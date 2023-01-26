ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Warnock introduces affordable housing legislation for Georgia

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Senator Rev. Raphael Warnock, along with other senators, introduced a bipartisan bill to expand affordable housing for working families. The Choice in Affordable Housing Act is a bill that seeks to improve the federal government’s latest rental assistance. The bill would make it easier to access housing choice vouchers and attract and retain landlords to the program.
Biden praises Senate Democrats for introducing legislation to ban military-style weapons and raise age to purchase

HARTFORD, CT. - President Joe Biden on Monday praised a group of Senate Democrats for introducing legislation that would ban military-style weapons and large capacity magazines and raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21. The bills come in the wake of two high-profile shootings this month using similar weapons, one at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., and another at a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park, Calif.
Senators eye Social Security reforms as some in House GOP consider cuts

Some senators are eyeing a divided Congress as an opportunity to tackle reforms to Social Security, as the program faces significant solvency issues in little more than a decade. Changes to Social Security are a perpetually heavy lift for Congress, but they’ve gained traction as some House Republicans float cuts...
Texas House, Senate agree on property tax relief, school safety & border security funding

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – The Republican majority in the Texas House and Senate have now formally proposed spending billions of dollars in relief from rising property tax bills across the state.The first budget proposals released by each chamber of the legislature show a general funds budget of more than $130 billion, with agreement on a number of spending priorities.With a record budget surplus of nearly $33 billion dollars, both Republicans and Democrats at the Texas Capitol agree the state is in a good position to give money back to Texans.Each chamber has set aside $15 billion dollars for property tax relief...
Bill to establish permanent daylight saving time defeated in Virginia Senate

(The Center Square) – After discussing the measure at length, lawmakers in the state Senate voted to kill a bill seeking to establish permanent Daylight Saving Time in Virginia. Following debate and discussion that at times prompted laughter in the chamber, lawmakers ultimately voted down Senate Bill 1017, which proposed ending the practice of changing the clocks twice a year, and would keep Virginia on daylight saving time. The bill’s...
Senate Committee considers gun bills

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Gun rights advocates and supporters of gun control squared off Monday in Richmond. The Senate Judiciary Committee considered more than a dozen bills, including a ban on assault weapons, and two measures that received attention following recent gun violence here in Virginia. Sen. Jennifer Boysko (D-Fairfax)...
Florida Senate proposal seeking to address workforce housing

TALLAHASSEE — In a top priority of Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, a proposal filed Thursday seeks to address housing affordability and make it possible for workers to live near where they are employed. The wide-ranging proposal (SB 102), dubbed the “Live Local Act,” includes providing incentives for private investment...
Biden administration unveils renter protections

In response to rent payments soaring across the country in recent years, the Biden administration unveiled new actions Wednesday to protect tenants, make renting more affordable and improve fairness in the rental housing market.
Florida Senate Discussing Tax Hike For EV Owners

The state of Florida might soon impose a new tax specifically aimed at EV owners. Those in the state who drive internal combustion-powered vehicles already pay a state tax when they fuel up. Florida would be one of more than 30 states in the USA to implement such an EV tax should the legislation pass.
