Okaloosa Co. STEMM Academy nominated for National Blue Ribbon
VALPARAISO, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County STEMM Academy specializing in teaching the Science, Technology, Engineering, Math, and Medical fields has been nominated for the National Blue Ribbon Program. The Okaloosa County School District announced the nomination Monday, Jan. 30. According to the Department of Education, the Blue Ribbon Program highlights schools and with high […]
getthecoast.com
Choctawhatchee High School mourns the loss of beloved educator Mrs. Kay Brock
On the morning of Sunday, January 29, 2023, Choctawhatchee High School announced the passing of beloved educator, Mrs. Kay Brock. Mrs. Brock was a mentor, role model, and educator who touched the lives of countless students and staff members during her 32 years at Choctaw. In a tribute on Sunday morning, the school wrote on their Facebook page that her “fingerprints are all over Choctawhatchee High School and so many who walked our halls for the last 32 years.”
‘It isn’t demoralizing that Baldwin County looks different, it’s exciting:’ Q&A with Nathan Cox
A native of the area, Nathan Cox has lived in Baldwin County since he was 11 years old. Today, he’s the founder and CEO of 68 Ventures, one of the largest developers in coastal Alabama. There are 15 companies under the 68 Ventures umbrella, including Terracore Development Services, Truland Homes and Bellator Real Estate and Development.
WALA-TV FOX10
Football players display talents at 1st annual High School Senior Showcase at Ladd-Peebles Stadium
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Seniors converged on Mobile looking to show off their football skills in the High School Senior Showcase at Ladd-Peebles Stadium on Saturday. The game was between Team Lightning and Team Thunder. Each team was made up of 28 players from Mobile to Florida to Texas. This...
Public Art project brings 20 life-size herons to the Emerald Coast
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola has pelicans, and Okaloosa County now has herons. A project by Okaloosa Public Arts is bringing 20 fiberglass heron statues to the Emerald Coast. The goal of the project is to raise awareness of public art and showcase artists’ talents across the county. 20 artists were chosen as finalists to […]
WEAR
Pensacola native Dr. Cedric Alexander weighs in on Tyre Nichols beating video
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola native Dr. Cedric Alexander -- the current Community Safety Commissioner of Minneapolis -- is weighing in on the video that shows the incident Tyre Nichols had with five Memphis police officers. "I think one thing was clearly absent and that was a lack of leadership," said...
thebamabuzz.com
HELP WANTED: Austal USA hiring 1,200 new employees in 18 months—jobs fair in Mobile, Sat. Jan. 28
Looking for a job? Austal USA, a shipbuilding company in Mobile, is seeking to hire 1,200 new employees in the next 18 months. That’s why—according to Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s weekly newsletter—the company is hosting its first ever job fair this Saturday, January 28, from 9:00AM to 2:00PM at their headquarters on 100 Austal Way, Mobile, AL, 36602.
gulfshores.com
Waterway Village Zydeco & Crawfish Festival
If you don’t speak Cajun, “beaucoup” is French for “a whole lot!”. Springtime is the perfect time for a festival at the beach. The weather is just right, the Gulf waters are warming up, and the lodging is more affordable. With that in mind, bring the family and satisfy your palate with spicy, delicious crawfish at the annual Waterway Village Zydeco & Crawfish Festival.
City of Milton to discuss open container proposal
MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — A proposed rule change would expand the open consumption of alcohol in downtown Milton. The city currently only allows open containers at special events, such as concerts, but local business owner Steve Dobbs thinks the city could benefit from a regular container policy. “We have this gorgeous downtown area, we have […]
Destin Log
History Mystery: The mystery behind gravestone in the Marler Memorial Cemetery
The gravestone of Edward M. Knapp is the second tallest gravestone in the Marler Memorial Cemetery. The only gravestone taller is that of Leonard Destin, the founder of Destin. Just who was Edward M. Knapp and why is he buried in the Marler Memorial Cemetery? That is our History Mystery for this month.
Mobile woman voices concerns about her future at Thomas James Place
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — People who live in two public housing complexes in Mobile – set to be demolished – are concerned about where they’ll be living by the end of the year. Last year, the Mobile Housing Authority announced R.V. Taylor and Thomas James Place will be no more. Some people have already moved out but others […]
Deep Sea Fishing in Pensacola
Deep sea fishing in Pensacola, Florida is a popular activity for both locals and tourists alike. Known for its clear blue waters and diverse marine life, Pensacola is a prime location for fishing enthusiasts to catch a variety of fish species.
getthecoast.com
4th annual Shrimp & Grits festival is back in Destin, Florida
The 4th Annual Shrimp & Grits Festival is returning to Destin, Florida on Saturday, February 25, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Brotula’s Seafood House & Steamer. This event is a must-attend for those who love a classic southern dish, great drinks, and live entertainment on the Destin Harbor.
Severe weather school closings, schedule changes
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re tracking potential severe weather Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. Wind gusts could reach up to 50 miles per hour as a line of storms moves across the area. Schools in the area are also keeping track of the incoming weather. Some schools are changing schedules in preparation. WKRG News […]
niceville.com
Test missions to close state roads 85, 123, 285
EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – Test missions will close state roads 85, 123, and 285 this week, Eglin Air Force Base said in a statement. According to Eglin, the 96th Test Wing will conduct testing on the Eglin range complex on Jan. 31, 2023, requiring the closure of state roads 85, 123, and 285.
beckersdental.com
Embattled Florida dentist sentenced to 1 year in prison in battery cases
A Florida dentist facing several battery charges for inappropriately touching female patients and an employee was given four 60-day sentences, the Pensacola News Journal reported Jan. 28. Charles Stamitoles, DDS, of Pensacola, Fla., was arrested several times in 2022 for allegedly inappropriately touching female patients and an employee. He was...
Fisherman caught with illegally harvested oysters: Alabama Marine Resources Division
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Marine Resources Division said they “issued several citations” to a fisherman after they were caught with “enough oysters to make three full sacks of illegally harvested oysters” Friday, according to a Facebook post by the AMRD. Officers said they “intercepted a vessel” which was coming from an area […]
Did you feel that? Reports of shaking, booms in south Alabama, northwest Florida
UPDATE: WKRG News 5 reached out to local military installations about the reports, which by mid-morning were coming in from Florida as well as south Alabama. A representative from Pensacola Naval Air Station said the booms were not related to any activity there. UPDATE: According to Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack, there have been no […]
Auburn football recruiting: Offered Tigers QB target called next Bryce Young
Saraland, Alabama Class of 2025 quarterback KJ Lacey, who was offered by Auburn football back on December 6, was compared to former Alabama QB and future NFL draft pick Bryce Young by QB Country founder David Morris. Per the company’s website, QB Country is the nation’s leading quarterback training and...
WALA-TV FOX10
Hundreds turn out for 5th annual King Cake-Off
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - People got into the Mardi Gras spirit early on Friday. The 2023 King Cake-Off was held Friday at the Mobile Civic Center. This event gives people not only the chance to sample some of the best king cakes in our area, but to donate to a good cause while doing it.
