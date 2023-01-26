Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
YouTube Star ‘Mr Beast’ Partners With a Florida Surgeon To Pay for 1,000 People To Have Their Eyesight RestoredToby HazlewoodFlorida State
Update: Phase 2 of First Coast Expressway underway, more construction starting this yearLauren FoxClay County, FL
These Florida Cities Were Ranked as the Best Places to Live on the East CoastTravel MavenFlorida State
Motorist Alert: Total road closure in Green Cove Springs for railroad maintenanceZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Orange Park man faces 4 charges of child sex-related crimes, Clay County Sheriff’s Office saysZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Related
Calls for investigation into mayoral candidate's connection to JEA sale
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The controversial sale of JEA collapsed in 2019, but the radioactive scandal continues to reverberate in Jacksonville politics. Rival attack ads produced by political committees for Republican mayoral candidates Daniel Davis and LeAnna Cumber put JEA front and center. Cumber, who fired the first salvo, claimed Davis supported privatizing the city-owned utility.
floridapolitics.com
Jax City Council members call for probe of LeAnna Cumber over ties to JEA sale push
Pressure intensifies as calls for investigation grow. Jacksonville City Council members are calling for an investigation of one of their own. Republicans Rory Diamond and Nick Howland are calling for a probe of LeAnna Cumber, a Republican running for Mayor who has sought to use last decade’s failed JEA sale push against an opponent, Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce CEO Daniel Davis.
floridapolitics.com
Duval legislators back local bills expanding drinking & dining zones
Three bills affecting Jax Beach and Jacksonville met little resistance. A meeting of the Duval County legislative delegation saw legislators review and ultimately approve local bills making it easier to drink and dine where they couldn’t before. One bill applies to the Beaches, while the other two cover the...
JSO appoints new undersheriff, other leadership roles
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There will soon be a new undersheriff with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Shawn Coarsey, who currently serves as Director of Investigations and Homeland Security, will be appointed to undersheriff. The change is as a result from the planned retirement of Undersheriff Nick Burgos, says JSO. Undersheriff...
Action News Jax
Free tax filing for veterans in the Jacksonville area
Jacksonville, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville’s Military Affairs and Veterans Department is now offering free tax prep services to veterans. Representatives will be available Monday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at City Hall, which is located at 117 West Duval Street. Appointments are required....
Jacksonville City Councilmember regrets voting for controversial development near Pumpkin Hill Creek Preserve
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Residents near Pumpkin Hill Creek Preserve spent hours pleading with Jacksonville City Council to nix a proposed housing development near the preserve. Close to 50 neighbors cited environmental concerns and gave personal accounts severe flooding and uncontrolled fires. "I had 55-gallon drums around my house and...
Action News Jax
FL Department of Health issues rabies alert for Wesconnett area in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Duval County has issues a rabies alert for the Wesconnett area of Duval County. The alert is in effect through Apr. 30, 2023. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The rabies alert area is bordered on the south by...
Nazi group throws antisemitic flyers on Jacksonville and Orange Park lawns
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Many residents in the Mandarin and East Arlington areas are waking up to antisemitic literature in their front yards. STORY: ‘A truly remarkable alligator’: Gatorland icon Chester dies at 60. According to residents who spoke with Action News Jax and sent photos, these packets...
Action News Jax
Antisemitic messages litter Mandarin homes
Jacksonville, Fl — Former State Representative Jason Fischer says he was shocked and saddened to find an antisemitic message outside of his Mandarin home Sunday morning. Fischer told Jacksonville’s Morning News that a neighbor also found the Nazi propaganda on his driveway. Fischer called the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, and says the agency is investigating.
Yes, Jacksonville megachurch's decision to revoke membership based on sexuality is legal
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Baptist Church in downtown Jacksonville recently asked its members to sign a statement confirming they only believe in "biblical sexuality" or risk an "interruption" with their membership. THE QUESTION. Is First Baptist's decision to only allow people who identify with biblical sexuality to be members...
ufhealthjax.org
UF Health Jacksonville opens first hybrid emergency/urgent care center in Northeast Florida
UF Health Jacksonville and Intuitive Health cut the ribbon on a groundbreaking health care asset today in Northeast Florida, an emergency room/urgent care concept that gives consumers choices while providing outstanding care to patients throughout the community. The new facility, located near the intersection of I-295 and Baymeadows Road, is...
floridapolitics.com
Florida leaders express outrage over Tyre Nichols’ murder by Memphis police
The global outrage over the murder of Tyre Nichols at the hands of Memphis police registered in Florida also, where Democrats and Republicans expressed emotions that haven’t been heard since the police murder of George Floyd nearly two years ago. Orlando Democratic U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost, the youngest member...
New restaurants that will provide outdoor dining and drinking set to come to Jax Beach
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — Outdoor dining and drinking are coming to Jax Beach thanks to a recently approved pilot program the city rolled out. “It’s something that people are attracted too,” says Jax Beach Mayor Chris Hoffman. Mayor Hoffman says Oaxaca Cub, and Jekyll Brewing will soon...
Action News Jax
Wienermobile to stop in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is making three stops in Jacksonville this weekend. Relish the opportunity, by heading to the Jacksonville Humane Society on Friday, Feb. 3, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Or you can “Ketchup” with the hotdoggers on Saturday at the Family Farm...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Feeding Northeast Florida starting work on new operations center
The city issued a permit Jan. 27 for initial work toward Feeding Northeast Florida’s build-out of a warehouse it bought in late 2021 in Northwest Jacksonville. Don Hardin Construction LLC is the contractor to install a floating slab with wire and heaters in it and install a cooler and freezer in an existing vacant building at a cost of $850,000.
floridapolitics.com
Brian Kilmeade raves about Jacksonville ‘rebuild,’ Neptune Beach bar scene
A Fox News host who panned Jacksonville for deterioration and decay months back is now raving about the city. Fox & Friends’ Brian Kilmeade started out the 8 a.m. hour on Friday’s show with high praise for the Northeast Florida metropolis. After mentioning he “went to the Jaguars...
First Baptist Church Jacksonville holds open mic following controversial gender, sexuality document
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Baptist Church Jacksonville held an open mic Sunday night following a controversy caused by their recently released “Statement on Biblical Sexuality.”. This statement requires members of the church to sign a statement acknowledging there are just two genders and that marriage is only heterosexual...
fernandinaobserver.com
Big Raise Approved for Nassau Teachers
Nassau County is making moves, working to better compensate the school district’s teachers. A new agreement with the local teachers’ union is headed in that direction. The deal makes starting salaries higher than any of Nassau’s surrounding counties, “as well as our Georgia neighbors,” Superintendent Kathy Burns said.
First Coast News
Antisemitic flyers found at homes in Mandarin area
Antisemitic rhetoric has been a problem in Jacksonville, especially since the summer of 2022. The problem is still going on.
mainstreetdailynews.com
GHS girls move into power poll top 20
One of the best girls basketball programs in the North Central Florida area the last four years is still the No. 1 team in the final regular season all-classification regional rankings. Bishop Kenny (Jacksonville), which has made four straight FHSAA state semifinal appearances, including back-to-back title game appearances in 2019...
Comments / 4