Chloe Bailey Delivers New Single “Pray It Away,” Debut Album Set for March
Chloe is back with the latest single from her forthcoming debut album, In Pieces. The single is “Pray it Away.”. In the new single Chlöe falls for the wrong person and goes to chapel to pray her anguish away. The song “Pray It Away” is backed by an official video shot in a historic church in downtown Los Angeles. The video is directed by Madeline Kate Kann.
Hear Bret Michaels’ New Single ‘Back in the Day’
Poison singer Bret Michaels has released his new solo single, "Back in the Day." Described by Michaels as "a modern-day throwback to a feel-good road trip anthem," the tune harks back to a time when music fans would scan the radio, searching for their favorite song. You can watch the...
Ice Spice & Her Baddie Friends Go Hard For The “In Ha Mood” Music Video
There’s no one quite like Ice Spice. Upon dropping her debut EP earlier this month, the Bronx-born lyricist sold 15K units. To some this may not sound like a lot. However, it’s key to remember that the 23-year-old only broke out last summer with her “Munch (Feelin’ U)” single.
Fall Out Boy fans convinced band are going to tour with Bring Me The Horizon
Fall Out Boy fans are convinced that the band are going on tour with Bring Me The Horizon. It comes after Fall Out Boy tweeted a cryptic tweet in which the band posted a picture of an umbrella, which fans think is a reference to Bring Me The Horizon’s album, ‘That’s The Spirit’.
Burna Boy shares “Common Person” video
Burna Boy has released a music video for “Common Person,” taken from his 2022 album, Love, Damini. The video, which you can see above, sees the Nigerian artist make a surprise visit to a village, charming the residents as he joins them in their daily chores. As night falls he turns entertainer, performing live and helping set the party atmosphere.
Rock Band Breaks up After 41 Years Together
Influential Japanese hardcore punk band Gauze, which first formed in 1981, is breaking up after 41 years. The band – comprised of vocalist Fugu, guitarist Momorin, bassist Shin, and drummer Hiko - announced the news to fans in a post to their official Twitter account back on Nov. 26. The announcement came just hours after the band performed the 176th edition of their Disinfection GIG live shows at the Shinjuku ANTIKNOCK in Tokyo on Nov. 25 in what is now believed to have been their final performance as a band.
JLO places a condition on Marc Anthony to be able to marry 23-year-old Nadia Ferreira
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have maintained a good friendship since they separated, and they do this for the well-being of the children they have in common. In addition, the ex-partner has always decided to support each other in any circumstance.
Hailey Whitters Revels in Being ‘Everything She Ain’t‘ on ’Kimmel’
Hailey Whitters made her late-night television debut on Wednesday, visiting Jimmy Kimmel Live! to perform her single “Everything She Ain’t.” The clever tune appears on Whitters’ third solo album Raised, which Rolling Stone named its favorite country album of 2022. Backed by a small band that included a fiddler and a banjo player, Whitters delivered a charming rendition of her song, a handclap-friendly spiritual cousin to Taylor Swift’s “You Belong With Me.” Moving around the Kimmel stage in a dress with flowing trumpet sleeves, the Iowa native promised the object of her desire that she could be “the whiskey in...
Luke Combs is not only 'Growin' Up' but also 'Gettin' Old' on new song, album: Listen now
Luke Combs is ready to document another stage of life with his music. The 32-year-old revealed his fourth full-length studio album, Gettin’ Old, will arrive March 24.
T.I. Names His Top Five Rappers Turned Actors
While the Atlanta pioneer is no stranger to the screen, he went through some classic picks in his countdown. While a lot of rappers stick to what they blew up with, it’s more common by the day to see them venture into other fields. T.I. just shared his top five list of rappers turned actors with Jalen Rose on the Renaissance Man podcast. Moreover, his list includes a lot of the classic heavy hitters that can’t escape a mention.
Ice Spice Says She Was Starstruck By Smiley At OVO Fest
It wasn’t Drake that left Ice Spice starstruck at OVO Fest. Prior to the success of “Munch (Feelin U),” Ice Spice became a viral figure after blogs spotted her next to Drake at OVO Fest. At the time, she had only a few singles out and an On The Radar freestyle that began to gain steam. However, that sole appearance spurred curiosity about the bubbling Drill rapper, especially as some speculated that she and Drake could be a thing.
