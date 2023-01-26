ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

WKRG News 5

Okaloosa Co. STEMM Academy nominated for National Blue Ribbon

VALPARAISO, Fla. (WKRG) — The Okaloosa County STEMM Academy specializing in teaching the Science, Technology, Engineering, Math, and Medical fields has been nominated for the National Blue Ribbon Program. The Okaloosa County School District announced the nomination Monday, Jan. 30. According to the Department of Education, the Blue Ribbon Program highlights schools and with high […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
getthecoast.com

Choctawhatchee High School mourns the loss of beloved educator Mrs. Kay Brock

On the morning of Sunday, January 29, 2023, Choctawhatchee High School announced the passing of beloved educator, Mrs. Kay Brock. Mrs. Brock was a mentor, role model, and educator who touched the lives of countless students and staff members during her 32 years at Choctaw. In a tribute on Sunday morning, the school wrote on their Facebook page that her “fingerprints are all over Choctawhatchee High School and so many who walked our halls for the last 32 years.”
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
thebamabuzz.com

HELP WANTED: Austal USA hiring 1,200 new employees in 18 months—jobs fair in Mobile, Sat. Jan. 28

Looking for a job? Austal USA, a shipbuilding company in Mobile, is seeking to hire 1,200 new employees in the next 18 months. That’s why—according to Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s weekly newsletter—the company is hosting its first ever job fair this Saturday, January 28, from 9:00AM to 2:00PM at their headquarters on 100 Austal Way, Mobile, AL, 36602.
MOBILE, AL
gulfshores.com

Waterway Village Zydeco & Crawfish Festival

If you don’t speak Cajun, “beaucoup” is French for “a whole lot!”. Springtime is the perfect time for a festival at the beach. The weather is just right, the Gulf waters are warming up, and the lodging is more affordable. With that in mind, bring the family and satisfy your palate with spicy, delicious crawfish at the annual Waterway Village Zydeco & Crawfish Festival.
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WKRG News 5

City of Milton to discuss open container proposal

MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — A proposed rule change would expand the open consumption of alcohol in downtown Milton. The city currently only allows open containers at special events, such as concerts, but local business owner Steve Dobbs thinks the city could benefit from a regular container policy. “We have this gorgeous downtown area, we have […]
MILTON, FL
WKRG News 5

Mobile woman voices concerns about her future at Thomas James Place

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) —  People who live in two public housing complexes in Mobile – set to be demolished – are concerned about where they’ll be living by the end of the year. Last year, the Mobile Housing Authority announced R.V. Taylor and Thomas James Place will be no more. Some people have already moved out but others […]
MOBILE, AL
malta

Deep Sea Fishing in Pensacola

Deep sea fishing in Pensacola, Florida is a popular activity for both locals and tourists alike. Known for its clear blue waters and diverse marine life, Pensacola is a prime location for fishing enthusiasts to catch a variety of fish species.
PENSACOLA, FL
getthecoast.com

4th annual Shrimp & Grits festival is back in Destin, Florida

The 4th Annual Shrimp & Grits Festival is returning to Destin, Florida on Saturday, February 25, 2023, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Brotula’s Seafood House & Steamer. This event is a must-attend for those who love a classic southern dish, great drinks, and live entertainment on the Destin Harbor.
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

Severe weather school closings, schedule changes

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re tracking potential severe weather Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. Wind gusts could reach up to 50 miles per hour as a line of storms moves across the area. Schools in the area are also keeping track of the incoming weather. Some schools are changing schedules in preparation. WKRG News […]
SARALAND, AL
niceville.com

Test missions to close state roads 85, 123, 285

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – Test missions will close state roads 85, 123, and 285 this week, Eglin Air Force Base said in a statement. According to Eglin, the 96th Test Wing will conduct testing on the Eglin range complex on Jan. 31, 2023, requiring the closure of state roads 85, 123, and 285.
beckersdental.com

Embattled Florida dentist sentenced to 1 year in prison in battery cases

A Florida dentist facing several battery charges for inappropriately touching female patients and an employee was given four 60-day sentences, the Pensacola News Journal reported Jan. 28. Charles Stamitoles, DDS, of Pensacola, Fla., was arrested several times in 2022 for allegedly inappropriately touching female patients and an employee. He was...
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Hundreds turn out for 5th annual King Cake-Off

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - People got into the Mardi Gras spirit early on Friday. The 2023 King Cake-Off was held Friday at the Mobile Civic Center. This event gives people not only the chance to sample some of the best king cakes in our area, but to donate to a good cause while doing it.
MOBILE, AL

