Chernobyl”)and Neil Druckmann (“The Last of Us” video game series), the show follows Joel Miller (Pedro Pascal), a hardened survivor of a fungal pandemic apocalypse, who is charged with keeping a 14-year-old girl (Bella Ramsey) alive, as she may be humanity’s last hope of survival. The show also stars Gabriel Luna, Anna Torv, John Hannah, Nick Offerman, Melanie Lynskey, and more.
‘The Five Devils’ Teaser: Adèle Exarchopoulos Stars In Wild New Drama From Director Léa Mysius
For years now, each and every project starring Adèle Exarchopoulos is worth getting excited about. And that’s saying something, considering she’s still only 29 years old. However, it’s been a decade since “Blue is the Warmest Color,” and since then, the actress has continued to collect a number of great performances in truly interesting and sometimes wonderful films. Her next feature, “The Five Devils,” likely continues that trend.
‘Murder Mystery 2’ Trailer: Adam Sandler & Jennifer Aniston Reunite For Another Netflix Whodunnit Comedy
If we’re going to look at pioneers in the streaming space, while we want to namecheck David Fincher who took “House Of Cards” to Netflix in 2013—one of the first big A-list talent milestones in the streaming era—not far behind him has to be comedian Adam Sandler. When Netflix started hyper analyzing its data in the early 2010s, its algorithms told them that Sandler’s movies were super popular globally. So before Sandler even really knew what streaming was or its possibilities—at least according to him in a couple of recent interviews—Netflix came to him with a huge deal and the idea of doing a half dozen films for them.
