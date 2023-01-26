Gov. Whitmer visits Muskegon to talk to MCC students
MUSKEGON — Following her fifth State of the State address the night before, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kicked off a tour Thursday, with stops in Grand Rapids and Muskegon.
“Being able to see her and hear her plans makes me feel a little less stressed out,” said 19-year-old Sequoia Davis, a musical theater student at Muskegon Community College, while waiting for a picture with the governor. “When she mentioned the way that she wants to make sure all queer people in the state of Michigan are safe … the fact that she’s fighting for everywhere you go to be a safe and open place for anybody, no matter how they identify, is really important to me.”
Comments / 0