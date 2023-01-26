ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

westseattleblog.com

FOUND DOG: Senior terrier – January 29, 2023 5:46 pm

While walking on the greenbelt trails east of Pathfinder K-8 we found this elderly male terrier walking up the trail alone. We were close to Puget Way SW and Alaska street by West Marginal. The dog is wearing a gray sweater, leash harness (no leash) and a rabies tag on a Seattle Kraken collar. He is gentle and friendly. Please call Heather at 2066790984.
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Looking Back: Memories of the Great Depression and World War II

When the U.S. stock market collapsed on what is known as Black Tuesday, Oct. 29, 1929, it ushered in almost 10 years of the most severe and long-lasting depression ever experienced by the industrialized world, and as one bank after another closed its doors, our government found it necessary to make fundamental changes in economic institutions.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

See photos of Nike moving out of downtown Seattle store

SEATTLE — Crews cleared items out of the Nike store in Seattle on Friday after the downtown staple closed a week ago. The closure of the Nike store, which opened at 1500 6th Avenue in 1996, brought nostalgia to many Puget Sounders who shopped there and walked by the large building over the past few decades.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Tonight's forecast: Feeling like the teens due to the winds

SEATTLE - Winter is making its presence known! Temperatures are rapidly dropping tonight. Expect temperatures to be about 10 degrees colder tomorrow morning (compared to this morning). On top of that, the winds are going to increase - making it feel even colder! Here is a look at what it'll feel like tomorrow morning:
SEATTLE, WA
maritime-executive.com

U.S. Navy Closes Four Drydocks at Puget Sound Shipyard Over Quake Risk

The U.S. Navy is temporarily idling four submarine repair drydocks in Washington due to earthquake risk, the service announced Sunday. The Navy recently commissioned a seismic assessment for Puget Sound Naval Shipyard as part of its long-term Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program. The objective was to assess any risks associated with the occurrence of an earthquake while a nuclear sub is undergoing maintenance in one of the docks. The Navy did not go into details on the outcome of the assessment, but three drydocks at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton and one drydock at the Trident Refit Facility in Bangor will be kept empty until the conclusion of further investigations.
BREMERTON, WA
East Coast Traveler

Our 6 Favorite Coffee Shops in Seattle WA

SEATTLE, WA - We've compiled a list of our favorite must-try coffee shops in Seattle, WA. These include Fuel Coffee Shop, Makeda and Mingus Coffee Shop, and Papá Chango Café. Seattle is a city known for its unique coffee culture. Coffee shops are a staple in Seattle, and the coffee there is some of the best in the world. If you're visiting the area, you'll want to try these top coffee shops.
SEATTLE, WA
urbnlivn.com

Architectural Evergreen Point home designed by Hal Levitt

Wow that was fast! January has had surprising buyer activity but a Medina home in Evergreen Point went pending in 10 hours! 3667 Fairweather Lane was designed by Beverly Hills architect, Hal Levitt, and is being sold for the first time in 50 years. Built in 1972, the 4,310 square...
MEDINA, WA
Evan Crosby

10 Seattle Companies That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Seattle, WA. - Seattle is the largest city in the Pacific Northwest and home to a metro area with a population of more than 4 million people. The city's economy is driven by a combination of older industrial companies and "new economy" technology and internet companies. In addition to being the headquarters for 7 Fortune 500 firms, Seattle also has a very strong startup scene.
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Proposed Moratorium on Underground Storage Tanks, Metal Recycling and Auto Wrecking within the South Tacoma Groundwater Protection District

City of Tacoma announcement. The City of Tacoma Planning and Development Services Department has scheduled a public information meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, February 2 on ZOOM to provide information about a proposed moratorium on underground storage tanks, metal recycling and auto wrecking within the South Tacoma Groundwater Protection District.
TACOMA, WA
