Bearish Signs for Ripple Appear, Will $0.40 Hold? (XRP Price Analysis)
Presently, XRP’s price action is not looking overly promising against either USDT or BTC. Things could worsen in the coming days if all remains as it is right now. On the daily chart, the price continues its struggle to break above the $0.43 resistance level, following a push above both the 50-day and 200-day moving average lines.
Aptos Leads L1 Trade With 130% Gains, Bitcoin Bulls Fight For $23K, Sentiment Improves: This Week’s Recap
Aptos is this week’s hottest story, gaining over 130% in seven days. Bitcoin’s dominance, however, continues increasing as BTC outperforms the altcoin market. The market sentiment continues to improve as cryptocurrencies see another week of trading in the green. The market added around $70 billion to its total capitalization, while the overall sentiment is at a 10-month high.
Weekend Watch: Litecoin Soars 7.5% to 8-Month High, Bitcoin Stands Above $23K
LTC is among the few altcoins with an impressive price surge over the past 24 hours. Despite failing to overcome $23,500 once again in the past 24 hours, BTC is still slightly in the green today and stands above $23,000. The altcoins are quite calm today, as only Litecoin stands...
Avalanche Skyrockets 14%, Bitcoin Calm at $23K (Weekend Watch)
The alternative coins have outperformed bitcoin in the past 24 hours. Bitcoin initiated another leg up late on Friday and tapped $23,500 but was stopped in its tracks and has returned to familiar ground. Most altcoins have charted more impressive gains, led by Avalanche, MATIC, OKB, Dogecoin, and others. Bitcoin...
Strike Integrates Lightning With Point of Sale Giant Clover
Strike’s plans to integrate Bitcoin’s lightning network with American POS providers are beginning to take effect. Bitcoin payment and wallet company Strike has partnered with fintech giant Fiserv to integrate Bitcoin’s lightning network with the point-of-sale terminal provider, Clover. This will allow certain Clover merchants to accept...
Bitcoin Buyers From 2019 Back in Profit as BTC Chases $24K
Recent Bitcoin gains have landed another group of buyers back in the green as prices close in on another key level. Bitcoin prices have held onto recent gains this weekend, lifting to a new high for the year during the Monday morning Asian trading session. The move has placed another...
BTC Fear and Greed Index Flashes “Greed” for the First Time in 10 Months
Bitcoin Fear and Greed has reached “Greed” once again as the coin stabalized at around $23,000. The metric showing the community’s general sentiment toward bitcoin – the Fear and Greed Index – entered into the “greed” zone for the first time since March 30, 2022.
Ark 21Shares Bitcoin ETF Rejected by the SEC Once Again
The regulator rejected the joint application for the second time. The United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rejected the joint effort of Ark Investment Management and 21Shares to list a spot Bitcoin ETF on the Cboe BZX Exchange. The agency dismissed another application filed by the partners in the...
2022 Was Crypto’s Dot Com Bust: Let’s Recap Tech Stocks After 2000 (Opinion)
2022 saw a myriad of major market participants crash and burn, but that’s not the end of cryptocurrency. In fact, it’s just getting started. The last year saw the fall of the Terra-Luna ecosystem, BlockFi, Celsius, Voyager Digital, 3AC, and Alameda-FTX. But it’s not the end of cryptocurrency. Like the Internet after the Dot Com bust, crypto is still just getting started.
