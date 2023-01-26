On January 30, at approximately 6:35 pm, Takoma Park Police responded to the 300 block of Tulip Avenue for the report of an attempted armed robbery. According to Takoma Park Police, the victim was walking on Tulip Avenue when she was approached by four unknown suspects who had gotten out of a light colored sedan. The suspects demanded property from the victim at gunpoint. At this time, another vehicle/witness pulled up near the victim and the victim screamed. The suspects abandoned their efforts and got back into their vehicle and fled the area heading towards the District of Columbia.

TAKOMA PARK, MD ・ 2 HOURS AGO