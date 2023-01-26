Read full article on original website
See Marc Anthony Break Down in Tears as Nadia Ferreira Walks Down the Aisle in Lavish Wedding Video
Marc Anthony couldn't hold back his tears when he saw his bride, Nadia Ferreira, walk down the aisle. In a video from the couple's nuptials in Miami on Saturday, the Miss Universe contestant gave followers a look at their star-studded wedding and the moments leading up to the pair saying, "I do."
Comedian Rickey Smiley Mourns His Oldest Son Brandon's Death at 32
Comedian Rickey Smiley is in mourning the death of his oldest son, comic Brandon Smiley. Rickey took to Instagram on Sunday morning to share the tragic news with his followers, explaining in a heartbreaking video, "I just had bad news this morning." "I'm on the way to the airport to...
Amy Robach Seen Wrapping Her Legs Around T.J. Holmes Hours After 'GMA3,' ABC News Exit: PIC
Once it was a wrap at GMA3 and ABC News, Amy Robach must have said ditto, because mere hours after the exit news became official she was seen with her legs wrapped around T.J. Holmes. In new photos snapped of the pair Friday, Robach, 49, and Holmes, 45, were spotted...
JLO places a condition on Marc Anthony to be able to marry 23-year-old Nadia Ferreira
Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony have maintained a good friendship since they separated, and they do this for the well-being of the children they have in common. In addition, the ex-partner has always decided to support each other in any circumstance.
Lisa Loring, Wednesday Actress in Original 'Addams Family' TV Show, Dead at 64
Lisa Loring, the child actress who played the original Wednesday Addams on The Addams Family from 1964 to 1966, has died. She was 64. Loring was just six years old when she took on the role of Wednesday, but her macabre performance established the character's iconography and later became a guide for Netflix's 2022 release of Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega.
Ryan Reynolds and Daughter James Have Rare Public Outing Together at Wrexham Match
Ryan Reynolds got in some father-daughter time over the weekend. On Sunday, the 46-year-old Deadpool actor was in the stands in Wrexham, Wales, cheering on the Wrexham soccer club, which he co-owns, as they played against Sheffield United. His and wife Blake Lively's 8-year-old daughter, James, was spotted alongside her famous dad at the match.
Ron Howard Mourns 'American Graffiti' Co-Star Cindy Williams' Death (Exclusive)
Ron Howard is remembering his longtime co-star and friend, Cindy Williams. Speaking to ET Monday, Howard said that the news of his American Graffiti co-star's death came as a shock. "It was a shocker to hear of Cindy’s passing. I remember her life spark and her energy," the Thirteen Lives...
Cindy Williams Through the Years: A Life in Photos
The celebrated actress -- best known as the star of Laverne & Shirley, alongside Penny Marshall -- died on Jan. 25 at the age of 74. In memory of the beloved comic actress' life and legacy, ET is taking a look back through her storied life, both on-screen and off, from her work on American Graffiti to the release of her memoirs.
Inside Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira's Star-Studded Miami Wedding: Dance-Offs, Decadent Decor and More
Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira have officially said "I do!" ET has confirmed that Anthony wed the Miss Universe contestant at the Perez Art Museum in Miami Saturday. The wedding featured a star-studded guest list which included David and Victoria Beckham and their kids Harper, Romeo and Cruz as well as Maluma, Romeo Santos, Louis Fonzi, Daddy Yankee, Lin Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Salma Hayek, Leah Remini and David Grutman. Anthony and his ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez's kids, Max and Emme, 15, were not in attendance.
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Welcome Baby No. 3: Report
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo have welcomed their third child, People reports. ET has reached out to the musician and model's reps for comment. After tying the knot in July 2014, the couple became parents first with now-6-year-old daughter Dusty, born in 2016, followed by 4-year-old daughter Gio in 2018.
'Murder Mystery 2' Trailer: Watch Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston Reunite for Another Caper
Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston have reunited for another caper as the two reprise their roles as Nick and Audrey Spitz in Murder Mystery 2. This time, however, they're detectives struggling to get their own private eye agency off the ground. On Monday, Netflix debuted the first official trailer for...
'The Last of Us' Producer Reveals Why Bill and Frank's Storyline Was Changed in the Show (Exclusive)
Spoiler alert! Warning: spoilers ahead for The Last of Us episode 3, titled "Long Long Time." Proceed with caution if you haven't watched!. The Last of Us introduced another fan-favorite character from the video game series in Sunday's all-new episode, only for them to meet their end in a tragic way -- and surprise fans by veering off course from the game's canonical story.
Olivia Wilde's Relationship With Ex Jason Sudeikis Has Been 'Easier' Since Harry Styles Split, Source Says
It appears that Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis are on good terms again after the pair were spotted sharing a hug over the weekend. In new pics of the former couple, the Ted Lasso star is seen embracing Wilde after leaving a meeting together in Hollywood on Friday. The pair...
Katy Perry Praises Orlando Bloom's Ex-Wife Miranda Kerr as 'The Heart of Our Family'
Katy Perry loves Miranda Kerr unconditionally! Over the weekend, the American Idol judge attended the G’Day USA Arts Gala, hosted by the American Australian Association in partnership with the Australian Government, where she honored Kerr, who is the ex-wife of Perry's fiancé, Orlando Bloom. Perry presented the 39-year-old...
Nick Jonas on Being Able to Bring Daughter Malti to Hollywood Walk of Fame Star: 'A Special Thing' (Exclusive)
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s daughter, Malti Marie, attended her first public event!. Nick and Priyanka’s 1-year-old daughter joined her mother and other members of the family as they attended Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas' Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on Monday. Priyanka arrived and took her seat...
'Star Trek: Picard' Final Season Trailer Reveals Two New Characters
Star Trek: Picard debuted its official trailer for the third and final season on Sunday, revealing two new characters who will be joining in on Jean-Luc Picard's adventures. The trailer, which played on CBS and Paramount+ during Sunday's AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals, introduced Outlander's Ed Speleers and 12 Monkeys' Todd Stashwick into the Star Trek universe.
'90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' Recap: Daniele Crushes Yohan's American Dream
Daniele dropped a bombshell on her husband, Yohan, on Sunday's premiere of this season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. Daniele, who met Yohan while vacationing in the Dominican Republic, bluntly told him that she didn't want to live in New York City even though his dream is to live in America, and instead wanted to stay in the Dominican Republic which wasn't what they previously agreed on.
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's Relationship Timeline: From Love at First Sight to Baby No. 3
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo have welcomed their third child together! On Jan. 30, ET confirmed that the couple welcomed the new addition to their family. While their relationship has been filled with babies and blossoming businesses, the couple was recently rocked by scandal when Levine admitted to having "crossed the line" with model Sumner Stroh, who accused him of having an affair with her.
Annie Wersching, 'Star Trek' and '24' Actress, Dead at 45
Annie Wersching, best known for her roles in the television shows Star Trek: Picard and 24 has passed away. She was 45. Wersching's publicist confirmed the news ET Sunday, sharing that the actress passed after a battle with cancer. Her husband, actor Stephen Full also issued a statement, in which he reflected on the tremendous "hole" left behind in the wake of his wife's death.
Celebrity Babies Born in 2023
On Jan. 30, ET confirmed that the musician and model welcomed their third child. They are also parents to daughter Dusty, born in 2016, and daughter Gio, born in 2018. This story about Casey Wilson has a happy ending indeed. The actress has welcomed her third child, a baby girl, she announced on Instagram. The Happy Endings star revealed her daughter was born via surrogate, calling it the "highest form" of women supporting women.
