Visa revenue growth slows more as tough economy sobers spending

By Mehnaz Yasmin
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EitHV_0kSaKzTE00

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Visa Inc's (V.N) revenue growth continued to wind back to pre-pandemic levels in the first quarter as the post-lockdown travel craze ebbed and consumer spending slowed in a tough economy.

The world's largest payments processor still surpassed Wall Street targets for profit, sending its shares up 1.4% to $227.82 in after-hours trading on Thursday.

Cross-border volumes - a key measure that tracks spending on cards beyond the country of issue - jumped 22% year-over-year on a constant dollar basis as a stronger greenback boosted out-of-U.S. travel by softening the hit from inflation and rising interest rates.

Total payment volumes rose 7%.

The growth was, however, far lower than a 40% surge in cross-border volumes in the first quarter of 2021 and a 20% jump in payments volumes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KhxBp_0kSaKzTE00

"Year-over-year growth rates are going to moderate as you get past the big (pandemic) recovery," Visa's chief financial officer, Vasant Prabhu, told Reuters.

Visa's revenue recorded its slowest pace of growth in seven quarters, gaining 12% to $7.9 billion.

The firm's exit from Russia will impact reported payments volume growth rates in the second quarter, Prabhu said on a post-earnings call.

Earlier in the day, rival Mastercard Inc (MA.N) forecast current-quarter revenue growth below expectations as pent-up demand for travel was seen slowing going forward.

"Growth in the travel sector may be harder to come by in 2023 as some of the pent-up demand that stacked up during the pandemic and was unleashed in 2022 is fading," said Ted Rossman, senior industry analyst at Bankrate.com.

Visa reported a profit of $2.18 a share, comfortably above the $2.01 estimated by analysts, according to Refinitiv.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Related
Telenor Q4 profit beats forecast, dividend lags expectations

OSLO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Norwegian telecoms operator Telenor (TEL.OL) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings slightly above expectations and said forecast continued growth in 2023 in service revenue and core profit in its Nordic business.
Shell makes record $40 billion profit in tumultuous 2022

LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Shell (SHEL.L) delivered a record $40 billion profit in 2022, the energy giant said on Thursday, capping a tumultuous year in which a surge in energy prices after Russia's invasion of Ukraine allowed it to hand shareholders unprecedented returns.
Berkshire Hathaway sells $44.9 million of shares in China's BYD

HONG KONG, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Berkshire Hathaway, the investment company owned by Warren Buffett, has sold 1.55 million Hong Kong-listed shares of electric vehicle maker BYD (002594.SZ) for HK$351.81 million ($44.85 million), a stock exchange filing showed.
Paxlovid sales forecasts may change with Pfizer view on China

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Clarity from Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) this week on whether China's relaxation of its Zero-COVID policy and the surge in infections there will lead to a spike in demand for its antiviral Paxlovid could spur analysts to alter their 2023 sales forecasts for the treatment.
Roche flags 2023 earnings decline on slump in COVID products

BASEL, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Roche (ROG.S) warned of a decline in 2023 earnings, as revenue growth from new drugs, including its haemophilia treatment and multiple sclerosis drug, would not make up for a steep demand drop for COVID-19 treatments and diagnostic testing.
German exports down by 6.3% in December

BERLIN, Feb 2 (Reuters) - German exports fell more than expected in December as high inflation and market uncertainty continued to weigh on Europe's largest economy despite fading supply chain problems.
Materials shortages decrease at German manufacturers - Ifo

BERLIN, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Materials shortages have decreased in Germany's manufacturing sector, a survey by the Ifo economic institute published on Thursday showed. In January, 48.4% of the companies surveyed reported problems, down from 50.7% in December, Ifo said.
