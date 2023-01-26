ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

6abc

Johnson & Johnson can't invoke bankruptcy to stop cancer lawsuits, court says

Johnson & Johnson cannot use bankruptcy court to resolve civil lawsuits that claim its iconic baby powder caused cancer, a federal appeals court ruled Monday. The opinion foiled Johnson & Johnson's plan to shift onto a new entity, LTL Management LLC, some 38,000 lawsuits that alleged the talc in Johnson's Baby Powder has caused ovarian cancer and mesothelioma.

