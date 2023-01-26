ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dublin, OH

Record-Herald

Adena adds three new providers

CHILLICOTHE, OH – Adena Health System is expanding its care for patients with the addition of three health care providers, across multiple service lines. These incoming physicians are delivering even more options for comprehensive, close-to-home care for patients throughout the region. Adena is pleased to welcome:. Jennifer Breedlove, DO...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Snow emergencies for central Ohio, Jan. 31

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A thin layer of overnight snow showers, high winds and cold wind-chill temperatures have caused some hazardous road conditions around central Ohio. As of 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, Franklin County is not under a snow emergency. But several area counties are under a Level 1 emergency. Check back here for county-by-county updates. […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Infant subject of Ohio Amber Alert has died

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of the twin infants rescued during a statewide Amber Alert last month has died, police said. Ky’air Thomas died around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday after the Columbus Division of Police responded to reports of a baby not breathing at a house on East Whittier Street, according to a division spokesperson. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Arson suspected in shed fire in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross County homeowner was awoken to flames coming from an outbuilding on his property late Sunday evening. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the 2200 block of Massieville Road shortly after 10:30 p.m. on a structure fire. Reports...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
wyso.org

Amber Alert Baby Dies; Counting the Homeless; Time for Dog Licenses

Amber Alert Baby Dies - One of the twin Columbus baby boys kidnapped last month and found after a massive search died this weekend. Counting the Homeless - Volunteers from several local organizations gathered at 3:30 in the morning to count the local unhoused population. WYSO’s Garrett Reese has more on why this count is important.
COLUMBUS, OH
Boston 25 News WFXT

6-month-old Ohio twin at center of Amber Alert dies; family cites feeding accident

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One of the twin infants rescued last month during an Amber Alert in Ohio that garnered national attention died late Saturday, police said. Police were called to the Columbus residence of the family of Ky’air Thomas at about midnight EST, WSYX-TV reported. The boy was later pronounced dead at an area hospital, according to WCMH-TV. He was 6 months old.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

CPD: Walk-in shooting victim at Mount Carmel Franklinton

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after a shooting victim walked into a Mount Carmel hospital early Monday morning. Officers responded to Mount Carmel Franklinton at 2:29 a.m. on Monday after report of a gunshot victim, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The victim was asleep at their home in the 200 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Route 23 closed south of Columbus

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A major traffic disruption is taking place on Route 23 Southbound just south of Columbus near the I-270 exit. The highway has been closed due to a tractor-trailer that is blocking both southbound lanes. Law enforcement and a heavy wrecker are currently on the scene...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Injury crash on Chillicothe’s east side

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A serious crash was reported on Sunday evening on the east side of Chillicothe along South Watt Street. The call was received by dispatchers shortly before 8 p.m. According to initial reports, two individuals were found unconscious inside the vehicle involved in the crash. The cause...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead in wrong-way crash in Pickaway County

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman is dead and two other people are injured after a wrong-way crash in Pickaway County Saturday night. According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call at approximately 11:24 p.m. for a 2004 Dodge Ram pickup truck driving the wrong way on U.S. Route 23 south […]
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Downtown Circleville Building Gets Make-Over Will Keep Some Historical

CIRCLEVILLE – A Downtown building and storefront is getting a makeover this week after being approved by the Historical review board. 134/138 West Main Street in Circleville is getting a new Spanish-style roof that is on top of the three-story building. This is replacing an old Spanish-style roof that exists, what is being removed is two dormers from the roof, during the meeting owner Thad Dilley was not used for much and simply were not cost-effective to keep. The building will also see other upgrades, 138 will get new paint, and 134 will receive new siding. The double entry door will be replaced with a single door that will have a glass window and grides that fit in with the historical downtown. The white windows will be replaced by black or dark brown windows, giving the building a fresh new look.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Dunkin’ Donuts opens in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Dunkin’ Donuts in Chillicothe opened their doors this week. The pastry franchise opened with customers flocking to the new restaurant. Dunkin’ Donuts is located on the corner of Western Avenue and University Hill. It sits on the site of the former PNC bank. One...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotopost.com

The State Will Demolish A Dozen Buildings in Fayette County

OHIO – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced the locations of more blighted and vacant structures that will be demolished to make room for new economic development, a dozen of those buildings will be in Fayette County. A total of 599 additional structures in...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Cameron Mitchell bringing Mediterranean cuisine to Easton

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus-based restaurant conglomerate is adding another concept to Easton Town Center. Cameron Mitchell Restaurants will open a Mediterranean fine-dining restaurant at 4089 The Strand East in Easton’s North District. The restaurant will replace Bon Vie Bistro, which closed when its parent company filed for bankruptcy in 2021.  A spokesperson for […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Angry parent storms local school bus, sheriff’s office called

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident this week on a Union-Scioto (Unioto) school bus. According to a report from the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched to the district’s bus garage after the transportation coordinator said an angry parent stormed onto one of the buses while it was dropping students off.
ROSS COUNTY, OH

