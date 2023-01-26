ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwinsville, NY

New interim superintendent hired at B’ville

By David Tyler
Eagle Newspapers
Eagle Newspapers
 4 days ago

On Monday night, following a contentious public comment period, the Baldwinsville Board of Education formally passed a separation agreement with Superintendent Jason Thomson and passed a resolution to hire Dr. Kathleen Davis as the acting superintendent, effective Feb. 1.

About a dozen members of the Baldwinsville community made comments about the board’s decisions regarding the hiring of Thomson, Davis and the two previous superintendents who left the district before their contracts were up. Speakers included parents, teachers, former board members and Baldwinsville Police Chief Michael Lefancheck.

Most of the speakers spoke in favor of hiring Dr. Joseph DeBarbieri as the permanent superintendent. Since Thomson was suspended last fall, DeBarbieri, who is the district’s assistant superintendent, has been the acting superintendent.

“When we have problems, you turn to him, he’s right there, he does the job,” said Burrill Wells. “He does a great job and it’s like you’re slapping him in the face and I don’t think that’s very well appreciated by most of the people that have a connection with this district.”

“The search for new leadership is the direct effect of poor choices made by the board,” echoed Ashley Weaver, a 2017 graduate. “There’s no one better to lead this district than the person you’ve been relying on time after time to clean up your mess.”

Chief Lefanchek said that during the events surrounding the death of student Ava Wood last week, he immediately reached out to the “current leadership” of the school and the two coordinated how information related to the incident would be disseminated to students and the community.

“That level of trust and cooperation is paramount to me,” Lefancheck said. “I wouldn’t have made that call to that individual unless I knew that I could trust him.”

Many speakers spoke to the hundreds of thousands of dollars the district has spent on superintendent salaries, searches and legal fees during the past eight years as the district has shuffled through three superintendents. Others questioned why the school board seems so focused on bringing in unknown leadership from the outside, when a suitable replacement with decades of experience in Baldwinsville is available.

“I went through stricter background checks to coach my son’s little league team then you performed on our current vacationing superintendent,” said Brett Maring, who has two children in the district. “There’s no person more qualified to do this job than [DeBarbieri]. If this position goes to any person other than Dr. DeBarbieri, then each and every one of you should step down because Baldwinsville doesn’t want you.”

Davis comes to the district following a lengthy career in education. She retired after more than 15 years as the superintendent of Holland Patent Schools in 2016. Since then, she has served in a number of interim roles as both a superintendent and principal, including a brief stint as the interim principal of Ray Middle School.

Davis and her husband, Earl, reside in Barneveld, however during her interim role at BCSD she will be living in Baldwinsville.

Davis will be paid $800 per school day through the end of the school year and also will receive a housing stipend to live in the district during the school week.

School Board President Jennifer Patruno and other board members said that the district has two positions – a superintendent and a deputy superintendent – both with their individual job responsibilities. Dr. DeBarbieri has been filling both of those roles since last fall when Thomson was suspended.

She said the hiring of Davis would allow DeBarbieri to “focus on curriculum instruction.”

“We have an opportunity to bring someone in to provide additional support and resources to the administrative team so everyone can get focused on the duties of their positions and this, I believe is beneficial to the students,” Patruno said. “Students should not lose out due to the events of October, and I believe this is the correct student-focused decision.”

Patruno added that the board has five months to make a decision on a new permanent superintendent.

The board voted to hire Davis as interim superintendent, by a 6-3 margin.

The settlement with Thomson, who was arrested last October for driving under the influence following a Baldwinsville football game in which he was seen crowd surfing with students in the stands, passed 9-0. It includes accepting his resignation effective June 30. In the interim, he will continue to be on leave from the district and will continue to receive his full salary.

In addition, the district will pay Thomson a lump sum payment equal to four months salary as well as any accumulated vacation time.

The district will withdraw the disciplinary proceedings it had initiated against Thomson who will, in turn, waive his right to due process.

“Mr. Thomson further agrees that he will not, in the future, apply for or accept employment or reemployment, or volunteer with the District in any capacity,” the agreement states.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Syracuse.com

Baldwinsville school board using silence, secrecy to avoid accountability (Editorial Board Opinion)

The Baldwinsville Board of Education is showing us how not to run a school district. The board is failing to steward taxpayer money responsibly. It is failing to explain itself to voters. It is failing to engage with members of the public unless they obey picky and childish rules. And it is failing at its most important job: to hire a competent superintendent who won’t embarrass them or the district.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
ithaca.com

Former president Collado received $172,776 payment before layoffs

In 2020 — the same year that former Ithaca College President Shirley M. Collado and her administration began the process of eliminating 116 full-time equivalent faculty positions — Collado’s reportable compensation jumped from $583,872 in 2019 to $723,985. This jump is because of a deferred compensation plan...
ITHACA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

OCM BOCES, Marquardt Switches announce student technology program

CAZENOVIA — In September 2023, Onondaga-Cortland-Madison (OCM) BOCES will launch a new two-year Career and Technical Education (CTE) Engineering Technology program that will allow high schools students across the region to learn in an on-site classroom at Marquardt Switches, Inc., and to work side-by-side with industry professionals at the company’s North American headquarters in Cazenovia at 2711 Route 20 East.
CAZENOVIA, NY
wrvo.org

