Video: Chrisean Rock Involved in Brawl with Two Women Days After Announcing Pregnancy

It’s been a whirlwind of a week for the noxious couple Chrisean Rock and Blueface after the former got into a fist fight with two women outside the rapper’s home during his 26th birthday party.

TMZ obtained video of the Lonely singer chasing Blueface as he attempted to flee from the commotion – this comes just days after Chrisean announced that she was expecting a child from the Thotiana rapper.

Sources say right before the fiasco, Chrisean had stormed into a venue where Blue was hosting a birthday party with family and friends in a city called Chatsworth. When she arrived unexpectedly, he tried to flee the scene. It caused a swarm of people to follow Blue, which caused Chrisean to follow the swarm, which caused…you guessed it…a fight.

Footage shows Chrisean wearing a pink track suit while what appears to be her persuading him to leave the party with her. But instead of him leaving, she ends up getting into a brawl with two unidentified women.

Sources say Chrisean was unsuccessful in getting her boyfriend to leave with her. It is unclear whether they are on speaking terms.

This comes on the heels of the on-again, off-again girlfriend stating that she will not leave the rapper after he was arrested and charged with attempted murder last year.

Chrisean was with Blueface when he was apprehended last November in Vegas in an undercover sting. Several police officers wrestled the rapper to the ground after he resisted arrest by authorities. He was charged with felony attempted murder with the use of a deadly firearm or tear gas and discharging a gun into a house, building, vehicle or craft.

Shortly after his arrest, Twitter users pleaded with Chrisean to end her abusive relationship with Blueface, born Johnathan Jamall Porter, who she accused of beating her. She recanted the domestic violence allegations days later.

“You so dumb, you should have let me jump out, you on some weirdo sh*t, you busted my lip,” she said on IG Live shortly after the alleged abuse took place.