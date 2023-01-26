Read full article on original website
Despite Recent Market Revival, These Crypto Companies Dismissed More Employees
Coinbase, Kraken, Crypto.com, and Gemini are some of the well-known cryptocurrency firms to fire staff after the FTX catastrophe. The prolonged bear market reduced the interest in cryptocurrencies and hampered the operations of numerous industry players. Some leading exchanges, including Coinbase, Crypto.com, Bybit, and Kraken, laid off a chunk of their workforce to cope with the challenging times.
Flare Partners With Blockchain Security Specialist FYEO For Ongoing Audits
Flare is pleased to announce an official partnership with blockchain security specialist FYEO. The firm will perform ongoing security audits of Flare’s codebases, providing actionable feedback to support safer smart contract development and help to minimize risk for all users of the network. Rigorous professional auditing and testing are...
Aptos Leads L1 Trade With 130% Gains, Bitcoin Bulls Fight For $23K, Sentiment Improves: This Week’s Recap
Aptos is this week’s hottest story, gaining over 130% in seven days. Bitcoin’s dominance, however, continues increasing as BTC outperforms the altcoin market. The market sentiment continues to improve as cryptocurrencies see another week of trading in the green. The market added around $70 billion to its total capitalization, while the overall sentiment is at a 10-month high.
New York Senate Bill Proposes Legalizing Crypto for Payment in State Agencies
A recently proposed bill would give state agencies the option to accept Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, or Bitcoin Cash as payment for various fees. A new bill introduced to the New York Senate seeks to make certain cryptocurrencies a legal form of payment for state agencies. This would include accepting crypto...
2022 Was Crypto’s Dot Com Bust: Let’s Recap Tech Stocks After 2000 (Opinion)
2022 saw a myriad of major market participants crash and burn, but that’s not the end of cryptocurrency. In fact, it’s just getting started. The last year saw the fall of the Terra-Luna ecosystem, BlockFi, Celsius, Voyager Digital, 3AC, and Alameda-FTX. But it’s not the end of cryptocurrency. Like the Internet after the Dot Com bust, crypto is still just getting started.
El Salvador’s Bitcoin City Wins an International Design Award (Report)
The LOOP Design Awards honored the innovative Bitcoin City for its architecture and interior design. The LOOP Design Awards reportedly recognized the Bitcoin City of El Salvador’s government as one of the most outstanding projects in interior design and architecture. When completed, the metropolis will use the energy released...
