defensenews.com

US Air Force awards Boeing $2.3B contract for 15 more KC-46s

WASHINGTON — The Air Force has awarded Boeing a $2.3 billion contract for 15 more KC-46 Pegasus refueling tankers. In a contract announcement Friday evening, the Pentagon said the latest batch of KC-46s will make up the ninth production lot of the tankers, and their construction is expected to be completed by the end of August 2026.
WASHINGTON STATE
defensenews.com

AI-powered surveillance sought for US Central Command

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Air Force is interested in installing always-on surveillance systems fueled by artificial intelligence and other advanced computing technology at sites overseen by U.S. Central Command. In documents published last week, the service sought industry feedback on a potential high-tech “monitoring system” at Al Udeid Air...
WASHINGTON STATE
Benzinga

Putin Aide Issues Warning: 'Wrath of God' Awaits US If It Pursues Prosecution Of Russia In War Court

A top Russian diplomat warned the U.S. in July 2022 against proceeding with efforts to bring the country before an international war court. 'Wrath Of God:' Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the U.S. may have to face the "wrath of God" if it helps set up an international tribunal to investigate Russia's action in Ukraine, the Associated Press reported.
defensenews.com

Capella Space creates US government-focused subsidiary

WASHINGTON — Capella Space, a Colorado-based satellite imagery company, said it created a wholly owned subsidiary called Capella Federal to help meet the “heightened security and facility clearance needs” of U.S. government customers. “The new entity enables the company to further support its U.S. government and defense...
COLORADO STATE
defensenews.com

Snagged military fuel card contract triggers lawmaker scrutiny

WASHINGTON ― The Pentagon is taking another stab at opening competition for the AIR Card program, a government credit card widely used to pay for a huge military expense ― fuel, but the effort is facing skepticism from a key lawmaker. Under the contract, troops use the Aviation...
KANSAS STATE
defensenews.com

Pentagon launches management reform institute to address challenges

WASHINGTON ― The U.S. Defense Department, a mammoth federal agency long criticized even from within as inefficient and overly complex, is embarking on a new step toward improving how it conducts its affairs. The department on Tuesday launched the Defense Management Institute, an independent research entity aimed at advancing...
WASHINGTON STATE
defensenews.com

GOP pushes tougher China dual-use sanctions, cites lax enforcement

WASHINGTON — Republicans are using their brand-new House majority to push for tougher China sanctions enforcement on dual-use equipment even as the Biden administration greatly expands sweeping new export controls on U.S. technology that could be used by the Chinese military. The new House Foreign Affairs Committee chairman, Mike...
TEXAS STATE
defensenews.com

Workforce woes are top ‘strategic challenge’ for Navy, admiral says

ARLINGTON, Va. — The U.S. Navy and its suppliers have thousands of open jobs at government repair yards and in the private shipbuilding and ship repair industrial base, as hiring and retaining skilled workers has become “our No. 1 strategic challenge across the enterprise,” according to the head of Naval Sea Systems Command.
HAWAII STATE

