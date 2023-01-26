Read full article on original website
Two dead in Wisconsin home, police launch investigation into ‘suspicious deaths’
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in Green Bay are investigating the ‘suspicious deaths’ of two people found dead in a home in the 1600 block of Elkay Lane. According to the Green Bay Police Department, officers were dispatched around 11:15 a.m. on January 29, where they found two people dead inside the home.
wearegreenbay.com
Suspect in Green Bay double homicide taken into custody in Arkansas
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police say that a person of interest in the suspicious deaths of two women in Green Bay was taken into custody. According to the Green Bay Police Department, a 48-year-old man from Green Bay who was initially being sought as a person of interest in the double homicide investigation was taken into custody in Arkansas.
Arkansas police arrest suspect in Green Bay double homicide
The Green Bay Police Department is investigating two suspicious deaths that occurred on Elkay Lane on the city's east side.
wearegreenbay.com
Authorities looking for missing Wrightstown teenager
WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – A 17-year-old girl from Wrightstown is reportedly missing and both law enforcement and her family have concerns for her safety. According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, 17-year-old Daniela Velazquez is reportedly missing and there is a concern for her safety. Velazquez was last seen on January 28 at 10:30 p.m. at Louise Drive in Wrightstown.
WBAY Green Bay
Fuhrman’s former girlfriend testifies in school resource officer attack trial
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The trial continued Monday with testimony from Grant Fuhrman’s former girlfriend, Marissa Martin. Martin, who dated Fuhrman on and off in 2019, testified that the day before the incident she and Fuhrman communicated several times throughout the evening via Snapchat and text message. Martin says she stopped by his house the night before to drop off Fuhrman’s sweatshirts because they had broken up.
WBAY Green Bay
Outagamie County and Appleton Police respond to water rescue
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Outagamie County and Appleton Police were called around 9:15 a.m. Sunday to the area of the Memorial Drive Bridge in Appleton for a water rescue. Officials releasing very few details at this time. Action 2 News will continue to update this story as we learn more.
WBAY Green Bay
Changes coming to Brown County's "most dangerous" intersection
Police say the suspect was captured in Arkansas just 4 hours after the 911 call led police to the victims. Ex-girlfriend testifies at Grant Fuhrman attempted-murder trial. The judge took the weekend to decide if certain questions could be asked of the witness. Firefighters battle fire and ice. Updated: 12...
wearegreenbay.com
Crews free one from vehicle following crash on highway just south of Fond du Lac
SLINGER, Wis. (WFRV) – One person needed to be removed from a vehicle after a serious-looking crash on Friday on STH 164. The Slinger Fire Department posted on its Facebook page about a crash that happened in the area of STH 164 over Sherman Road. Authorities say the call was for a two-vehicle accident that involved injuries.
wearegreenbay.com
Police identify Appleton shooting victim, investigating incident as a homicide
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Police Department identified the man who died from a shooting incident back on January 22, and say the incident ‘was not a random crime’. According to the Appleton Police Department, the shooting incident that happened on January 22 in the 1200...
WBAY Green Bay
Highway department addressing “most dangerous” intersection in Brown County
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Brown County Highway Department is announcing a construction project to address a high rate of injury crashes along Packerland Drive. It’s been dubbed the “most dangerous intersection in the county.”. Concrete barriers will be put in next week as a first step...
spectrumnews1.com
Now Hiring: City of Oshkosh looking to hire for multiple roles
OSHKOSH, Wis. — Officer Kate Mann has spent the last 16 years of her career working in Oshkosh. She said her decision to stay comes down to two main factors. “The community is great. They’re really supportive of law enforcement and anytime there is a need within the city they jump at the chance to help,” Mann said. “That’s really what keeps me here in Oshkosh, the great department I work for plus the great community in which we serve.”
wearegreenbay.com
Two dead, Oshkosh man injured following multi-vehicle crash in Upper Michigan
GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) – Two people have died and one person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash on US-2 in Delta County on Friday. According to a release from Michigan State Police, troopers from the MSP Gladstone Post were dispatched to a traffic crash on US-2 in Garden Township near Fishdam River at approximately 3:55 p.m. on Friday, January 27. US-2 was temporarily closed as MSP troopers and multiple EMS agencies responded to the scene and rendered first aid.
Fox11online.com
Manitowoc County woman fined for election fraud
MANITOWOC (WLUK) – Lisa Campion was fined $500 Friday for illegally voting in the November 2020 presidential election, even though she was ineligible to do so because she was still on probation. Campion, 59, pleaded no contest to misdemeanor election fraud – falsifying voter registration information, court records show....
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Police: Rash of burglaries on city’s west side, neighborhoods advised to take precautions
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are investigating a string of burglaries that have happened to multiple neighborhoods on Green Bay’s west side. According to the Green Bay Police Department, since December 2022 the department has opened six burglary cases. The cases are in the following areas:. 1100...
101 WIXX
Judge will Hold Preliminary Hearing for Teen Charged in Fentanyl Overdose Death
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A preliminary hearing for a 15-year-old charged with delivering a fatal dose of drugs will be held in front of a judge instead of a court commissioner, as is the usual practice in Brown County. Maylia Julieanna Paige Sotelo is charged in adult court...
Driver dies in early Saturday morning crash in Door County
On Saturday, January 28, 2023, at 4:47 am, the Door County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a onevehicle accident on STH 42 on the Ellison Bay Hill in the township of Liberty Grove.
101 WIXX
Trial Ordered for Mom Whose Child was Found Wandering Parking Ramp Alone
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A mom charged after police found her 6-year-old son wandering in a downtown parking ramp, and a 4-year-girl home alone, was ordered Thursday to stand trial. Christina Badalamenti, 25, faces two counts of neglecting a child as well as a misdemeanor obstruction count. Badalamenti...
wearegreenbay.com
Home a total loss following fire & collapse in Kaukauna, estimated damage of over $400K
KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – A home in Kaukauna is now considered a ‘total loss’ following a fire that caused more than $400,000 in damages and its structure to collapse. According to the Kaukauna Fire Department, crews responded to the residence on Woodhaven Lane at 6:45 a.m. on Sunday.
WBAY Green Bay
One homeless man stabbed, another arrested in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police say a 40-year-old homeless man was stabbed on Holmgren Way late Thursday night. Police have arrested a 55-year-old man, who is also homeless. Officers say the two men were taking shelter inside an abandoned ice machine in a parking lot. An argument...
wearegreenbay.com
Brown County man collecting pull tabs for the Ronald McDonald House
ALLOUEZ, Wis. (WFRV) – An Allouez man, along with his classic car club Garage Sessions, is collecting pull tabs for the Ronald McDonald house. Dave Kuik coordinates the tab collection for Green Bay and neighboring areas, including Allouez, De Pere, Howard, and Ashwaubenon. Kuik and his friends in Garage...
