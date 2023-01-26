ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

How David Crosby quit drugs — but never got over Joni Mitchell

It took going to prison in 1986 for David Crosby to finally kick drugs, but the rock legend could never quit his beloved ex Joni Mitchell. When I interviewed him in 2019, Crosby — who died at 81 on Thursday after a long illness — revealed that decades after Mitchell broke up with him and went on to date his Crosby, Stills & Nash bandmate Graham Nash, he still had a bad case of Joni. “I do still love her,” Crosby said of the songbird, whom he discovered when she was playing a small Florida club in 1967. “Our relationship has always...
FLORIDA STATE
Popculture

R&B Legend Gordy Harmon Has Died

Gordy Harmon, a founding member of the R&B group The Whispers, has died. Harmon's family confirmed to ABC 7 that the beloved jazz and soul musician died in his sleep at his Los Angeles home on Thursday, Jan. 5. He was 79. Although Harmon's cause of death remains unknown, his family, who confirmed he was not suffering from any serious illnesses, said they believe he died of natural causes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Insider

Celebrities who died in 2023

Here are the stars who we said goodbye to so far this year, including Lisa Marie Presley, David Crosby, Cindy Williams, and Jeff Beck.
News Breaking LIVE

"Beatles Rival" Dies

British musician Brian Cassar, who was part of the band "Cass and the Cassanovas," who are described as being an "early rival of the Beatles," has died at the age of 86, according to published reports.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Top 10 Songs of 1978

Rock 'n' roll wasn't totally dead in 1978. It just seemed that way as it swatted away incoming assaults by punk, disco and the always-pesky pop music. The year's best albums faced some of these changes by adapting to them. Likewise, the Top 10 Songs of 1978 incorporated some new sounds to stay relevant, bolstering their classic-rock sway with some disco bounce and punk fury. It wasn't always an easy mix, but they kept rock 'n' roll alive.
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Musician and Singer Dies

Legendary musician and singer Don Williams, one of the singing foursome, The Williams Brothers Quartet, has died, his family announced. Williams reportedly died of natural causes at his home, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Rock’s Most Hated Records

First off, let's point out the difference between a list of Rock's Worst Records and Rock's Most Hated Records. There's crossover between them, for sure, as you'll see in our above list of Rock's Most Hated Records, but there's a special place for records that aren't just bad but totally despised too.
soultracks.com

Motown's first hitmaker, Barrett Strong, dies at 81

(January 29, 2023) He was quietly a pioneer on the label that became synonymous with 60s soul music: both the organization's first hitmaker and one of its key songwriters for a decade. Today we are sad to report the passing of Motown star Barrett Strong at age 81. The Mississippi-born...
American Songwriter

Behind the Band Name: The Bangles

As a trio in 1981, singer Susanna Hoffs and sisters Vicki Peterson (guitar) and Debbi Peterson (drums) called themselves the Colours. Shortly after the band renamed themselves the Bangs. Paisley Underground. The Bangs were part of the Paisley Underground scene of the early to mid-’80s, generated from the psychedelic haze...
Ultimate Classic Rock

137 Artists Not in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

"Long Live Rock" reads the bright red sign outside the doors of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame museum in Cleveland. Since the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's first group of inductees was honored in 1986, artists from all over the world have been recognized for their part in the history of rock 'n' roll music. (The museum opened in 1995.)
CLEVELAND, OH
NME

Rick Rubin says Paul McCartney is the “best of all bass players”

Rick Rubin has said Paul McCartney is the “best of all bass players” in a new interview. Speaking to MOJO magazine, Rubin said he thought McCartney was the best bass player of all time and was surprised by the “simplest” approach he takes to songwriting. Rubin previously teamed up with McCartney on the 2021 mini series, McCartney 3, 2, 1.

Comments / 0

Community Policy