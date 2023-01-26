Read full article on original website
westseattleblog.com
FOUND DOG: Senior terrier – January 29, 2023 5:46 pm
While walking on the greenbelt trails east of Pathfinder K-8 we found this elderly male terrier walking up the trail alone. We were close to Puget Way SW and Alaska street by West Marginal. The dog is wearing a gray sweater, leash harness (no leash) and a rabies tag on a Seattle Kraken collar. He is gentle and friendly. Please call Heather at 2066790984.
myedmondsnews.com
Looking Back: Memories of the Great Depression and World War II
When the U.S. stock market collapsed on what is known as Black Tuesday, Oct. 29, 1929, it ushered in almost 10 years of the most severe and long-lasting depression ever experienced by the industrialized world, and as one bank after another closed its doors, our government found it necessary to make fundamental changes in economic institutions.
For Under $200K, You Can Transform a Gig Harbor Church Into Your Dream Home
Finding a house that meets all your needs in this day and age is almost impossible to do within the budget you have. This is especially true for those like me, who are not the handyman type. Personally, I find the word "remodel" to be terrifying. However, if you dream of a conversion project with open space, maybe you would find this interesting.
KING-5
HGTV twin sister real estate duo speaking at Tacoma Home and Garden Show
TACOMA, Wash. — The Tacoma Home and Garden Show kicked off on Thursday and it will run through Sunday, Jan. 29, at the Tacoma Dome. It's the 40th year for the event which features more than 500 vendors from across the Pacific Northwest and several local nurseries selling plants.
This $4.8 Million Tacoma Mansion Looks Like A Presidential Consolation Prize
When I first saw this house, I felt like this was something that a losing presidential candidate should get as a consolation prize. Just the front of it reminded me so much of The White House. Note: this isn't in Washington D.C. but in Tacoma, Washington!. This place even has...
KOMO News
See photos of Nike moving out of downtown Seattle store
SEATTLE — Crews cleared items out of the Nike store in Seattle on Friday after the downtown staple closed a week ago. The closure of the Nike store, which opened at 1500 6th Avenue in 1996, brought nostalgia to many Puget Sounders who shopped there and walked by the large building over the past few decades.
q13fox.com
Intersection where young woman was hit and killed by SPD, was due for upgrades
The intersection where a student from India was hit and killed by police on Monday night, is part of a long envisioned walking and cycling corridor. The Thomas Street Redefined Project has been in the works since 2013 but Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell cut more than $2 million from it last year.
Wedding dress shop in Seattle burglarized, brides' dresses and multiple electronics stolen
SEATTLE — The owner of a custom wedding dress shop in the Crown Hill neighborhood of Seattle was burglarized Wednesday night. She said not only did they steal numerous electronics, but they took around 20 wedding dresses that she was altering for brides. Madison Leiren is the owner of...
q13fox.com
Tonight's forecast: Feeling like the teens due to the winds
SEATTLE - Winter is making its presence known! Temperatures are rapidly dropping tonight. Expect temperatures to be about 10 degrees colder tomorrow morning (compared to this morning). On top of that, the winds are going to increase - making it feel even colder! Here is a look at what it'll feel like tomorrow morning:
Seattle woman returns home to find smashed window, burglary suspect taking bath fully clothed: police
Police in Seattle responded to a report of a burglary at a woman's home Friday evening and found a suspect in the bathroom taking a bath with his clothes on, authorities said.
maritime-executive.com
U.S. Navy Closes Four Drydocks at Puget Sound Shipyard Over Quake Risk
The U.S. Navy is temporarily idling four submarine repair drydocks in Washington due to earthquake risk, the service announced Sunday. The Navy recently commissioned a seismic assessment for Puget Sound Naval Shipyard as part of its long-term Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program. The objective was to assess any risks associated with the occurrence of an earthquake while a nuclear sub is undergoing maintenance in one of the docks. The Navy did not go into details on the outcome of the assessment, but three drydocks at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton and one drydock at the Trident Refit Facility in Bangor will be kept empty until the conclusion of further investigations.
This City in Washington Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Washington was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
krcrtv.com
'We need action': Wash. state governor reacts to family's encampment house near on-ramp
SEATTLE (KOMO) — A couple in Washington state is building a makeshift house in the median of a Seattle interstate ramp. Kandice and Mark asked to be identified only by their first names. “We don’t have a house or a home right now, and this is how we know...
Our 6 Favorite Coffee Shops in Seattle WA
SEATTLE, WA - We've compiled a list of our favorite must-try coffee shops in Seattle, WA. These include Fuel Coffee Shop, Makeda and Mingus Coffee Shop, and Papá Chango Café. Seattle is a city known for its unique coffee culture. Coffee shops are a staple in Seattle, and the coffee there is some of the best in the world. If you're visiting the area, you'll want to try these top coffee shops.
Alarming number of cars stolen in Renton after Kia TikTok challenge
Renton — An alarming number of cars have been stolen in Renton over the last two months, according to Renton police. A majority of those cars are made in South Korea. In December, 116 cars were reported stolen and that number has gone up in January, Detective Robert Onishi with the Renton Police Department said.
urbnlivn.com
Architectural Evergreen Point home designed by Hal Levitt
Wow that was fast! January has had surprising buyer activity but a Medina home in Evergreen Point went pending in 10 hours! 3667 Fairweather Lane was designed by Beverly Hills architect, Hal Levitt, and is being sold for the first time in 50 years. Built in 1972, the 4,310 square...
Man arrested after breaking into house, taking bath with clothes on in Washington
SEATTLE — A man was arrested for allegedly breaking into a house and taking a bath with his clothes on in Seattle, officials say. In a news release, the Seattle Police Department said officers arrested a man Friday evening after he allegedly broke into a house, filled up the bathtub, and started to take a bath while still clothed.
Chronicle
White Supremacists Sent to Prison for Brutal Assault on Black DJ at Washington Bar
Four avowed white supremacists were sentenced to federal prison Friday after pleading guilty to hate crimes and lying to the FBI about brutally beating a Black DJ unconscious at a Lynnwood tavern in 2018. The attack took place just hours after the four men attended a ceremony marking the death...
The Suburban Times
Proposed Moratorium on Underground Storage Tanks, Metal Recycling and Auto Wrecking within the South Tacoma Groundwater Protection District
City of Tacoma announcement. The City of Tacoma Planning and Development Services Department has scheduled a public information meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, February 2 on ZOOM to provide information about a proposed moratorium on underground storage tanks, metal recycling and auto wrecking within the South Tacoma Groundwater Protection District.
