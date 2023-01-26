Hasbro to cut 1,000 full-time jobs globally in 2023

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jan 26 (Reuters) - Hasbro Inc (HAS.O) said on Thursday it would eliminate about 1,000 positions from its global workforce this year, or about 15% of full-time employees, as the toymaker looks to cut costs in a tough macroeconomic backdrop.

Shares of Hasbro fell 4% to $61.30 in after-hours trading.

The company estimated fourth-quarter revenue of about $1.68 billion, down 17% from a year earlier. Analysts on average expect revenue of $1.92 billion, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

It forecast quarterly adjusted earnings per share of $1.29 to $1.31, much lower than estimates of $1.48.

Hasbro said President and Chief Operating Officer Eric Nyman is also exiting the company as part of organizational changes.

