On the morning of Sunday, January 29, 2023, Choctawhatchee High School announced the passing of beloved educator, Mrs. Kay Brock. Mrs. Brock was a mentor, role model, and educator who touched the lives of countless students and staff members during her 32 years at Choctaw. In a tribute on Sunday morning, the school wrote on their Facebook page that her “fingerprints are all over Choctawhatchee High School and so many who walked our halls for the last 32 years.”

FORT WALTON BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO