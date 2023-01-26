ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KUOW

How are tech layoffs impacting downtown businesses?

Behind the scenes as we report on the downtown economy. Wednesday was my "spot duty day," when I cover something in a short format story for KUOW's newscasts. With all the news about tech companies laying off employees, I wanted to see if that’s having an impact on local businesses. I visited the food court in Century Square, where Twitter used to have its Seattle offices.
SEATTLE, WA
Evan Crosby

10 Seattle Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Seattle, WA. - Seattle is the largest city in the Pacific Northwest and home to a metro area with a population of more than 4 million people. The city's economy is driven by a combination of older industrial companies and "new economy" technology and internet companies. In addition to being the headquarters for 7 Fortune 500 firms, Seattle also has a very strong startup scene.
SEATTLE, WA
hotelnewsresource.com

InterContinental Hotel – Bellevue at the Avenue in Bellevue, Wash Celebrates Topping Off

IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG) today commemorated the next milestone in the forthcoming InterContinental Hotels & Resorts luxury hotel in Bellevue, Wash. during a topping-off ceremony alongside company and community leaders. The hotel, which broke ground in January 2020, will mark the IHG Luxury & Lifestyle Collection brand’s Pacific Northwest debut upon its projected fourth quarter 2023 opening.
BELLEVUE, WA
westseattleblog.com

WEST SEATTLE FOOD NOTES: Sunfish, Salty’s, Camp West

SUNFISH REOPENS: A reader wondered recently when Sunfish, the fish-and-chips spot at 2800 Alki SW, would reopen after its long winter break, so we’ve been checking in. Tonight we saw the OPEN sign; stopped in, and they told us this was their second day back. So if Sunfish is your fish-and-chips place of choice, it’s time to get back to the beach.
SEATTLE, WA
East Coast Traveler

Our 6 Favorite Coffee Shops in Seattle WA

SEATTLE, WA - We've compiled a list of our favorite must-try coffee shops in Seattle, WA. These include Fuel Coffee Shop, Makeda and Mingus Coffee Shop, and Papá Chango Café. Seattle is a city known for its unique coffee culture. Coffee shops are a staple in Seattle, and the coffee there is some of the best in the world. If you're visiting the area, you'll want to try these top coffee shops.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

RIP Washington’s Hinman Glacier, gone after thousands of years

The largest glacier between the high peaks of Mount Rainier and Glacier Peak has melted away after a long battle with global warming. For thousands of years, the Hinman Glacier graced the crest of the Washington Cascades in what is now King County. Fifty miles due east of downtown Seattle,...
KING COUNTY, WA
alltheedge.com

Minimum Wage Increases

Starting January 1, 2023, Washington State’s minimum wage officially became the highest in the country rising to $15.74. People believe this to be beneficial. According to CBO.com, “Raising the minimum wage would increase the cost of employing low-wage workers. As a result, some employers would employ fewer workers than they would have under a lower wage. However, for certain workers or in some circumstances, employment could increase.”
SEATTLE, WA
newsnationnow.com

Seattle morgues at capacity amid record overdoses: Official

SEATTLE (NewsNation) — King County is running low on storage space for bodies amid an overdose crisis, according to the county medical examiner’s office. A recent report from the county found 70% of fatal overdoses in Seattle are fentanyl-related. Between 2012 and 2019, Seattle and King County saw a 6% increase each year. In 2020, that number jumped by 20%. The following year, it jumped an additional 39%.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

The big chill, maybe snow, coming to Puget Sound this weekend

Meteorologists say to expect a big chill moving into the Puget Sound region this weekend and maybe even a little snow. “We’re gonna have a big change in our weather pattern, after having a relatively mild and dry January in comparison to what we had in the latter part of last year,” said KIRO Newsradio meteorologist Ted Buehner. “So back to winter; it’s not over yet.”
SEATTLE, WA
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
184K+
Post
1147M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy