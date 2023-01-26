2022 saw a myriad of major market participants crash and burn, but that’s not the end of cryptocurrency. In fact, it’s just getting started. The last year saw the fall of the Terra-Luna ecosystem, BlockFi, Celsius, Voyager Digital, 3AC, and Alameda-FTX. But it’s not the end of cryptocurrency. Like the Internet after the Dot Com bust, crypto is still just getting started.

