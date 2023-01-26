Read full article on original website
House Republicans to vote on bill abolishing IRS, eliminating income tax
Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., is reintroducing a bill with several colleagues that aims to repeal the national income tax, implement a national consumption tax, and abolish the IRS.
POLITICO
A large bloc of House Democrats gave their stamp of approval to the establishment of a House Select Committee on China.
"This will be a bipartisan committee. That is my hope, my desire, my wish that we speak with one voice," Kevin McCarthy said. What happened: Speaker Kevin McCarthy got his first bipartisan victory leading the House, as 146 House Democrats voted to establish a new panel aimed at countering economic and security threats posed by China.
WCJB
Lawmakers advance House bill to offer private school vouchers to any Florida student
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) — A proposal that would massively expand eligibility for private school vouchers began moving forward Thursday in the Florida House, with the Republican sponsor touting it as a way to provide “customized” education and Democrats questioning its lack of income requirements. The House Choice...
WALB 10
Warnock introduces affordable housing legislation for Georgia
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Senator Rev. Raphael Warnock, along with other senators, introduced a bipartisan bill to expand affordable housing for working families. The Choice in Affordable Housing Act is a bill that seeks to improve the federal government’s latest rental assistance. The bill would make it easier to access housing choice vouchers and attract and retain landlords to the program.
Last year Abbott promised to make property tax reduction his top priority — Now he's attempting to deliver on that word
Governor Abbott promised to prioritize property tax following reports that Texas homeowners were paying a higher proportion of their home's value than most homeowners in the rest of the country.
msn.com
Biden rolls out 'Renters Bill of Rights' as lawmakers push for federal rent control laws
In the face of sky-high rents, President Joe Biden is rolling out a new set of principles the White House is calling a "Renters Bill of Rights" in an effort to improve rent affordability and protections for tenants. The president is directing the Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) to examine...
Biden praises Senate Democrats for introducing legislation to ban military-style weapons and raise age to purchase
HARTFORD, CT. - President Joe Biden on Monday praised a group of Senate Democrats for introducing legislation that would ban military-style weapons and large capacity magazines and raise the age to purchase them from 18 to 21. The bills come in the wake of two high-profile shootings this month using similar weapons, one at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colo., and another at a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park, Calif.
AOL Corp
Senators eye Social Security reforms as some in House GOP consider cuts
Some senators are eyeing a divided Congress as an opportunity to tackle reforms to Social Security, as the program faces significant solvency issues in little more than a decade. Changes to Social Security are a perpetually heavy lift for Congress, but they’ve gained traction as some House Republicans float cuts...
Montana senator Jon Tester says he will defeat the GOP's 'awful plan' for a national sales tax
"Montana has no sales tax and we don't need the federal government imposing one on us," Tester wrote in a tweet.
Texas House, Senate agree on property tax relief, school safety & border security funding
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – The Republican majority in the Texas House and Senate have now formally proposed spending billions of dollars in relief from rising property tax bills across the state.The first budget proposals released by each chamber of the legislature show a general funds budget of more than $130 billion, with agreement on a number of spending priorities.With a record budget surplus of nearly $33 billion dollars, both Republicans and Democrats at the Texas Capitol agree the state is in a good position to give money back to Texans.Each chamber has set aside $15 billion dollars for property tax relief...
State senator to introduce bill to help fight human trafficking
ORLANDO, Fla. — State Senator Linda Stewart announced Friday that she has begun crafting a bill to address the increase in human trafficking across Florida. Stewart said the bill would promote awareness, expand training for law enforcement, and create a database to collect anonymous tips about suspected human trafficking incidents.
Bill to establish permanent daylight saving time defeated in Virginia Senate
(The Center Square) – After discussing the measure at length, lawmakers in the state Senate voted to kill a bill seeking to establish permanent Daylight Saving Time in Virginia. Following debate and discussion that at times prompted laughter in the chamber, lawmakers ultimately voted down Senate Bill 1017, which proposed ending the practice of changing the clocks twice a year, and would keep Virginia on daylight saving time. The bill’s...
WDBJ7.com
Senate Committee considers gun bills
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Gun rights advocates and supporters of gun control squared off Monday in Richmond. The Senate Judiciary Committee considered more than a dozen bills, including a ban on assault weapons, and two measures that received attention following recent gun violence here in Virginia. Sen. Jennifer Boysko (D-Fairfax)...
Florida Senate proposal seeking to address workforce housing
TALLAHASSEE — In a top priority of Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, a proposal filed Thursday seeks to address housing affordability and make it possible for workers to live near where they are employed. The wide-ranging proposal (SB 102), dubbed the “Live Local Act,” includes providing incentives for private investment...
How environmental law is misused to stop housing
Two recent appellate court cases underscore the chaotic role that the California Environmental Quality Act plays in construction of much-needed housing.
Biden administration unveils renter protections
In response to rent payments soaring across the country in recent years, the Biden administration unveiled new actions Wednesday to protect tenants, make renting more affordable and improve fairness in the rental housing market.
Carscoops
Florida Senate Discussing Tax Hike For EV Owners
The state of Florida might soon impose a new tax specifically aimed at EV owners. Those in the state who drive internal combustion-powered vehicles already pay a state tax when they fuel up. Florida would be one of more than 30 states in the USA to implement such an EV tax should the legislation pass.
KSAT 12
U.S. Sen. John Cornyn eyes the seemingly impossible: a bipartisan deal on immigration
EL PASO — A long trail of SUVs snaked out of El Paso carrying a group of U.S. senators into southern New Mexico on a recent, chilly night. Like a funeral procession, the oversized cars glided through traffic with hazard lights on, turning onto a paved road to survey portions of the Mexican border.
GOP proposal could mean significant change to CT affordable housing law
The bill would change what housing is counted as 'affordable,' potentially exempting towns from the 8-30g affordable housing law.
