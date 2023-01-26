Read full article on original website
Lisa Loring, original Wednesday Addams actress, dead at 64
Lisa Loring, best known as the first actress to play Wednesday Addams in the original "The Addams Family" sitcom, has died at the age of 64.
Game On: 'Marvel's Midnight Suns'
Doctor Strange, Ghost Rider, Wolverine and Scarlet Witch team up with a new hero in a battle against an evil villain. Rick Damigella reports.
'The Last of Us' just made an early claim to one of the best TV episodes of 2023
If the hoopla surrounding "The Last of Us" has felt at all excessive through the first two episodes, the third chapter of the HBO series lives up to the weight of all the hype, laying early claim to what will almost inevitably be discussed as one of the best hours of television in 2023.
