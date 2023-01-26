Read full article on original website
'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died
That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
Lisa Loring, original Wednesday Addams actress, dies at 64
“The Addams Family” star Lisa Loring is dead at 64, her daughter confirmed to Variety. Loring, who played the original Wednesday Addams on the black-and-white sitcom, died Saturday after suffering a stroke and “went peacefully with both her daughters holding her hands.” Loring, who also appeared on “As the World Turns,” was the first actress to play Wednesday from 1964 to 1966, starting when she was 6 years old, and reprised the character in 1977′s “Halloween with the New Addams Family.”
Disney's diverse storytelling brand is making waves
Los Angeles — When Oscar winner Mahershala Ali and his producing partners made the rounds last year, pitching an adaptation of Jean Hanff Korelitz's bestselling novel "The Plot," it sparked a bidding war. The buzzy thriller about a failed author who engages in an "act of literary theft," forever...
