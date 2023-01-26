ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

Gov. Whitmer visits Muskegon to talk to MCC students

By KAYLA TUCKER Grand Haven Tribune
Grand Haven Tribune
Grand Haven Tribune
 4 days ago

MUSKEGON — Following her fifth State of the State address the night before, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kicked off a tour Thursday, with stops in Grand Rapids and Muskegon.

“Being able to see her and hear her plans makes me feel a little less stressed out,” said 19-year-old Sequoia Davis, a musical theater student at Muskegon Community College, while waiting for a picture with the governor. “When she mentioned the way that she wants to make sure all queer people in the state of Michigan are safe … the fact that she’s fighting for everywhere you go to be a safe and open place for anybody, no matter how they identify, is really important to me.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oTGdY_0kSaHkaC00
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (left) listens as Muskegon Community College student Katie Carpenter (right) talks about her experience re-entering education.  Tribune photo / Kayla Tucker
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HX0Z0_0kSaHkaC00
Paw Paw Boy Scout Nathaniel Seibert interviews Whitmer on Thursday during her visit to Muskegon Community College. Courtesy photo / Dan Seibert

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wkzo.com

AG Nessel issues statement on death of Tyre Nichols

LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel issued the following statement on the death of Tyre Nichols on Saturday, January 28. “Having viewed the gut-wrenching videos of the unconscionable and brutal attack upon Tyre Nichols, my heart aches for Tyre, his family, and everyone in America who values human life.
MICHIGAN STATE
wkzo.com

AUDIO: Plea by KPS to help find students who’ve stopped going to school since pandemic

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Around 53,000 students have gone missing in Michigan, and one local school official is putting out a plea for the public to help find them. Kalamazoo Public School’s Interim Superintendent Cindy Green says many of them did not return to class when schools reopened after going virtual during the pandemic. And it’s unknown if their parents transferred them to private or other online schools, or began homeschooling their kids.
KALAMAZOO, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

What is the 13 ON YOUR SIDE Help Team?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Scammers are always trying to scam. Always looking for a way to take advantage of good, honest folks leaving them with the short stick. The 13 ON YOUR SIDE Help Team is a branch of our news department helping people get results. People need someone...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD TV8

Grand Haven, Muskegon enjoy day of winter fun

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Snow and ice lovers across the lakeshore enjoyed a day of winter fun. People filled the downtown streets of Muskegon for the 37th annual Snowfest. They competed in the cornhole and snow volleyball tournaments. Inside, restaurants warmed the crowds by serving up soup and chili for a cook-off. One man […]
GRAND HAVEN, MI
sooleader.com

Rep. Friske condemns Whitmer’s 'state of the state' speech

State Rep. Neil Friske is condemning what he called the "hypocrisy" of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s State of the State address Wednesday night. In her speech, Gov. Whitmer advocated for gun control measures as well as free and unlimited abortion on demand, the state representative said. Whitmer even hinted that...
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Michigan cutting off extra SNAP benefits for 1.3 million after February

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - More than 700,000 Michigan households will lose their extra SNAP food assistance benefits after February's Bridge Card deposits are completed. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services has been providing extra food assistance for nearly three years since the COVID-19 pandemic started. A change in federal law will bring the extra payments to an end soon.
MICHIGAN STATE
wkzo.com

Kalamazoo County clerk warning homeowners of real estate company offer

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo County Clerk Meredith Place is warning homeowners to be cautious of a real estate agency’s benefits program. In a FOX17 news report from Friday, January 26, Place put out the call to homeowners to be aware of a program offered by MV Realty called a Homeowner Benefit Agreement, which offers people cash upfront in exchange for the exclusive right to list their home should they decide to sell.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
sooleader.com

Kalamazoo man 'addicted to venison' charged with deer poaching

A Kalamazoo man was in court last week for a pretrial hearing related to illegal deer hunting, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said in a news release. Scott Kevin Meisterheim, 55, was arraigned earlier this month in the 8th District Court of Kalamazoo County for the following 10 charges, sought by the Michigan DNR:
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Tommy’s Express among biggest car wash chains in nation

One of the nation’s largest and fastest-growing car wash companies is based in Holland and is just getting started. Tommy’s Express opened 48 locations in 2022 and has more than 400 in development as the Holland-based company takes advantage of an exploding segment of the car wash industry. The $15 billion car wash industry is projected to reach $20.7 billion by 2028, according to Grand View Research.
HOLLAND, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan man dies after shoveling snow

INKSTER, Mich. (WILX) - A Metro Detroit man died after shoveling snow following Wednesday’s snowstorm. The family of Leroy Steed said his neighbors saw him shoveling at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. His body was found in his driveway Thursday morning. Steed’s daughter, who is a nurse, said she and...
MICHIGAN STATE
Axios

Utah becomes first state in 2023 to ban gender-affirming care for youth

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R) signed a controversial bill Saturday that would ban gender-affirming health care and hormone therapy for transgender children. The big picture: The move follows similar legislation enacted in other GOP-led states amid a larger wave of anti-trans bills, many of which target youth. Details: SB16, introduced...
UTAH STATE
Grand Haven Tribune

Grand Haven Tribune

Grand Haven, MI
2K+
Followers
132
Post
260K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Grand Haven Tribune

Comments / 0

Community Policy