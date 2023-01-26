ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sea Coast Echo

Pamela Anderson's ex Tommy Lee 'trashed her trailer' after Baywatch kiss

Pamela Anderson claims her ex-husband Tommy Lee "trashed" her trailer after she kissed her 'Baywatch' co-star David Chokachi onscreen. The 55-year-old actress has opened up about her life in a Netflix documentary titled 'Pamela, a Love Story' in which she lifts the lid on her rocky relationship with the Motley Crue drummer and in one scene she reads a journal entry which she wrote during her marriage which described Tommy flying into a rage over a smooch on her TV show.
HollywoodLife

Tim Allen Flashes ‘Home Improvement’ Co-Star Patricia Richardson In Resurfaced Clip

Home Improvement star Patricia Richardson, 71, has set the record straight on what was under her co-star Tim Allen‘s kilt during a resurfaced clip of him flashing her during a blooper of the hit sitcom. The 71-year-old told TMZ on Jan. 23 that The Santa Clause actor was “well dressed under there” and that she was, “just shocked that he lifted the kilt, not by a man in boxer shorts.” During the previous episode, Tim’s character (who played Patricia’s on-screen husband) playfully flashed her during a blooper of the show. “You look real sexy, you got the legs for this,” her character told Tim at the time. “Hangs long, I just wish it was shorter.”
musictimes.com

Kid Rock Now 2023: Age, Net Worth + What He Did to Tommy Lee For Pamela Anderson

Kid Rock is a multi-instrumentalist, music producer, and actor. He's one of the most successful ones out there, with a $150 million net worth, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Kid Rock is renowned for his genre-defying music, which often incorporates rock, hip-hop, and country elements. Kid Rock has complete control...
HollywoodLife

Pamela Anderson ‘Crushed’ By Divorcing Tommy Lee Despite The Abuse: He’s The Only One I’ve Ever ‘Truly Loved’

“The divorce from Tommy [Lee] was the hardest, lowest, most difficult point of my life,” Pamela Anderson writes in the excerpt of her new memoir, Love Pamela, that PEOPLE published ahead of the book’s Jan. 31 release date. In the section, Pamela, 55, writes about the destructive end of her marriage to Tommy, 60. She and the Mötley Crüe drummer tied the knot in 1995, and their love resulted in their sons, Brandon and Dylan. “We just wanted to have babies and be together forever,” writes Pamela, who notes that her “relationship with Tommy may have been the only time I was ever truly in love.”
ETOnline.com

'Playboy Murders' EP Holly Madison Says Hugh Hefner Would Want These Stories Told (Exclusive)

Executive produced by Holly Madison, the former Playboy model and ex-girlfriend of the magazine's founder, Hugh Hefner, The Playboy Murders is an all-new, six-part true-crime series that delves deep into the many tragedies associated with the longtime brand. "Each part is about a different murder that somehow involved someone within...
RadarOnline

Jeremy Renner On Good Terms With Ex-Wife Sonni After Snowplowing Accident, Years After Nasty Divorce Battle: Sources

Jeremy Renner’s scary snowplowing incident that left him hospitalized for two weeks has led to his contentious relationship with his ex-wife and mother of his daughter, Sonni Pacheco, to calm down, RadarOnline.com has learned.A source close to the situation revealed that Renner’s ex-Pacheco has been rooting for his recovery ever since he was airlifted to the hospital on New Year’s Eve. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Renner had been using his snowplowing machine outside his home in Reno, Nevada. He drove over to a family member whose car was stranded nearby. The Avengers star exited the machine and attempted to help...
wegotthiscovered.com

Gerard Butler feels ‘complimented and humiliated’ after being called ‘King of the B-Movie’

Gerard Butler‘s name attached to a movie, there’s a 99 percent chance you’re going to get exactly what you’re expecting. The grizzled Scotsman has carved out a nifty little niche for himself as the purveyor of mid budget action thrillers that allow him to showcase his impeccably furrowed brow and penchant for mashing the faces of miscellaneous henchmen into mincemeat. It’s proven to be a worthy career path, then, but how does he really feel about it?
Inside the Magic

Grooming Allegations May Force Marvel to Recast Doctor Strange Actor

Marvel Studios has remained hush on a scandalous topic that was raised at the end of 2022, but will the outcome result in the actor who plays Doctor Strange being recast in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?. Doctor Strange, portrayed by Benedict Cumberbatch since 2016’s Doctor Strange movie from director Scott...
RadarOnline

Amy Robach Emotional During First Reunion With Estranged Husband Andrew Shue After Kissing 12-Year Marriage Goodbye For T.J. Holmes

Awkward! Amy Robach appeared to get emotional while passing her pooch off to her estranged husband after choosing her secret relationship with T.J. Holmes over their marriage. The embattled Good Morning America host, 49, reunited with Andrew Shue, 55, for the first time since the lid on her hush-hush "affair" was blown open, RadarOnline.com has learned.The suspended GMA3 anchor looked like she was about to cry when she met up with her ex in Greenwich Village on Friday to exchange their shared dog, Brody. While Robach and Shue don't share any children, they are attempting to co-parent their beloved Maltipoo...

