Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
pmg-va.com
Grayson rallies from 12-0 hole to top Tide
GALAX — Grayson County spotted Galax a 12-0 lead but took advantage of a lengthy Maroon Tide cold spell to post a 46-37 win in a Mountain Empire District quad Friday at GHS. The Maroon Tide (2-15 overall, 1-9 MED) took a 20-10 lead on a 3-pointer by Adam Dillon with six seconds remaining in what was a scorching first quarter for Galax. The Blue Devils (5-11, 4-5) stepped up their defense from that point while Galax’s hot hand cooled considerably, a combination that led to the Tide making just two field goals in the middle two quarters.
WDBJ7.com
Death of staffer leads to closure of Craig County schools
CRAIG COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Craig County Public Schools will be closed Monday so students and staff can attend a memorial service for a longtime employee. Claudia Huffman died Friday, according to the school division, which she served more than 20 years as a volunteer, substitute teacher, soccer coach and instructional assistant at McCleary Elementary School.
wfxrtv.com
Bigger Than Basketball: Virginia Tech coaching staff shows off sneakers to fight pediatric cancer
The Virginia Tech men's basketball team picked up back-to-back wins for the first time in over a month after defeating Syracuse, 85-70, Saturday night at Cassell Coliseum. But it was what the coaches were wearing on their feet that showed how the game was bigger than basketball. Bigger Than Basketball:...
wfxrtv.com
Student Achiever: Glenvar’s Jake Cline
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — As we inch closer to February, a pivotal month in high school wrestling, Jake Cline is determined to be in Salem and become a state champion again. Last year, the Glenvar grappler was the defending state title holder before he was upset in the...
wfxrtv.com
Salem Meyhem’s inaugural season suddenly over
SALEM, Va. (WFXR) – On January 31st, the Professional Box Lacrosse Association (PBLA) shocked the local sports community with the sudden announcement that all remaining league games have been postponed, effectively ending the Salem Meyhem‘s 2023 season. “We made a difficult decision to postpone the remainder of the...
thecarrollnews.com
Lady Cavs paste Spotswood in rematch of state semi
Jaelyn Hagee led four Carroll County players in double figures with 18 points as the Cavaliers crushed Spotswood 67-34 Saturday in a rematch of last year’s 3A State Semifinal. Hagee was joined in double figures by teammates Ashton Richardson (15 points), Lauren Alley (14 points) and Alyssa Ervin (11...
wfxrtv.com
Virginia ABC re-opens Downtown Roanoke
Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) has returned to its location on Campbell Avenue Downtown Roanoke on January 30. Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) has returned to its location on Campbell Avenue Downtown Roanoke on January 30. Furry Friends: Meet Smiley, Tyra, and Cheerio at …. On Tuesday, January...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke’s firefighters take home victory in annual Guns N’ Hoses charity game
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke-area firefighters beat the Valley’s police officers in the 19th annual ‘Guns N’ Hoses’ hockey charity game Saturday night. The “hoses”, Roanoke’s firefighters, started off strong by scoring the first goal. Then the “guns,” Roanoke’s police officers, scored right after.
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke region receives funding for 26-mile scenic rail trail
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke region has received funding from the General Assembly to build a new trail that will run through Botetourt and Craig counties. The Craig Botetourt Scenic Trail will parallel Craigs Creek and run 26 miles from New Castle in Craig County to Eagle Rock in Botetourt County.
WSLS
Virginia Tech professor reacts to videos of Tyre Nichols
BLACKSBURG, Va. – The videos showing police fatally beating 29-year-old Tyre Nichols are catching the eyes of people all across the nation. Virginia Tech professor, Brandy Faulkner, watched the videos in full after they were released. “It’s heartbreaking. My heart goes out to the man’s family. My heart goes...
wfxrtv.com
Residents react to rash of shootings on Hunt Ave.
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) – After multiple shootings on Hunt Avenue NW, residents say they’re scared, tired, and some like Ayana Miller, have given up hope of things ever getting better. “It’s just gonna be the same — the same stuff, the same shooting,” she said. “It’s just shooting...
earnthenecklace.com
Justin McKee Leaving WSLS-TV: Where Is the Roanoke Meteorologist Going?
Justin McKee has been forecasting the weather and communicating the information on WSLS 10 News in an informative and engaging way for three years. But now, the meteorologist has decided to depart from the Roanoke, Virginia station for an exciting opportunity. As soon as the news broke that Justin McKee was leaving WSLS-TV, 10 News viewers started looking for answers. They are curious to know if he will also leave the broadcasting industry. So, here’s what the meteorologist has to say about his exit from WSLS-TV.
wfxrtv.com
Incident in Pulaski leaves one dead, another hospitalized
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Pulaski County Sheriff’s office is reporting that one man is dead, and another has been hospitalized following an incident that occurred in Hiwassee on Jan. 30. According to the sheriff, they are continuing to investigate an incident that took place at a...
A possible solution for the increasing deer population in Virginia has been shot down
When I was a teenager an older neighbor hit a deer while driving on 460 East in Bonsack and it totaled his car but I never personally saw any deer in Botetourt County while growing up. In recent years the deer population has increased in Virginia, especially in Roanoke City. I now see deer in front yards, and back yards and crossing the street in front of traffic on a regular basis, and there have been many complaints statewide. A proposal that may have offered a solution to decrease the population of these animals in the state has been rejected and there are no other alternatives at this present time.
wfxrtv.com
Home and Garden show celebrates 13th anniversary in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The time of the year to start your garden and do your “DIY” renovations is back. The Berglund Center is hosting the 13th Annual Home and Garden Show for a three-day run beginning on February 3rd. Starting at 2 p.m. on Friday, the...
WSLS
One dead, one hospitalized after Pulaski County incident
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – One man is dead and another is in the hospital after an incident in Pulaski County, according to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened on Jan. 30 in the 6000 block of Baptist Hollow Road, authorities said. One man died during the...
Juvenile arrested after school bomb threat in Henry Co.
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A juvenile in Henry County has been charged after a bomb threat was deemed a hoax at Laurel Park Middle School on Friday, Jan. 27. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says the message was shared on social media and a recipient reported it to the authorities. Deputies and school administrators […]
WRAL
14-year-old boy dies after riding bull at Stokes County rodeo
EMS crews responded to a cardiac arrest call at the event, but it is unclear if it was caused by riding the bull. EMS crews responded to a cardiac arrest call at the event, but it is unclear if it was caused by riding the bull.
WDBJ7.com
WDBJ7 Sunday Mornin’ starts late January 29, 2023
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Because of children’s programming, WDBJ7 Sunday Mornin’ is scheduled for a late start. The show will begin at 7 a.m. on January 29, 2023.
WDBJ7.com
Bedford Co. multi-vehicle crash along VA-24 cleared
BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The crash was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A multi-vehicle crash along VA-24 near Moles Farm Rd; Morgans Mill Rd; Spradlin Rd; Rt. 635N/S (Bedford Co.); / SPALDIN RD is causing delays Friday. “All east lanes are alternating closures. All west lanes are alternating closures,” according...
Comments / 1