“The Addams Family” star Lisa Loring is dead at 64, her daughter confirmed to Variety. Loring, who played the original Wednesday Addams on the black-and-white sitcom, died Saturday after suffering a stroke and “went peacefully with both her daughters holding her hands.” Loring, who also appeared on “As the World Turns,” was the first actress to play Wednesday from 1964 to 1966, starting when she was 6 years old, and reprised the character in 1977′s “Halloween with the New Addams Family.”

1 DAY AGO