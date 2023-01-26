ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Related
Free Netflix: the streaming company has a free plan for everyone in mind

The pioneer company in the streaming service for movies and series on demand, has plans to offer a service 100% free of charge. Netflix has seen a significant drop in subscribers the last year, which has led to situations such as the cancellation of exclusive series on the platform. Even so, the platform has not given up and has made efforts to stay ahead with new plans and products such as free video games for its subscribers.
Gizmodo

Amazon Prime Membership Is Reportedly Past Its Prime

Amazon’s prime members plateaued last year according to a Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) report released this week. The number of subscribers has been in decline since July of last year, according to the CIRP, which claimed in the first six months of the year, Amazon Prime did not add net new members in the U.S.
Android Authority

Best free streaming services: Freevee, Pluto TV, Peacock, and more

It's easy to find free streaming, but what about the best options?. Everyone knows that person who really seems to love TV. Maybe they used to spend several hundred a month on cable TV, or maybe they are the kind that collects subscription services like pokemon. I used to be one of those folks. If you can think of a mainline streaming service, I had it. I even paid for a few niche series like Crunchyroll. Then the pandemic happened, inflation got bad, and I found myself entering a new level of frugality. This meant dropping several streaming services, as well as cutting to ad-supported tiers. That’s why I really appreciate the fairly recent rise of decent free streaming services.
Android Authority

YouTube could soon become your free cable operator

Heating up competition with the likes of Roku, Pluto TV, and more. YouTube could soon offer a new hub of free, ad-supported TV channels. The company is currently testing it with a subset of users. It is expected to roll out widely later this year. YouTube is reportedly testing a...
msn.com

Is Cable Really Less Expensive Than Streaming?

Ever since Netflix started offering an alternative to physical discs, the streaming-versus-cable debate has been alive and well. Maybe you've joined the cord-cutter camp and have no idea how much it costs for cable or satellite TV any more. Or perhaps you've stuck with Xfinity or Spectrum for such a long time because you're used to paying a set amount for a bundle. But who gets bragging rights when it comes to spending the least amount of money each month?
KANSAS STATE
Fox News

5 best streaming devices in 2023

Streaming has become the main way to consume media, Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson shows you the top 5 best streaming devices to watch all your favorite content.
CNET

This New Year Deal on Peacock Premium Offers 12 Months of Streaming for Just $30

If you're yet to try out Peacock, NBCUniversal's streaming platform, or you've let your subscription lapse, there's a great New Year deal there to entice you in. For a limited time, you can get a year of Peacock Premium for just $30, a saving of 40% versus the annual plan's usual cost and the equivalent of paying for just six months if you went the no-commitment route. All you have to do use the coupon code NEWYEAR23 at checkout.
CNET

Transfer Your Netflix Profile to a New Account. Here's How

You may have already heard, but Netflix is planning to end password sharing. As a result, Netflix will begin charging accounts for password sharing. If you currently have a profile on someone else's account, and you're not expecting them to pony up the eventual password-sharing fees to keep your profile up and running, then you'll definitely need to transfer your profile to your own account so that your recommendations, save list and other settings aren't erased forever.
PYMNTS

Streaming Services Get the Axe When Consumers Cut Billed Services

When consumers cut back on billed services, PYMNTS data shows, streaming is first to go. Streaming subscription services face an uphill battle with churn. Netflix, for instance, is looking at cancellations ahead as it cracks down on password sharing. “There will be current members that are unhappy with this move,”...
Android Authority

I'm so fed up with streaming platforms that I'm going back to physical DVDs

It's time to set sail for calmer waters. $60 a month or $720 a year. That’s roughly how much it costs to subscribe to the big five TV streaming services and listen to music without ads on Spotify. And that’s just at the basic level; if you’re in family plan territory, it’s easy to spend at least another 50% on top of that. No matter how you slice it, that’s a lot of money spent to end up staring at a screen and asking yourself: “Why can’t I find anything good to watch?”
CNN

CNN

