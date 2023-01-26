Gov. Whitmer visits Muskegon to talk to MCC students

MUSKEGON — Following her fifth State of the State address the night before, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kicked off a tour Thursday, with stops in Grand Rapids and Muskegon.

“Being able to see her and hear her plans makes me feel a little less stressed out,” said 19-year-old Sequoia Davis, a musical theater student at Muskegon Community College, while waiting for a picture with the governor. “When she mentioned the way that she wants to make sure all queer people in the state of Michigan are safe … the fact that she’s fighting for everywhere you go to be a safe and open place for anybody, no matter how they identify, is really important to me.”

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (left) listens as Muskegon Community College student Katie Carpenter (right) talks about her experience re-entering education. Tribune photo / Kayla Tucker