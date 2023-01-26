Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Bengals Coach Zac Taylor Made Classy Postgame Decision
Bengals coach Zac Taylor has every right to be furious with the AFC Championship Game's officiating crew. Cincinnati was hosed on several atrocious calls during the game, especially during the second half. However, Taylor didn't even mention the refs during his postgame interview. ...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Has 3-Word Message For Bengals After Game
Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, wants all the smoke. Brittany, who's never been afraid to speak her mind on social media, just posted a message for the Bengals. Hint: It's not very friendly. "Cancun on 3," she said on Twitter. "Cancun on 3" has become a trendy phrase in the ...
