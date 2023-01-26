Read full article on original website
Lisa Loring, the original actor who played Wednesday Addams in 'The Addams Family,' has died at the age of 64
According to her friend Laurie Jacobson, Loring experienced a "massive stroke" and was on life support for three days.
Popculture
'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died
That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
Annie Wersching, '24' actress, passes away at 45
Actress Annie Wersching passed away of cancer early Sunday morning, her publicist, Craig Schneider told CNN. Wersching was 45 years old.
Korean star Song Joong-ki announces marriage to Katy Louise Saunders, says they are expecting a baby
South Korean actor Song Joong-ki married British actress Katy Louise Saunders Monday and the two are expecting a child, Song's agency, HighZium Studio, told CNN.
'The Last of Us' just made an early claim to one of the best TV episodes of 2023
If the hoopla surrounding "The Last of Us" has felt at all excessive through the first two episodes, the third chapter of the HBO series lives up to the weight of all the hype, laying early claim to what will almost inevitably be discussed as one of the best hours of television in 2023.
