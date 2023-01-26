ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ETOnline.com

Comedian Rickey Smiley Mourns His Oldest Son Brandon's Death at 32

Comedian Rickey Smiley is in mourning the death of his oldest son, comic Brandon Smiley. Rickey took to Instagram on Sunday morning to share the tragic news with his followers, explaining in a heartbreaking video, "I just had bad news this morning." "I'm on the way to the airport to...
TEXAS STATE
ETOnline.com

Lisa Loring, Wednesday Actress in Original 'Addams Family' TV Show, Dead at 64

Lisa Loring, the child actress who played the original Wednesday Addams on The Addams Family from 1964 to 1966, has died. She was 64. Loring was just six years old when she took on the role of Wednesday, but her macabre performance established the character's iconography and later became a guide for Netflix's 2022 release of Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega.
ETOnline.com

Ryan Reynolds and Daughter James Have Rare Public Outing Together at Wrexham Match

Ryan Reynolds got in some father-daughter time over the weekend. On Sunday, the 46-year-old Deadpool actor was in the stands in Wrexham, Wales, cheering on the Wrexham soccer club, which he co-owns, as they played against Sheffield United. His and wife Blake Lively's 8-year-old daughter, James, was spotted alongside her famous dad at the match.
ETOnline.com

Ron Howard Mourns 'American Graffiti' Co-Star Cindy Williams' Death (Exclusive)

Ron Howard is remembering his longtime co-star and friend, Cindy Williams. Speaking to ET Monday, Howard said that the news of his American Graffiti co-star's death came as a shock. "It was a shocker to hear of Cindy’s passing. I remember her life spark and her energy," the Thirteen Lives...
ETOnline.com

Cindy Williams Through the Years: A Life in Photos

The celebrated actress -- best known as the star of Laverne & Shirley, alongside Penny Marshall -- died on Jan. 25 at the age of 74. In memory of the beloved comic actress' life and legacy, ET is taking a look back through her storied life, both on-screen and off, from her work on American Graffiti to the release of her memoirs.
ETOnline.com

Inside Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira's Star-Studded Miami Wedding: Dance-Offs, Decadent Decor and More

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira have officially said "I do!" ET has confirmed that Anthony wed the Miss Universe contestant at the Perez Art Museum in Miami Saturday. The wedding featured a star-studded guest list which included David and Victoria Beckham and their kids Harper, Romeo and Cruz as well as Maluma, Romeo Santos, Louis Fonzi, Daddy Yankee, Lin Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Salma Hayek, Leah Remini and David Grutman. Anthony and his ex-wife, Jennifer Lopez's kids, Max and Emme, 15, were not in attendance.
MIAMI, FL
ETOnline.com

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Welcome Baby No. 3: Report

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo have welcomed their third child, People reports. ET has reached out to the musician and model's reps for comment. After tying the knot in July 2014, the couple became parents first with now-6-year-old daughter Dusty, born in 2016, followed by 4-year-old daughter Gio in 2018.
ETOnline.com

'The Last of Us' Producer Reveals Why Bill and Frank's Storyline Was Changed in the Show (Exclusive)

Spoiler alert! Warning: spoilers ahead for The Last of Us episode 3, titled "Long Long Time." Proceed with caution if you haven't watched!. The Last of Us introduced another fan-favorite character from the video game series in Sunday's all-new episode, only for them to meet their end in a tragic way -- and surprise fans by veering off course from the game's canonical story.
ETOnline.com

Katy Perry Praises Orlando Bloom's Ex-Wife Miranda Kerr as 'The Heart of Our Family'

Katy Perry loves Miranda Kerr unconditionally! Over the weekend, the American Idol judge attended the G’Day USA Arts Gala, hosted by the American Australian Association in partnership with the Australian Government, where she honored Kerr, who is the ex-wife of Perry's fiancé, Orlando Bloom. Perry presented the 39-year-old...
ETOnline.com

'Star Trek: Picard' Final Season Trailer Reveals Two New Characters

Star Trek: Picard debuted its official trailer for the third and final season on Sunday, revealing two new characters who will be joining in on Jean-Luc Picard's adventures. The trailer, which played on CBS and Paramount+ during Sunday's AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals, introduced Outlander's Ed Speleers and 12 Monkeys' Todd Stashwick into the Star Trek universe.
ETOnline.com

'90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' Recap: Daniele Crushes Yohan's American Dream

Daniele dropped a bombshell on her husband, Yohan, on Sunday's premiere of this season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. Daniele, who met Yohan while vacationing in the Dominican Republic, bluntly told him that she didn't want to live in New York City even though his dream is to live in America, and instead wanted to stay in the Dominican Republic which wasn't what they previously agreed on.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ETOnline.com

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's Relationship Timeline: From Love at First Sight to Baby No. 3

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo have welcomed their third child together! On Jan. 30, ET confirmed that the couple welcomed the new addition to their family. While their relationship has been filled with babies and blossoming businesses, the couple was recently rocked by scandal when Levine admitted to having "crossed the line" with model Sumner Stroh, who accused him of having an affair with her.
ETOnline.com

Annie Wersching, 'Star Trek' and '24' Actress, Dead at 45

Annie Wersching, best known for her roles in the television shows Star Trek: Picard and 24 has passed away. She was 45. Wersching's publicist confirmed the news ET Sunday, sharing that the actress passed after a battle with cancer. Her husband, actor Stephen Full also issued a statement, in which he reflected on the tremendous "hole" left behind in the wake of his wife's death.
MISSOURI STATE
ETOnline.com

Celebrity Babies Born in 2023

On Jan. 30, ET confirmed that the musician and model welcomed their third child. They are also parents to daughter Dusty, born in 2016, and daughter Gio, born in 2018. This story about Casey Wilson has a happy ending indeed. The actress has welcomed her third child, a baby girl, she announced on Instagram. The Happy Endings star revealed her daughter was born via surrogate, calling it the "highest form" of women supporting women.

