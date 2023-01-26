Read full article on original website
Record-Herald
Adena adds three new providers
CHILLICOTHE, OH – Adena Health System is expanding its care for patients with the addition of three health care providers, across multiple service lines. These incoming physicians are delivering even more options for comprehensive, close-to-home care for patients throughout the region. Adena is pleased to welcome:. Jennifer Breedlove, DO...
Snow emergencies for central Ohio, Jan. 31
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A thin layer of overnight snow showers, high winds and cold wind-chill temperatures have caused some hazardous road conditions around central Ohio. As of 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, Franklin County is not under a snow emergency. But several area counties are under a Level 1 emergency. Check back here for county-by-county updates. […]
Chillicothe dispatcher honored for saving Ross County deputy’s life
DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — The Fraternal Order of Police recognized a Chillicothe dispatcher Saturday morning who saved a Ross County deputy’s life in November. At a hotel in Dublin, Chillicothe police dispatcher Taylor Matson was honored by the FOP for rendering first aid and saving Ross County sergeant Eric Kocheran quickly after he was shot. […]
Infant subject of Ohio Amber Alert has died
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of the twin infants rescued during a statewide Amber Alert last month has died, police said. Ky’air Thomas died around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday after the Columbus Division of Police responded to reports of a baby not breathing at a house on East Whittier Street, according to a division spokesperson. […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Arson suspected in shed fire in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Ross County homeowner was awoken to flames coming from an outbuilding on his property late Sunday evening. According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the 2200 block of Massieville Road shortly after 10:30 p.m. on a structure fire. Reports...
wyso.org
Amber Alert Baby Dies; Counting the Homeless; Time for Dog Licenses
Amber Alert Baby Dies - One of the twin Columbus baby boys kidnapped last month and found after a massive search died this weekend. Counting the Homeless - Volunteers from several local organizations gathered at 3:30 in the morning to count the local unhoused population. WYSO’s Garrett Reese has more on why this count is important.
6-month-old Ohio twin at center of Amber Alert dies; family cites feeding accident
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One of the twin infants rescued last month during an Amber Alert in Ohio that garnered national attention died late Saturday, police said. Police were called to the Columbus residence of the family of Ky’air Thomas at about midnight EST, WSYX-TV reported. The boy was later pronounced dead at an area hospital, according to WCMH-TV. He was 6 months old.
CPD: Walk-in shooting victim at Mount Carmel Franklinton
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after a shooting victim walked into a Mount Carmel hospital early Monday morning. Officers responded to Mount Carmel Franklinton at 2:29 a.m. on Monday after report of a gunshot victim, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The victim was asleep at their home in the 200 […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Route 23 closed south of Columbus
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A major traffic disruption is taking place on Route 23 Southbound just south of Columbus near the I-270 exit. The highway has been closed due to a tractor-trailer that is blocking both southbound lanes. Law enforcement and a heavy wrecker are currently on the scene...
Employee fired for refusing COVID-19 vaccine sues Ohio hospital
"NCH did not engage in a meaningful interactive process with Moore regarding her religious beliefs even after she offered to provide additional information following NCH’s denial of her exemption and accommodation request," the complaint read.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Injury crash on Chillicothe’s east side
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A serious crash was reported on Sunday evening on the east side of Chillicothe along South Watt Street. The call was received by dispatchers shortly before 8 p.m. According to initial reports, two individuals were found unconscious inside the vehicle involved in the crash. The cause...
wosu.org
City of Columbus settles with Timothy Davis, following lawsuit alleging excessive police force
A man who was hit with a stun gun 11 times and struck dozens of times by Columbus police officers as they arrested him on warrants in 2017 has settled a federal lawsuit with the city. The city is expected to approve a $225,000 settlement at a Columbus City Council...
One dead in wrong-way crash in Pickaway County
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman is dead and two other people are injured after a wrong-way crash in Pickaway County Saturday night. According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call at approximately 11:24 p.m. for a 2004 Dodge Ram pickup truck driving the wrong way on U.S. Route 23 south […]
sciotopost.com
Downtown Circleville Building Gets Make-Over Will Keep Some Historical
CIRCLEVILLE – A Downtown building and storefront is getting a makeover this week after being approved by the Historical review board. 134/138 West Main Street in Circleville is getting a new Spanish-style roof that is on top of the three-story building. This is replacing an old Spanish-style roof that exists, what is being removed is two dormers from the roof, during the meeting owner Thad Dilley was not used for much and simply were not cost-effective to keep. The building will also see other upgrades, 138 will get new paint, and 134 will receive new siding. The double entry door will be replaced with a single door that will have a glass window and grides that fit in with the historical downtown. The white windows will be replaced by black or dark brown windows, giving the building a fresh new look.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Dunkin’ Donuts opens in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Dunkin’ Donuts in Chillicothe opened their doors this week. The pastry franchise opened with customers flocking to the new restaurant. Dunkin’ Donuts is located on the corner of Western Avenue and University Hill. It sits on the site of the former PNC bank. One...
abc11.com
Kyair Thomas: Twin baby at center of Amber Alert in December dies, Ohio police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio police confirmed that baby Kyair Thomas passed away overnight. Columbus police were called to the family's home at E. Whitter and Champion for a medical emergency. Paramedics and doctors did all they could, but it wasn't enough. Family member Wilma Booker told ABC 6 loved ones...
sciotopost.com
The State Will Demolish A Dozen Buildings in Fayette County
OHIO – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced the locations of more blighted and vacant structures that will be demolished to make room for new economic development, a dozen of those buildings will be in Fayette County. A total of 599 additional structures in...
Cameron Mitchell bringing Mediterranean cuisine to Easton
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Columbus-based restaurant conglomerate is adding another concept to Easton Town Center. Cameron Mitchell Restaurants will open a Mediterranean fine-dining restaurant at 4089 The Strand East in Easton’s North District. The restaurant will replace Bon Vie Bistro, which closed when its parent company filed for bankruptcy in 2021. A spokesperson for […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Angry parent storms local school bus, sheriff’s office called
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident this week on a Union-Scioto (Unioto) school bus. According to a report from the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched to the district’s bus garage after the transportation coordinator said an angry parent stormed onto one of the buses while it was dropping students off.
Cameras spot man allegedly stealing from south Columbus Pizza Hut
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man claiming to have just been released from jail was caught on surveillance cameras allegedly stealing from a south Columbus Pizza Hut. The unknown suspect entered the Pizza Hut on 1076 Parsons Ave at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 26, according to the Columbus Division of Police. When the suspect attempted […]
