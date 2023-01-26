ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Construction begins on supersonic jet factory in North Carolina

By Zachery Eanes
Axios Raleigh
Axios Raleigh
 4 days ago

Boom Supersonic, a Colorado aviation startup trying to resurrect supersonic passenger jets, broke ground on its manufacturing facility in Greensboro Thursday — a significant step in the company's ambitious plans in North Carolina.

Why it matters: If Boom is successful in recreating the supersonic jet, it could lead to an explosion of manufacturing jobs in Greensboro, where it would assemble and test the jets.

  • The company has made plans to hire 2,400 workers by 2030 and invest more than half a billion dollars at Piedmont Triad International Airport.
  • If it reaches those benchmarks, it could receive more than $120 million in local and state incentives.

Catch up quick: Boom has a goal of using supersonic jets to cut long trips in half, like getting from Washington, D.C. to Paris in four hours instead of eight.

  • To do that, it will need to engineer jet engines capable of going 1,300 miles per hour over the ocean.
  • The company, however, is still working out the designs. It signed a deal in December with Florida Turbine Technologies to design the engines after its previous partnership with Rolls Royce fell through.

Axios Raleigh

Axios Raleigh

Raleigh, NC
ABOUT

Axios Raleigh is here to help readers get smarter, faster on the most consequential news and developments unfolding in their own backyard.

 https://www.axios.com/local/raleigh