Jane’s Addiction Enlist Josh Klinghoffer as Dave Navarro Not Ready for Return
The semi-reunited Jane’s Addiction have announced another lineup change with former Red Hot Chili Peppers member Josh Klinghoffer filling in for Dave Navarro on the band’s upcoming tour. Prior to Jane’s Addiction’s return as part their joint tour with Smashing Pumpkins last year, Perry Farrell and company revealed that Navarro would not be joining them on the road as the guitarist recovered from a lengthy bout with long Covid; Queens of the Stone Age guitarist Troy Van Leeuwen subbed in in Navarro’s absence. A complete reunion of the classic Jane’s lineup in over a decade will have to wait a little...
Chlöe Decides Not to Choose Violence on New Song ‘Pray It Away’
Chlöe chooses peace over violence on her latest single “Pray It Away,” the first official single release from her forthcoming debut album In Pieces, set for release in March. Set in a church in Downtown Los Angeles, the accompanying Madeline Kate Kann-directed video gives physical movement to the singer’s internal struggle: does she listen to the angel on her shoulder and let the hurt go, or give in to the temptation to release her fury? “Can’t talk to my friends ’cause they hate you too/And if the option’s violence, don’t make me choose it,” Chlöe warns. “God knows my...
Today In Hip Hop History: Foxy Brown Released Her ‘Chyna Doll’ LP 24 Years Ago
On this date in 1999, Brooklyn emcee Inga Merchand aka Foxy Brown, dropped her sophomore effort, Chyna Doll, on the Violator/Def Jam imprint. This album rode the successful wave of previous projects released by Brown, including her appearance on The Firm album with Nas, AZ, and Nature, as well as her own 1996 debut LP Ill Nana. The album debuted at the pole position on Billboard 200, which was only accomplished previously by Lauryn Hill with The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill just a year earlier.
Losing 'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant Calls Out The Show While On Air
Wheel Of Fortune is no stranger to controversies that enrage fans. Recently, a player lost because she took too long of a pause, while another lost for adding an "a," and a different player lost for accidentally adding the word "and," and she wasn't the only one it happened to. Even Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune has seen issues, like when a contestant didn't pronounce a sound correctly. Meanwhile, the show has also been slammed for confusing puzzles, but even with all the debatable moments, no one appearing on the show has ever said anything about it... until now.
Blueface, Chrisean Rock's 'Wedding' Seems to Just Be a Video Shoot
Chrisean Rock has hinted at getting married to Blueface, but it seems the wedding might've just been for show ... or for the camera, rather. The volatile couple were seen on what appears to be a set Friday -- the day CR said she'd be saying "I do" during a visit to a bridal shop in DTLA. A lot of photos/clips have since leaked showing what they were up to, and it looks like they were shooting a music video.
The Bee Gees Put Together A Standout Cover Of The Beatles For Little-Known Film
Once you find that one special piece of media that seems to have it all, you have to wonder, “Imagine if I hadn’t found this.” Gold nuggets like this are everywhere, especially in the Robert Stigwood film Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band. The appeal? Several talented artists putting their twist on Beatles songs, with the Bee Gees standing out as one of the best.
All the drama from ‘The Bachelors’ finale week (and for the love of Osher, will Jess and Damien ever get off our screens?!)
Alright, class. We’ve somehow made it to finale week even though The Bachelors only premiered three weeks ago, and what a rollercoaster of Jed’s fear it has been!. Episode eight opens with Tash coming back for a hot second to beg for Jed’s forgiveness, to which he makes a hard pass. Abigail and Felix share a date where they FaceTime Minnie, Abigail’s cat, and this has been the only moment where I’ve vaguely liked Felix. It’s then Take-Your-Courtney-To-Work-Day as she and Jed write a song together, their first solo hang since their blind date (wtf?!).
Watch K-Pop star Yoon from STAYC cover Avril Lavigne’s Sk8er Boi
The K-Pop/pop-punk crossover era is now upon us
Latto Rips Through SZA’s “Smoking On My Ex Pack” On New Freestyle
Smoking On My Ex Pack (Freestyle) Latto put her own spin on a highlight off of SZA’s S.O.S. for her latest freestyle. While everyone immediately claimed “Kill Bill” as the best song off of S.O.S., “Smokin On My Ex Pack” was another highlight that showcased SZA in a new light. The record, produced by Jay Versace, found SZA coming through with bars over Roc-A-Fella-esque production.
