mocoshow.com

Police Respond to Report of Attempted Armed Robbery

On January 30, at approximately 6:35 pm, Takoma Park Police responded to the 300 block of Tulip Avenue for the report of an attempted armed robbery. According to Takoma Park Police, the victim was walking on Tulip Avenue when she was approached by four unknown suspects who had gotten out of a light colored sedan. The suspects demanded property from the victim at gunpoint. At this time, another vehicle/witness pulled up near the victim and the victim screamed. The suspects abandoned their efforts and got back into their vehicle and fled the area heading towards the District of Columbia.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
mocoshow.com

Two Shot in Gaithersburg Tuesday Morning

Gaithersburg and Montgomery County Police responded to reports of a shooting on Tuesday morning in Gaithersburg. According to Gaithersburg Police, “Detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 400 block of N Summit Ave. At 6:28 a.m, ofcs from GPD & @mcpnews responded to the area for the report of a shooting that just occurred. Ofcs located 2 adult victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.”
GAITHERSBURG, MD
CBS Baltimore

Former Baltimore Police detective acquitted on charges of stealing $10k from drug bust, lying to FBI

BALTIMORE - Former Baltimore Police Detective Ethan Glover was acquitted of charges that he stole $10,000 from a drug bust and lied about it to the FBI.Glover joined the Baltimore Police Department in 2003 and became a Federal Task Force officer with the Drug Enforcement Administration in 2013.In an April indictment, officials said he stole nearly $10,000 from a duffel bag full of cash in a 2016 search and seizure operation.Baltimore Police said Glover was immediately suspended when they were made aware of the investigation in February 2020. After he was charged, he was suspended without pay.  Prosecutors said he lied to...
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Cars Seen Doing Donuts in Downtown Silver Spring Saturday Night

Montgomery County Police responded to Fenton St. and Ellsworth Dr. in Silver Spring on Saturday, January 28, after crowds gathered to watch cars doing donuts in the intersection. Officers responded to the scene around 10:30pm and were able to disperse the crowd, according to a report by FOX5. No arrests have been made. In November we reported that Montgomery County Police Officers responded to a large car meet-up at a parking lot on Cherry Hill Rd in Silver Spring which involved more than 100 vehicles.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Bay Net

Woman Escapes Armed Kidnapper In Southern Maryland

WALDORF, Md. – On January 26 at approximately 11:10 p.m., Anne Arundel County Police notified the Charles County Sheriff’s Office they were with a woman who reported she had been kidnapped in Charles County earlier in the evening. Detectives from the CCSO coordinated with the Anne Arundel police...
WALDORF, MD
Nottingham MD

Shots fired in Towson

TOWSON, MD—Police are actively investigating a report of shots fired in the Towson area on Monday morning. At just before noon on January 30, officers responded to the 200-block of East Joppa Road (21286) near the Towson Cinemark for a report of shots fired. Once on-scene, police located shell...
TOWSON, MD
mocoshow.com

Life in Prison Plus 25 Years for Defendant Who Shot 21-Year-Old Man in Broad Daylight

According to the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office, “Today in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, MD, the Honorable John Maloney sentenced defendant, Abraham Douglas, 21, of Washington D.C. to life in prison plus an additional 25 years for the death of Ahamdou Bamba Gueye, 23, of Takoma Park.” Douglas received life for the first-degree murder charge, plus 20 years consecutive for Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony and another five years consecutive for Third-Degree Burglary. Douglas was convicted in December, 2022.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
mocoshow.com

Rockville Police Respond to Stabbing at Hotel

Rockville City Police responded to double stabbing at the Ramada Hotel by Wyndham on Sunday evening. According to RCPD, “At approximately 6:30 p.m. RCPD responded to 3 Research Ct for a person stabbed, upon arrival a second victim was located. 2 adult males transported to hospital w/serious injures. No suspect is in custody. The investigation is ongoing – no further info is available.” We will post an update when additional information becomes available.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Jury finds former Baltimore police detective not guilty in theft case

A jury acquitted a retired Baltimore City police detective who was accused of stealing money. The jury heard closing arguments Monday morning in the trial of retired Baltimore City police Detective Ethan Glover. Just before 5 p.m., the jurors found Glover not guilty on both counts against him after deliberating for four hours.
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Missing woman's body found in Montgomery County park: police

COLESVILLE, Md. - A body found in a park near the Intercounty Connector (ICC) in Montgomery County was identified as a woman who was reported missing on January 2, according to police. Montgomery County Police said the body was discovered around 2:01 p.m. Saturday in Upper Paint Branch Stream Valley...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

