Manitowoc, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Suspect in Green Bay double homicide taken into custody in Arkansas

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police say that a person of interest in the suspicious deaths of two women in Green Bay was taken into custody. According to the Green Bay Police Department, a 48-year-old man from Green Bay who was initially being sought as a person of interest in the double homicide investigation was taken into custody in Arkansas.
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Authorities looking for missing Wrightstown teenager

WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – A 17-year-old girl from Wrightstown is reportedly missing and both law enforcement and her family have concerns for her safety. According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, 17-year-old Daniela Velazquez is reportedly missing and there is a concern for her safety. Velazquez was last seen on January 28 at 10:30 p.m. at Louise Drive in Wrightstown.
WRIGHTSTOWN, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Fuhrman’s former girlfriend testifies in school resource officer attack trial

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The trial continued Monday with testimony from Grant Fuhrman’s former girlfriend, Marissa Martin. Martin, who dated Fuhrman on and off in 2019, testified that the day before the incident she and Fuhrman communicated several times throughout the evening via Snapchat and text message. Martin says she stopped by his house the night before to drop off Fuhrman’s sweatshirts because they had broken up.
OSHKOSH, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Outagamie County and Appleton Police respond to water rescue

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Outagamie County and Appleton Police were called around 9:15 a.m. Sunday to the area of the Memorial Drive Bridge in Appleton for a water rescue. Officials releasing very few details at this time. Action 2 News will continue to update this story as we learn more.
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Changes coming to Brown County's "most dangerous" intersection

BROWN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Crews free one from vehicle following crash on highway just south of Fond du Lac

SLINGER, Wis. (WFRV) – One person needed to be removed from a vehicle after a serious-looking crash on Friday on STH 164. The Slinger Fire Department posted on its Facebook page about a crash that happened in the area of STH 164 over Sherman Road. Authorities say the call was for a two-vehicle accident that involved injuries.
SLINGER, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Now Hiring: City of Oshkosh looking to hire for multiple roles

OSHKOSH, Wis. — Officer Kate Mann has spent the last 16 years of her career working in Oshkosh. She said her decision to stay comes down to two main factors. “The community is great. They’re really supportive of law enforcement and anytime there is a need within the city they jump at the chance to help,” Mann said. “That’s really what keeps me here in Oshkosh, the great department I work for plus the great community in which we serve.”
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Two dead, Oshkosh man injured following multi-vehicle crash in Upper Michigan

GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Two people have died and one person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash on US-2 in Delta County on Friday. According to a release from Michigan State Police, troopers from the MSP Gladstone Post were dispatched to a traffic crash on US-2 in Garden Township near Fishdam River at approximately 3:55 p.m. on Friday, January 27. US-2 was temporarily closed as MSP troopers and multiple EMS agencies responded to the scene and rendered first aid.
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Manitowoc County woman fined for election fraud

MANITOWOC (WLUK) – Lisa Campion was fined $500 Friday for illegally voting in the November 2020 presidential election, even though she was ineligible to do so because she was still on probation. Campion, 59, pleaded no contest to misdemeanor election fraud – falsifying voter registration information, court records show....
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
101 WIXX

Trial Ordered for Mom Whose Child was Found Wandering Parking Ramp Alone

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A mom charged after police found her 6-year-old son wandering in a downtown parking ramp, and a 4-year-girl home alone, was ordered Thursday to stand trial. Christina Badalamenti, 25, faces two counts of neglecting a child as well as a misdemeanor obstruction count. Badalamenti...
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

One homeless man stabbed, another arrested in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police say a 40-year-old homeless man was stabbed on Holmgren Way late Thursday night. Police have arrested a 55-year-old man, who is also homeless. Officers say the two men were taking shelter inside an abandoned ice machine in a parking lot. An argument...
GREEN BAY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Brown County man collecting pull tabs for the Ronald McDonald House

ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – An Allouez man, along with his classic car club Garage Sessions, is collecting pull tabs for the Ronald McDonald house. Dave Kuik coordinates the tab collection for Green Bay and neighboring areas, including Allouez, De Pere, Howard, and Ashwaubenon. Kuik and his friends in Garage...
ALLOUEZ, WI

