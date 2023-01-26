Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
Police Respond to Report of Attempted Armed Robbery
On January 30, at approximately 6:35 pm, Takoma Park Police responded to the 300 block of Tulip Avenue for the report of an attempted armed robbery. According to Takoma Park Police, the victim was walking on Tulip Avenue when she was approached by four unknown suspects who had gotten out of a light colored sedan. The suspects demanded property from the victim at gunpoint. At this time, another vehicle/witness pulled up near the victim and the victim screamed. The suspects abandoned their efforts and got back into their vehicle and fled the area heading towards the District of Columbia.
mocoshow.com
Two Shot in Gaithersburg Tuesday Morning
Gaithersburg and Montgomery County Police responded to reports of a shooting on Tuesday morning in Gaithersburg. According to Gaithersburg Police, “Detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 400 block of N Summit Ave. At 6:28 a.m, ofcs from GPD & @mcpnews responded to the area for the report of a shooting that just occurred. Ofcs located 2 adult victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.”
Skinny Man, Large Woman Steal Pizzas From Maryland Delivery Driver
A pair of hungry thieves stole pizzas from a delivery driver in Baltimore, authorities say. The driver was working delivering food for Ultimate Pizza at an address on 6th Street in Baltimore when two suspects approached him around 1:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 29, according to Anne Arundel County police. The...
Infant, Toddler Inside Vehicle Where Driver, Passengers Shot In Baltimore Intersection
Several people including a toddler and an infant are in the hospital after being injured in a violent car crash that occurred after the vehicle was riddled with bullets, authorities say.A 2-month old baby boy is in critical, but stable, condition after the driver of the vehicle he was traveling in …
WJLA
Driver carjacked at gunpoint after Fairfax Co. crash; police warn residents
VIENNA, Va. (7News) — The Vienna Police Department is cautioning residents to be vigilant after a two-vehicle crash led to a carjacking in Fairfax County late Saturday evening, according to police. Around 10 p.m., a driver was rear-ended by a black Dodge Challenger on Park Street near Moore Avenue...
Former Baltimore Police detective acquitted on charges of stealing $10k from drug bust, lying to FBI
BALTIMORE - Former Baltimore Police Detective Ethan Glover was acquitted of charges that he stole $10,000 from a drug bust and lied about it to the FBI.Glover joined the Baltimore Police Department in 2003 and became a Federal Task Force officer with the Drug Enforcement Administration in 2013.In an April indictment, officials said he stole nearly $10,000 from a duffel bag full of cash in a 2016 search and seizure operation.Baltimore Police said Glover was immediately suspended when they were made aware of the investigation in February 2020. After he was charged, he was suspended without pay. Prosecutors said he lied to...
mocoshow.com
Cars Seen Doing Donuts in Downtown Silver Spring Saturday Night
Montgomery County Police responded to Fenton St. and Ellsworth Dr. in Silver Spring on Saturday, January 28, after crowds gathered to watch cars doing donuts in the intersection. Officers responded to the scene around 10:30pm and were able to disperse the crowd, according to a report by FOX5. No arrests have been made. In November we reported that Montgomery County Police Officers responded to a large car meet-up at a parking lot on Cherry Hill Rd in Silver Spring which involved more than 100 vehicles.
Bay Net
Woman Escapes Armed Kidnapper In Southern Maryland
WALDORF, Md. – On January 26 at approximately 11:10 p.m., Anne Arundel County Police notified the Charles County Sheriff’s Office they were with a woman who reported she had been kidnapped in Charles County earlier in the evening. Detectives from the CCSO coordinated with the Anne Arundel police...
Nottingham MD
Shots fired in Towson
TOWSON, MD—Police are actively investigating a report of shots fired in the Towson area on Monday morning. At just before noon on January 30, officers responded to the 200-block of East Joppa Road (21286) near the Towson Cinemark for a report of shots fired. Once on-scene, police located shell...
mocoshow.com
Life in Prison Plus 25 Years for Defendant Who Shot 21-Year-Old Man in Broad Daylight
According to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office, “Today in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, MD, the Honorable John Maloney sentenced defendant, Abraham Douglas, 21, of Washington D.C. to life in prison plus an additional 25 years for the death of Ahamdou Bamba Gueye, 23, of Takoma Park.” Douglas received life for the first-degree murder charge, plus 20 years consecutive for Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony and another five years consecutive for Third-Degree Burglary. Douglas was convicted in December, 2022.
Man Shot Multiple Times Saved By Bystander In Baltimore: Police
A good samaritan saved a man's life after flagging down officers following a shooting in Baltimore, authorities say.The witness alerted officers in the 3300 block of Garrison Boulevard around 11:50 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 29, according to Baltimore police.The witness advised responding officers that som…
mocoshow.com
Body of Missing Twenty-Year-Old Woman Discovered; Homicide Investigation Underway
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division are investigating the murder of 20-year-old Keylin Yolibeth Chavez-Dominguez, who was reported missing on Monday, January 2, 2023. Chavez-Dominguez, of Rockville, was last seen by family and friends on Friday, December 30, 2022. On Saturday,...
mocoshow.com
Rockville Police Respond to Stabbing at Hotel
Rockville City Police responded to double stabbing at the Ramada Hotel by Wyndham on Sunday evening. According to RCPD, “At approximately 6:30 p.m. RCPD responded to 3 Research Ct for a person stabbed, upon arrival a second victim was located. 2 adult males transported to hospital w/serious injures. No suspect is in custody. The investigation is ongoing – no further info is available.” We will post an update when additional information becomes available.
MTA MobilityLink Driver Killed In 'Violent Crime' On The Job In Maryland
An MTA Mobility operator died on the job after a “violent crime” over the weekend, officials from the Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) confirmed, though details of the incident remain under wraps. The agency said on Monday, Jan. 30 that the “MDOT MTA is saddened to learn of the...
Pedestrian killed in Annapolis crash
According to Annapolis police, Route 665 towards Forest Drive will be closed for an extended period of time.
foxbaltimore.com
Teen arrested after swinging a hatchet and threatening residents in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD (WBFF) — Police say a teen has been charged with assault after swinging a ratchet at people in Anne Arundel County and threatening to shoot them. On Sunday afternoon, at approximately 1:00PM, officers responded to a report of an assault that occurred at a residence in the 700 block of Long Meadow Way in Arnold.
Wbaltv.com
Jury finds former Baltimore police detective not guilty in theft case
A jury acquitted a retired Baltimore City police detective who was accused of stealing money. The jury heard closing arguments Monday morning in the trial of retired Baltimore City police Detective Ethan Glover. Just before 5 p.m., the jurors found Glover not guilty on both counts against him after deliberating for four hours.
NBC Washington
Body of Silver Spring Woman Missing For Nearly a Month Found Along ICC
Authorities are investigating the murder of a woman who went missing from Silver Spring nearly a month ago after her body was found along the ICC in Montgomery County on Saturday. Keylin Yolibeth Chavez-Dominguez, 20, was last seen by family and friends on Dec. 30 in her apartment in the...
fox5dc.com
Missing woman's body found in Montgomery County park: police
COLESVILLE, Md. - A body found in a park near the Intercounty Connector (ICC) in Montgomery County was identified as a woman who was reported missing on January 2, according to police. Montgomery County Police said the body was discovered around 2:01 p.m. Saturday in Upper Paint Branch Stream Valley...
Police investigate fatal accident involving a pedestrian in Annapolis, Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Officers from the Annapolis Police Department are investigating after a woman was fatally hit by a car. Officials said the fatal traffic accident happened around 6:12 p.m. in the area of Route 665 and Chinquapin Round Road. The driver of the car remained on the scene and police say they are cooperating with the investigation.
