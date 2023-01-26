ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Staffing big topic at quarterly BPD consent decree hearing

By Amanda Engel
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g5m3x_0kSaExCi00

During the quarterly public hearing updating the US District Court of Maryland on the progress of the consent decree put into place in 2017 , the judge and parties addressed the progress that had been made.

"The most recent scorecard shows compliance of 95%," said one of the members of the Independent Monitoring Team, while saying that there are still areas that need data collection and still areas that need significant work.

Judge James Bredar began the hearing with some opening remarks, saying that BPD has made progress, but six years into the consent decree, the department and City needs to start focusing on completion.

One of the main areas he critiqued as needing more work was the continuing staffing shortages.

"BPD must do better, much better on recruitment and retention," said Judge Bredar. "I require better results."

During the discussion Bredar said that he's "going to keep banging the table" on the issue of recruitment.

"The net loss to the Department [last year] was 170 sworn officers - the Department can't take another hit like that," said Bredar.

Members of the Department and the City said they are working to better understand why people leave the department, and what are factors that would bring people into the department.

They emphasized that the recruitment and staffing issue is not unique to Baltimore, but a nationwide problem.

The judge added a side note in his opening comments that some may expect completion of the consent decree goals to result in a drop in the homicide rate or violent crime, but that's not necessarily the case.

"The success or failure of this consent decree will not be measured by the crime rate," he said.

However, "the public's trust will only be won slowly, one positive interaction at a time."

BPD Commissioner Michael Harrison said, "Baltimore is leading and showing the country that reform and crime reduction can happen at the same time."

He added that people who say the two can't be done together are wrong.

"We're proving that to be false," says Harrison. "You can do both."

Another issue that was addressed was technology implementation, which is in progress, but is also needed to help gather data on how the Department is doing in certain areas.

Officer wellness, how mental health resources have been publicized and utilized was also a topic of discussion.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wypr.org

Why Do I Get Called For Jury Duty So Often?

It’s a civic duty. It’s a triumph of democracy. And if you live in Baltimore, it can feel like a hassle. Locals say they get summons letters from the city courthouse almost every year. Is that normal? Is it like that everywhere, or just in Baltimore? Baltimore Banner reporter Hallie Miller teams up with Aaron to figure out how jury service works (and how it doesn’t).
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore DPW is hiring, career fair hosted Saturday

BALTIMORE — Staffing shortages are still a problem nationwide, including Baltimore City.But the city's Department of Public Works hopes to fill some vacancies after hosting a job fair Saturday in West Baltimore.Dozens of people lined up at the CC Jackson Recreation Center with the hopes to start a new future.Chief Administrative Officer Deepti Modha with the Department of Public Works said it was vital to hold a career fair in West Baltimore to make it accessible for the community."We want to make sure we were somewhere close where public transportation was available," she said. "There is plenty of parking so people...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Former Baltimore Police detective acquitted on charges of stealing $10k from drug bust, lying to FBI

BALTIMORE - Former Baltimore Police Detective Ethan Glover was acquitted of charges that he stole $10,000 from a drug bust and lied about it to the FBI.Glover joined the Baltimore Police Department in 2003 and became a Federal Task Force officer with the Drug Enforcement Administration in 2013.In an April indictment, officials said he stole nearly $10,000 from a duffel bag full of cash in a 2016 search and seizure operation.Baltimore Police said Glover was immediately suspended when they were made aware of the investigation in February 2020. After he was charged, he was suspended without pay.  Prosecutors said he lied to...
BALTIMORE, MD
WBAL Radio

Mayor Scott cuts ribbon on Highlandtown apartment complex

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott was in the Highlandtown neighborhood Friday for the grand opening of an apartment complex. HOHM Highlandtown consists of 149 units and was built on the former site of Epstein's department store and warehouse at Eastern Avenue and Bank Street. The project was carried out by Workshop Development and CLD Partners.
BALTIMORE, MD
Franklin County Free Press

Drug Kingpin Sentenced for Role in Distributing Large Amounts of Fentanyl in Maryland and Surrounding Areas

Maryland Attorney General Anthony G. Brown today announced the plea and sentencing of Darvin Kevin McCoy, 36, of Odenton, Maryland, on charges including drug kingpin and supervision of a criminal organization, which relate to a long-term investigation into a fentanyl distribution ring that was operating in Howard County, Baltimore City, and Baltimore County.
ODENTON, MD
Wbaltv.com

Violent weekend in Baltimore leaves multiple dead, children injured

New details have emerged on Saturday’s mass shooting in west Baltimore as police have released an update on the children who were hurt. 11 News has learned that doctors said the children were not shot but the baby and toddler do have head trauma and other injuries from the car accident that happened when the woman driving them was shot.
BALTIMORE, MD
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

50K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy