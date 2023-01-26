ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlins' Jazz Chisholm Named MLB The Show 23 Cover Athlete

Marlins' Jazz Chisholm named MLB The Show 23 cover athlete originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Miami Marlins young star Jazz Chisholm has been named the cover athlete for MLB The Show 23, the game revealed on Monday. Chisholm, who turns 25 years old on Feb. 1, has established himself...
MIAMI, FL
3 Cubs Players Make Top 100 MLB Prospects List From Keith Law

3 Cubs make new Top 100 prospects list originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs farm system is getting some love before Spring Training kicks off next month. Keith Law released his annual list of the top prospects in baseball on Monday, and three players in the Cubs organization made the cut.
Chip Caray Follows Grandpa's Footsteps as Voice of Cardinals

Chip Caray follows grandpa's footsteps as voice of Cardinals originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Longtime broadcaster Chip Caray is taking over as the television play-by-play voice of the St. Louis Cardinals, more than five decades after his grandfather and Hall of Fame broadcaster Harry Caray became a baseball staple with the same club.
