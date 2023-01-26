Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man tries to abduct barista through the drive-through window using a zip-tie lassojustpene50Auburn, WA
The richest woman in Seattle is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSeattle, WA
10 Seattle Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbySeattle, WA
Exploring Pike Place Market in SeattleEast Coast TravelerSeattle, WA
Freshwater fishing in SeattleOscarSeattle, WA
Related
Free Netflix: the streaming company has a free plan for everyone in mind
The pioneer company in the streaming service for movies and series on demand, has plans to offer a service 100% free of charge. Netflix has seen a significant drop in subscribers the last year, which has led to situations such as the cancellation of exclusive series on the platform. Even so, the platform has not given up and has made efforts to stay ahead with new plans and products such as free video games for its subscribers.
Gizmodo
Amazon Prime Membership Is Reportedly Past Its Prime
Amazon’s prime members plateaued last year according to a Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) report released this week. The number of subscribers has been in decline since July of last year, according to the CIRP, which claimed in the first six months of the year, Amazon Prime did not add net new members in the U.S.
How 5 major streaming services are cracking down (or not) on password sharing, from Netflix to Hulu
As Netflix prepares to charge for account sharing early this spring, other streaming services have been slower to take a stance on password swapping.
How To Search All Your Streaming Services At The Same Time
Ever wanted to watch a movie but can't find it among your various streaming services? Check out a way to find out exactly which service has what you want.
Amazon unveils first look at The Power, the streamer's new big show with an electrifying twist
The Power sees the world undergo a mysterious change
Android Authority
Best free streaming services: Freevee, Pluto TV, Peacock, and more
It's easy to find free streaming, but what about the best options?. Everyone knows that person who really seems to love TV. Maybe they used to spend several hundred a month on cable TV, or maybe they are the kind that collects subscription services like pokemon. I used to be one of those folks. If you can think of a mainline streaming service, I had it. I even paid for a few niche series like Crunchyroll. Then the pandemic happened, inflation got bad, and I found myself entering a new level of frugality. This meant dropping several streaming services, as well as cutting to ad-supported tiers. That’s why I really appreciate the fairly recent rise of decent free streaming services.
Netflix experts reveal how much your monthly bill will rise to keep sharing login
NETFLIX experts have predicted the price of sharing your logins with friends and family. The streaming giant is due to start charging users who let other people log on to their accounts in just a few weeks. Netflix said it would enforce the rules "more broadly" by the end of...
Android Authority
YouTube could soon become your free cable operator
Heating up competition with the likes of Roku, Pluto TV, and more. YouTube could soon offer a new hub of free, ad-supported TV channels. The company is currently testing it with a subset of users. It is expected to roll out widely later this year. YouTube is reportedly testing a...
msn.com
Is Cable Really Less Expensive Than Streaming?
Ever since Netflix started offering an alternative to physical discs, the streaming-versus-cable debate has been alive and well. Maybe you've joined the cord-cutter camp and have no idea how much it costs for cable or satellite TV any more. Or perhaps you've stuck with Xfinity or Spectrum for such a long time because you're used to paying a set amount for a bundle. But who gets bragging rights when it comes to spending the least amount of money each month?
5 best streaming devices in 2023
Streaming has become the main way to consume media, Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson shows you the top 5 best streaming devices to watch all your favorite content.
CNET
This New Year Deal on Peacock Premium Offers 12 Months of Streaming for Just $30
If you're yet to try out Peacock, NBCUniversal's streaming platform, or you've let your subscription lapse, there's a great New Year deal there to entice you in. For a limited time, you can get a year of Peacock Premium for just $30, a saving of 40% versus the annual plan's usual cost and the equivalent of paying for just six months if you went the no-commitment route. All you have to do use the coupon code NEWYEAR23 at checkout.
People are just noticing instant hacks to slash bills for HBO Max, Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+
STREAMING services are the most popular way of watching TV, even if the costs can quickly pile up. The most popular streaming services are producing great content, making it difficult to skip out on them. Still, these costs can quickly add up, especially if you account for how much money...
How to watch Everything Everywhere All at Once online: Where to stream
A guide on how to watch Everything Everywhere All at Once online to see the Oscar frontrunner.
CNET
Transfer Your Netflix Profile to a New Account. Here's How
You may have already heard, but Netflix is planning to end password sharing. As a result, Netflix will begin charging accounts for password sharing. If you currently have a profile on someone else's account, and you're not expecting them to pony up the eventual password-sharing fees to keep your profile up and running, then you'll definitely need to transfer your profile to your own account so that your recommendations, save list and other settings aren't erased forever.
game-news24.com
Netflix: When it can’t be shared to account terms, it’ll be too late to switch accounts
Netflix plans on adopting its new policy of block-shared accounts and march 2023. For now, it hasn’t officially announced what territory-by-territorial plans are, but the step is increasingly unlikely, just as the tests in recent weeks were carried out in Latin America. The company knows that not everyone can...
Streaming Services Get the Axe When Consumers Cut Billed Services
When consumers cut back on billed services, PYMNTS data shows, streaming is first to go. Streaming subscription services face an uphill battle with churn. Netflix, for instance, is looking at cancellations ahead as it cracks down on password sharing. “There will be current members that are unhappy with this move,”...
Trader Joe's asked customers to rank their nine top products. Here they are
Trader Joe's asked its customers a simple question: If you were to spend the rest of your life on a deserted island, which nine Trader Joe's products would you take with you?
Free TV and movies could soon be available from YouTube
Some lucky YouTube users have been offered free TV streaming, as Google tests for a wider rollout.
Android Authority
I'm so fed up with streaming platforms that I'm going back to physical DVDs
It's time to set sail for calmer waters. $60 a month or $720 a year. That’s roughly how much it costs to subscribe to the big five TV streaming services and listen to music without ads on Spotify. And that’s just at the basic level; if you’re in family plan territory, it’s easy to spend at least another 50% on top of that. No matter how you slice it, that’s a lot of money spent to end up staring at a screen and asking yourself: “Why can’t I find anything good to watch?”
Bad News for Comcast Could Be Good News for Roku
Advertisers will follow viewers to their favorite entertainment platforms.
CNN
1M+
Followers
184K+
Post
1147M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0