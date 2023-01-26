Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kqennewsradio.com
MANUFACTURED HOME DESTROYED IN SATURDAY MORNING FIRE
A manufactured home was destroyed in an early morning fire on Saturday. Fire Marshal Brian Jewell of the City of Roseburg Fire Department said crews responded just after 6:00 a.m. to the blaze in a mobile home park in the 2000 block of Northeast Stephens Street. Jewell said initial reports indicated that the living room was on fire with smoke and flames seen. A caller said all residents had evacuated the home.
kqennewsradio.com
DRIVER TREATED AT HOSPITAL FOLLOWING TWO-VEHICLE WRECK
One driver was treated at a hospital following a two-vehicle wreck on Friday. A Roseburg Police report said at 8:15 p.m. officers responded to a crash near the 1400 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. The investigation concluded that a female driver turned out of a parking lot in front of a second vehicle as that driver was turning into the parking lot from Garden Valley.
kezi.com
Coos County deputies searching for missing woman
COOS BAY, Ore. -- The Coos County Sheriff's Office is asking for any tips regarding the whereabouts of a 27-year-old woman who they say was last seen on January 27. The CCSO says Alicia Mariah Tate, 27, of Coos Bay, was last seen by family members on January 27. According to the CCSO, family members said Tate might have been with two men by the names of Brandon Burman and Mason Henderson. Tate's family also believes the three might be using a newer-model silver van.
kezi.com
Coos County deputies find missing woman with help from public
COOS BAY, Ore. -- The Coos County Sheriff's Office is asking for any tips regarding the whereabouts of a 27-year-old woman who they say was last seen on January 27. The CCSO says Alicia Mariah Tate, 27, of Coos Bay, was last seen by family members on January 27. Alicia...
kpic
Sheriff: Coos Bay man charged with trespass, bomb-making materials found on property
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — A Coos Bay man was removed from a property and arrested after bomb-making materials were found during a previous attempt to evict him, the Coos County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. According to the sheriff's office, the county and the sheriff's office Civil...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG LOW HITS TEENS IN JANUARY FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE 2017
It was 19 degrees at the Roseburg Regional Airport Monday morning. Data from National Weather Service in Medford said the last time Roseburg was in the teens in January, was on January 5th, 2017. The two prior times before that was in January of 2013 and January of 2011. News...
kcfmradio.com
Accident Shuts Down Bridge; Cold Snap Coming; ODFW to Open Crabbing; Fentanyl Awareness Campaign; Eczema Cream Warning
The Siuslaw river Bridge was closed for about an hour and a half last night as police, fire and EMS responded to an apparent head on collision at about 7:57 pm. Deputy Chief Matt House with Western Lane Fire and EMS said two of the injured had to be extricated from the vehicle. Both had serious injuries and after being transported to Peace Harbor hospital the two were moved on to PeaceHealth Riverbend for definitive Higher care according to House. He says the extrication went extremely well and the injured parties were in hospital care withing 30 minutes of the initial dispatch. After clearing the injured parties from the scene and investigation from Florence Police police took the uninjured driver of one of the vehicles into custody. They charged 53 year old Darren Dubey of Florence with Driving under the Influence of Intoxicants, 2 counts of Assault III, three counts of Reckless Endangering and Reckless Driving. ODOT and Florence Police remained on the scene until the wreck was cleared at about 10:05 pm.
kpic
Police arrest North Bend man for assault
COOS BAY, Ore. — On Tuesday, the Coos County Sheriff's Office Dispatch Center received a 911 call from a woman who reported she had been assaulted by her boyfriend, just north of North Bend. At 8:33 p.m. Deputy Adam Burgo responded to the call, when he arrived on scene...
kqennewsradio.com
COOS COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE SEEKING SUSPECT IN ALLEGED RAPE
Deputies with the Coos County Sheriff’s office are seeking the suspect in an alleged rape. Public Information Officer Sergeant Adam Slater said Friday night at 6:30 p.m. a deputy was dispatched to the Presbyterian Church on North 8th Street in Lakeside to take a report of a sexual assault that had just occurred. Slater said during the investigation it was discovered the victim had been forcibly raped and held against her will in the 600 block of Airport Way in Lakeside.
kqennewsradio.com
WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN MOUNTAIN AREAS
A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect from 5:00 p.m. Sunday through 9:00 a.m. Monday for mountain areas in southern Oregon. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said very cold wind chills as low as 25 degrees below zero are expected. The Advisory area applies to the far eastern areas...
kpic
UCAN Head Start class canceled; others on two-hour delay
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The Roseburg UCAN Head Start has announced that on Monday, January 30, the Roseburg AM Manta Rays class is canceled. All other classes at the Roseburg site that start before 8:45 a.m. are on a two hour delay. In a Facebook post, UCAN Head Start &...
KVAL
Police: Roseburg man arrested overnight had Statewide Felony Parole Board warrant
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A Roseburg man was arrested overnight after a foot chase during a trespassing investigation at a business address on Garden Valley Blvd., according to a Roseburg Police Department report. Just after 4 a.m. Wednesday, officers observed 34-year-old Justin Lee McCall trespassing on two properties. McCall initially...
kqennewsradio.com
DEPUTIES JAIL PAIR FOLLOWING SUNDAY INCIDENT
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a pair of Elkton residents following an incident on Sunday. A DCSO report said a Sutherlin Police officer notified a deputy that he had probable cause for arresting a 36-year old man associated with an older motor home that was currently located in Elkton.
winstonwarrior.org
Trash Talk: Douglas County Landfill’s Nearing Expiration Date
Have you ever thought about how limited our space is in landfills? Our landfill is small compared to other landfills in the area. Created in 1996, it is 26 acres and is about 200 feet deep. There are ten transfer sites and one landfill in Douglas County. Our nation of...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN AFTER FOOT PURSUIT
Roseburg Police jailed a man following a foot pursuit early Wednesday. An RPD report said at 4:10 a.m. 34-year old Justin McCall was allegedly seen trespassing on two properties in the 200 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. McCall allegedly initially gave a false name and was non-compliant, but finally admitted to being on parole with an active warrant.
kqennewsradio.com
16 YEAR-OLD LEADS DEPUTIES ON HIGH-SPEED CHASE
A 16-year old male led deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on a high- speed chase which started late Tuesday night. Information released Thursday from DCSO said at about 11:45 p.m. a sedan passed a deputy while traveling northbound at 88 miles per hour on Interstate 5 2 miles north of the Winchester interchange. A pursuit was initiated. The driver took the south Sutherlin exit, failing to stop at stop signs and driving into the oncoming lane.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGEDLY STEALING BOTTLE OF LOTION
A Roseburg man was jailed by Roseburg Police Thursday night, for allegedly stealing a bottle of lotion. An RPD report said at 10:00 p.m. officers responded to a business in the 2100 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway after the 48-year old grabbed the product and allegedly lathered it all over his body, while he was still inside the store. The suspect did not have any money to pay for the lotion.
kqennewsradio.com
FATHER CITED FOR RECKLESSLY ENDANGERING ANOTHER PERSON
A father was cited for recklessly endangering another person, following an incident on Thursday. A Roseburg Police report said just after 8:30 a.m. officers were sent to contact Department of Human Services employees regarding a juvenile that ingested marijuana and tested positive for THC at a doctor’s appointment. The...
thatoregonlife.com
You’ve For Sure Driven Past This Hidden Bakery On The Oregon Coast
Tucked away in the small coastal town of Reedsport, Oregon, there’s a little bakery you have probably driven by 100 times and may not even have noticed! Reedsport is at the heart of the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area, and is said to be the largest expanse of coastal sand dunes in the United States.
thatoregonlife.com
The Unsuspecting Seafood Joint In Oregon With Food So Good It Should Be Illegal
One of my personal favorite places to visit when on the southern Oregon Coast is the Barnacle Bistro. As my lady and I were staying in Bandon, Oregon, we headed down to Gold Beach a good hour or so away, and was quite pleased after leaving this unsuspecting place with a full belly. This somewhat of a hole-in-the-wall joint may not look like much from the outside, but I can tell you from personal experience the food is quite exquisite.
Comments / 0