Utica University faculty senate vote to censure Board of Trustees

The faculty senate at Utica University has voted to censure its Board of Trustees after a recommendation to eliminate several majors including chemistry, nutrition, international studies, philosophy and Spanish. A written statement from the Utica University Board of Trustees said no decisions have been made yet regarding changes to academic...
UTICA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Redevelopment of St. Elizabeth Medical Campus

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) –the City of Utica and Mohawk Valley Health System are coming together to redevelop the St. Elizabeth Campus in South Utica. The city’s industrial development agency and MVHS have agreed to share the cost of hiring a consultant team. With assistance from Mohawk Valley, the city has put out a request for proposals to find a specialized firm with knowledge in the areas of urban planning, landscape architecture, market analysis, civil engineering and environmental remediation.
UTICA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

West Genesee teachers earn National Certification

West Genesee Middle School teachers Pam Ciarla, Susan Francesconi, Alyssa Hammerschmidt, and Ellen Miller have recently achieved National Board Certification from the National Board for Professional Teaching Standards (NBPTS). Below are the certification areas for each teacher: (The certification goes into effect on Dec. 31, 2022.) Pam Ciarla: Exceptional Needs...
CAMILLUS, NY
Syracuse.com

Company news: John A. Papazoglou hired by Syracuse University

Syracuse University Chancellor Kent Syverud announced the appointment of John A. Papazoglou to the position of chief operations officer. In this role, Papazoglou will be responsible for multiple on- and off-campus operations, including dining, housing, hospitality and food services. Papazoglou comes to Syracuse from Pennsylvania State University and will begin his tenure Feb. 1.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Cases of sextortion on the rise in Onondaga County

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Manlius Police have learned that teens are being targeted in the East Syracuse Minoa and Fayetteville Manlius school districts as sextortion cases are on the rise in Onondaga County. A teen could easily feel there is no way out once a predator gains access to their Snapchat account and retrieves photos, […]
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Sgt. Zaleski retires after more than 20 years of service

CAZENOVIA — On Jan. 27, after over 20 years of service to the Village of Cazenovia Police Department, Sgt. Karen Zaleski delivered her final radio sign-off and headed into retirement. The department recognized Zaleski’s dedicated service and final moments on the clock with a ceremony attended by her family,...
CAZENOVIA, NY
Eagle Newspapers

North Syracuse plans to demolish dilapidated home

VILLAGE OF NORTH SYRACUSE – For the second time, the village of North Syracuse has initiated demolition proceedings for a dilapidated home on Grove Street. The home, at 118 Grove St., has no roof and has gone from being an eyesore to a safety issue, Mayor Gary Butterfield said at the village board of trustees meeting on Jan. 26. A building permit that was issued for repairs on the property expired at the end of 2022.
NORTH SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

On the Lookout: Stephen M. Wood

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This week, NewsChannel 9 is putting you on the lookout for 35-year-old Stephen M. Wood. Wood is a 170 lb. white male, who is approximately 6’2″. He has brown hair, blue eyes and a small build, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Director, Thomas Newton.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
Oswego County Today

Oswego County ‘Traffic Safety Champions’ Recognized

OSWEGO COUNTY- The Oswego County Traffic Safety Board, a division of Integrated Community Planning of Oswego County, recognizes seven members of various Oswego County law enforcement agencies as Traffic Safety Champions of 2022. These individuals have shown a dedication to traffic safety and keeping our community safe. Traffic Safety Champions...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Music, generosity link two bands hundreds of miles apart

Just before the holiday recess, a special delivery arrived at Liverpool High School addressed to the LHS Marching Band. Along with a number of marching band uniforms, the delivery included two large thank you cards, two hand-made ornaments, a band photo and a glass plaque from the Waukesha South High School Marching Band.
LIVERPOOL, NY
cnycentral.com

Protestors demand answers from Syracuse police in "use of force" incident

Syracuse, N.Y. — While Syracuse Police said they are investigating what they are calling a “use of force” incident, a small group of protestors took their feelings to the Syracuse Police Department Monday night, calling for officers to come out and answer their questions about the released body cam footage.
SYRACUSE, NY
wxhc.com

New Director Announced for Cortland County Area Agency on Aging

The Cortland County Legislature convened last night, January 26th for their monthly legislative session with one of the items on the agenda was appointing a new director for the Cortland County Area Agency on Aging. The legislature voted unanimously to appoint Dr. Pearl Reed-Klein as the new director of the...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
Eagle Newspapers

February at Skaneateles Library

Sensory Explorations | Thursday, February 2nd from 4:00 – 4:30 PM: Join us on the first Thursday of the month for a special program for kids 18 months to 3 years. Each child will explore and learn through hands-on tactile play that engages the senses. This program helps to develop fine motor skills and introduce new words, concepts, and tactile sensations.
SKANEATELES, NY
Eagle Newspapers

Eagle Newspapers

Syracuse, NY
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
343K+
Views
ABOUT

Eagle News produces the Cazenovia Republican, Eagle Bulletin, Baldwinsville Messenger, Eagle Observer, Eagle Star-Review and the Skaneateles Press, in addition to Syracuse Parent, Prime, and the PennySaver.

 https://eaglenewsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy