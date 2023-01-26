ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

OnPolitics: Why VP Harris engaging Black men voters matters

By Sarah Day Owen Wiskirchen and Mabinty Quarshie, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28NBW3_0kSaFIQ400
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to a crowd at The Moon in Tallahassee, Fla. on the 50th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade Supreme Court ruling, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. Alicia Devine, AP

Hi, OnPolitics readers.

Our top recommended read for you today comes from reporters Francesca Chambers and Mabinty Quarshie , who published an exclusive story on the quiet efforts by VP Kamala Harris to engage Black men.

Why it matters: The Biden administration appear be responding to criticism that Democrats only care about Black voters during an election, but then fall short on the promises made during the campaign.

The news: Vice President Harris met last week with students and civil rights organizers to "solicit ideas on how the Biden administration can lift up young Black men," Mabinty and Francesca report .

I asked Mabinty to share a bit more about the story:

Sarah Day: Tell us more about the timing. Why is this happening now?

Mabinty: During last year’s midterm cycle there were several stories about how Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams was struggling to attract Black male voters. I went down to Georgia before the midterms and talked with Black men who told me they felt ignored and used by the Democratic Party for votes during elections.

But what they truly wanted was an authentic relationship with politicians who understand their daily lives and are partnering with their communities. Now it appears the Biden administration is taking these critiques seriously and holding listening sessions with Black men and civil rights leaders. This is especially important to do ahead of the 2024 presidential election where Black voters will once again be crucial to Democrats getting another four years of control.

SD: Is there a consensus around what attendees hope will be the outcome of the conversation?

M: Some attendees told USA TODAY they wanted to see legislation or even a policy statement on issues that Black men care about, which includes Black entrepreneurship, voting rights, police reform, student loan debt cancellation.

They also wanted the Biden administration to make it clear to Black men how their participation in the electoral process can lead to better economic opportunities for them.

SD: Your story mentions some of the longstanding inequities and systemic racism faced by Black men in particular. Could you briefly share why this focus is important?

M: Black men were hard hit by the pandemic. They had higher unemployment rates compared to white men. And then add in George Floyd’s murder and the public protests that spread across the world. Several Black men I talked with last year said they feel ignored by politicians and left behind.

Ultimately, Black men want to be leaders in their communities and families. They want to have access to good-paying jobs and homeownership. But they also need policies that can help them overcome the systemic racism they face in society.

SD: What's next?

M: It’s up to Democrats to prove to Black men their taking their concerns seriously. Congress has stalled on legislation that would increase the minimum wage. But there were funds from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to support Black and minority-owned businesses. Attendees did say they wanted some sort of statement or policy proposal from the Biden administration. But we’ll have to wait and see if that does happen.

📲 Keep reading: Democrats have a problem with Black male voters. VP Kamala Harris is quietly trying to fix it

Real quick: Stories you'll want to read

  • National Archives asks former presidents, VPs to check their files: Faced with a steady stream of disclosures about improperly kept classified documents, the National Archives on Thursday asked former presidents and vice presidents to look for any sensitive and potentially top-secret material they might have, according to a source familiar with the matter. What we know about former officials .
  • California Rep. Adam Schiff enters race for Senate seat: Schiff, who became a target of GOP wrath for leading the first impeachment of then-president Donald Trump, Thursday launched his candidacy for the Senate seat that fellow Democrat Dianne Feinstein now occupies. Democratic Rep. Katie Porter already announced her candidacy.
  • Video of Paul Pelosi attack will be released: A California judge ordered the home attack on former speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul, should be released. How the attack unfolded.
  • What to know about companies linked to Rep. Santos: Companies affiliated with embattled congressman George Santos have drawn scrutiny from lawmakers, regulators, and experts as the newly elected Republican faces increasing political pressure to step down for lying about his background.

📲 More political updates: In today's live blog , catch up on more top news out of Washington, including why you'll see Donald Trump back on Facebook and Instagram.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: OnPolitics: Why VP Harris engaging Black men voters matters

Comments / 1

Related
msn.com

Matt Gaetz says embattled GOP Rep. George Santos shouldn't be 'subject to shunning' before his ethics process: 'He deserves the chance to at least make his case'

Matt Gaetz said George Santos shouldn't be shunned in advance of a congressional ethics process. Gaetz made the remarks while guest hosting for ex-Trump aide Steve Bannon's "War Room" podcast. "I think he deserves the chance to at least make his case," Gaetz said of his embattled GOP colleague. Rep....
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Kevin McCarthy reveals George Santos may be ousted from Congress

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said that embattled freshman Republican Representative George Santos of New York will be removed from Congress if the House Ethics Committee finds that he broke the law. But Mr McCarthy said that until then, he would support Mr Santos. Last week, the House Republican Steering Committee gave Mr Santos two committee assignments. “You know why I’m standing by him? Because his constituents voted for him,” Mr McCarthy told reporters Tuesday evening. “I do not have the power simply because I disagree with somebody on what they have said that I remove them from elected office.”...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Tucker Carlson on Tyre Nichols Video: But What About Ashli Babbitt?

While covering the Friday night release of appalling body-cam footage that shows five Memphis cops fatally beating Tyre Nichols, Tucker Carlson suggested that those who speak out against police brutality have been hypocritically unconcerned about the death of Ashli Babbitt, the Trump supporter who was shot while attempting to breach the Speaker’s Lobby during the Jan. 6 insurrection. “Of course, the very same people who are weeping on television about police brutality applauded when one of Nancy Pelosi’s officers murdered an unarmed woman called Ashli Babbitt. Yes: murdered. That’s exactly what that was—far more clearly than anything you just saw on the videotape we played,” said the Fox News host, whose commentary has made Babbitt out to be a martyr. (The Capitol police officer who shot Babbitt was exonerated.) Carlson’s colleague Jesse Watters, meanwhile, claimed in the previous hour that he “didn’t see any death blows” in the footage, which at one point showed Nichols being punched in the head repeatedly.Read more at The Daily Beast.
MEMPHIS, TN
News Breaking LIVE

Congressman Rushed To Hospital

A congressman is in the hospital after he reportedly fell 25 feet to the ground from a ladder, suffering serious injuries and requiring hospitalization while he was doing yard work at his home.
New Jersey Globe

Some GOP officials want 87-year-old senator to retire

Some Republican leaders are quietly voicing an opinion that the oldest member of the New Jersey Legislature, 87-year-old State Sen. Samuel Thompson (R-Old Bridge), should not seek re-election, with Old Bridge Mayor Owen Henry emerging as the leading candidate for the seat, the New Jersey Globe has learned from multiple sources speaking on the condition of anonymity.
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
POLITICO

Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.

The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
TENNESSEE STATE
msn.com

George Santos campaign paid staffer nearly $100k to pretend to be Kevin McCarthy's chief of staff and get money from donors

A fundraiser for Rep. George Santos allegedly posed as House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's chief of staff in a bid to fundraise money from wealthy donors, according to CNBC. Sam Miele, who worked for Santos' campaign, is said to have impersonated Dan Meyer, who has served as McCarthy's chief of staff since 2019, in phone calls to donors during the 2020 and 2022 election cycles, people familiar with the matter said, per CNBC.
OHIO STATE
AOL Corp

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said 'like a lot of people' she had 'easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet' regarding QAnon conspiracy theories

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of committee assignments after joining Congress in 2021. Statements surfaced of her supporting conspiracies and advocating for violence against Democrats. Greene said Sunday her QAnon support was in the past and that she got sucked into things online. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

762K+
Followers
79K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy