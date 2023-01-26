Read full article on original website
Related
thebrag.com
Flume to Foo Fighters: the artists with the most Hottest 100 entries ever
Australians really quite like Flume, don’t they? The Sydney producer took out the top spot in the triple j Hottest 100 this weekend with his track ‘Say Nothing’, a collaboration with MAY-A. It was his second Hottest 100 win, following his triumph in 2016 for ‘Never Be...
Losing 'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant Calls Out The Show While On Air
Wheel Of Fortune is no stranger to controversies that enrage fans. Recently, a player lost because she took too long of a pause, while another lost for adding an "a," and a different player lost for accidentally adding the word "and," and she wasn't the only one it happened to. Even Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune has seen issues, like when a contestant didn't pronounce a sound correctly. Meanwhile, the show has also been slammed for confusing puzzles, but even with all the debatable moments, no one appearing on the show has ever said anything about it... until now.
thebrag.com
All the drama from ‘The Bachelors’ finale week (and for the love of Osher, will Jess and Damien ever get off our screens?!)
Alright, class. We’ve somehow made it to finale week even though The Bachelors only premiered three weeks ago, and what a rollercoaster of Jed’s fear it has been!. Episode eight opens with Tash coming back for a hot second to beg for Jed’s forgiveness, to which he makes a hard pass. Abigail and Felix share a date where they FaceTime Minnie, Abigail’s cat, and this has been the only moment where I’ve vaguely liked Felix. It’s then Take-Your-Courtney-To-Work-Day as she and Jed write a song together, their first solo hang since their blind date (wtf?!).
thebrag.com
Get To Know: Melbourne’s striking darkwave artist V
The Melbourne-based underground artist V has an inscrutable name – try searching for their esoteric music online – but it’s wholly befitting their mesmerisingly undefinable sound. Their upcoming album, Faithless, is a stirring post-industrial collection, filled with stunning synths, yearning voices, vintage electronics, and enthralling tape manipulation.
thebrag.com
Paramore are opening exclusive Australian pop-up stores
Big news, fans: the beloved pop-punk trio are opening up a pair of pop-up stores in Australia next month. The surprise stores are in celebration of the band’s new album, This Is Why, which is scheduled for release on Friday, February 10th (pre-save/pre-order here). The pop-up stores will appear...
thebrag.com
The ‘Dead Space’ remake is out now, but is it still a horror classic?
After more than 10 years we find out if Dead Space remains seriously spooky, check out the new Persona ports and test out the Fixture S2. No list of influential horror games is complete without Dead Space – ready to bust out of the shadows like a Necromorph looking for a tasty meal. The modern classic pioneered huge changes for the genre with a HUD-less design and terrifyingly fresh combat that even modern releases like The Callisto Protocol couldn’t quite replicate.
Katy Perry Shines In A Low-Cut Metallic Bralette On The G’Day USA Red Carpet
Katy Perry shimmered on the red carpet with the help of a stunning metallic bra top and high-waisted, shiny floor-length skirt! The Grammy winner and style icon, 38, rocked the eye-catching set as she attended the 20th annual G’...
thebrag.com
Australia’s newest indie festival features Modest Mouse, Slowdive & more
There’s a curious new festival coming to Australia this year, and it’s one firmly aimed at indie music fans. The inaugural Daydream will be held at Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion, and Brisbane’s Riverstage at the end of April (see full details below).
thebrag.com
Lime Cordiale are going on a regional tour
Lime Cordiale have announced a short regional tour of Australia. Beginning in Dee Why on Friday, March 15th, the pop-rock group will then visit six other regional spots through March and April (see full dates below). They’ll be joined by a trio of stellar special guests: rising singer-songwriters Bella Amor...
thebrag.com
Triple J claims Taylor Swift was NOT banned from the Hottest 100
Hell hath no fury like a Swiftie scorned, and Taylor Swift fans’ latest beef is with triple j’s Hottest 100. ICYMI: Taylor Swift fans were in a frenzy after rumours circulated she’d been banned from Australia’s favourite countdown following her disqualification in 2015 for her smash hit, ‘Shake It Off’.
Comments / 0