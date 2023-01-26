ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

First Coast News

Calls for investigation into mayoral candidate's connection to JEA sale

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The controversial sale of JEA collapsed in 2019, but the radioactive scandal continues to reverberate in Jacksonville politics. Rival attack ads produced by political committees for Republican mayoral candidates Daniel Davis and LeAnna Cumber put JEA front and center. Cumber, who fired the first salvo, claimed Davis supported privatizing the city-owned utility.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Jax City Council members call for probe of LeAnna Cumber over ties to JEA sale push

Pressure intensifies as calls for investigation grow. Jacksonville City Council members are calling for an investigation of one of their own. Republicans Rory Diamond and Nick Howland are calling for a probe of LeAnna Cumber, a Republican running for Mayor who has sought to use last decade’s failed JEA sale push against an opponent, Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce CEO Daniel Davis.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Duval legislators back local bills expanding drinking & dining zones

Three bills affecting Jax Beach and Jacksonville met little resistance. A meeting of the Duval County legislative delegation saw legislators review and ultimately approve local bills making it easier to drink and dine where they couldn’t before. One bill applies to the Beaches, while the other two cover the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

JSO appoints new undersheriff, other leadership roles

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There will soon be a new undersheriff with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Shawn Coarsey, who currently serves as Director of Investigations and Homeland Security, will be appointed to undersheriff. The change is as a result from the planned retirement of Undersheriff Nick Burgos, says JSO. Undersheriff...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Free tax filing for veterans in the Jacksonville area

Jacksonville, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville’s Military Affairs and Veterans Department is now offering free tax prep services to veterans. Representatives will be available Monday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at City Hall, which is located at 117 West Duval Street. Appointments are required....
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Antisemitic messages litter Mandarin homes

Jacksonville, Fl — Former State Representative Jason Fischer says he was shocked and saddened to find an antisemitic message outside of his Mandarin home Sunday morning. Fischer told Jacksonville’s Morning News that a neighbor also found the Nazi propaganda on his driveway. Fischer called the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, and says the agency is investigating.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Wienermobile to stop in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is making three stops in Jacksonville this weekend. Relish the opportunity, by heading to the Jacksonville Humane Society on Friday, Feb. 3, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Or you can “Ketchup” with the hotdoggers on Saturday at the Family Farm...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Feeding Northeast Florida starting work on new operations center

The city issued a permit Jan. 27 for initial work toward Feeding Northeast Florida’s build-out of a warehouse it bought in late 2021 in Northwest Jacksonville. Don Hardin Construction LLC is the contractor to install a floating slab with wire and heaters in it and install a cooler and freezer in an existing vacant building at a cost of $850,000.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
fernandinaobserver.com

Big Raise Approved for Nassau Teachers

Nassau County is making moves, working to better compensate the school district’s teachers. A new agreement with the local teachers’ union is headed in that direction. The deal makes starting salaries higher than any of Nassau’s surrounding counties, “as well as our Georgia neighbors,” Superintendent Kathy Burns said.
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

GHS girls move into power poll top 20

One of the best girls basketball programs in the North Central Florida area the last four years is still the No. 1 team in the final regular season all-classification regional rankings. Bishop Kenny (Jacksonville), which has made four straight FHSAA state semifinal appearances, including back-to-back title game appearances in 2019...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

