AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – The Republican majority in the Texas House and Senate have now formally proposed spending billions of dollars in relief from rising property tax bills across the state.The first budget proposals released by each chamber of the legislature show a general funds budget of more than $130 billion, with agreement on a number of spending priorities.With a record budget surplus of nearly $33 billion dollars, both Republicans and Democrats at the Texas Capitol agree the state is in a good position to give money back to Texans.Each chamber has set aside $15 billion dollars for property tax relief...

TEXAS STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO