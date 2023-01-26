Read full article on original website
Junkanoo and Fresh Catch Bistro get new location on Fort Myers Beach
The beachfront on Fort Myers Beach will be seeing another change. The owners of Fresh Catch Bistro and Junkanoo say that after more than...
Town of Fort Myers Beach to begin bringing sand to the beach
The Town of Fort Myers Beach announcing an emergency berm plan to help restore and maintain eroding shorelines.
Stray hog wreaks havoc in North Fort Myers neighborhood
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — A stray hog roaming around the neighborhood of Suncoast Estates in North Fort Myers was being a nuisance!. Neighbors said the new guy on the block was causing trouble by getting into trash and even into someone’s water pipes. Everyone was trying to...
CREW protected lands provide snapshot of old Florida, haven for wildlife
Lingering red tide, health alerts, and debris in Southwest Florida waterways may have you thinking twice before swimming, but there are other ways to...
Free drywall for Lee County residents
FORT MYERS, Fla. — On Tuesday, Jan. 31, recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian will continue as Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) and Rotary International will be distributing drywall, mattresses and supplies for those impacted in Lee County. According to GEM, every Fort Myers Beach resident can take up to 50...
DeSantis hopes Moving Florida Forward plan will ease traffic in busy SWFL areas
Governor Ron DeSantis plans to ease the bumper-to-bumper traffic in Southwest Florida. DeSantis focuses on easing traffic in two areas, one on Corkscrew Road...
Fort Myers Beach organizations will provide qualifying residents $500 online gift cards for Hurricane Ian recovering
LEE COUNTY, Fla.– As many people continue to recover from the impacts of Hurricane Ian, the Fort Myers Beach Woman’s Club and the Fort Myers Beach Community Foundation teamed up to donate $500 eMastercards. According to Fort Myers Beach’s website, people can apply to receive the gift cards...
Five vehicles burst into flames in North Fort Myers
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Five vehicles caught fire early Tuesday morning on Hampton Road in North Fort Myers. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the blaze. Three vehicles were engulfed, and the two others sustained minor damage, according to the Fort Myers Fire Department. The State Fire Marshal...
Fort Myers Porsche dealership breaks ground on new showroom, service center
Fort Myers Porsche broke ground on a new 80,000-square-foot salesroom, dealership and service center. The $35 million investment and construction project will be more...
Fort Myers holds an insurance claim meeting for Hurricane Ian survivors
A Hurricane Ian recovery expo is happening today and Monday at the Fort Myers Highschool gymnasium and town hall.
Leoma Lovegrove turns Matlacha hurricane debris into art
What once was a colorful art studio in Matlacha is now a bleak sight stripped to the studs. Like most places in the village, Leoma Lovegrove’s art studio is only a shell of what it once was. But shingle by shingle, Leoma is trying to change that in her...
Owners of The Whale refuse to sell Fort Myers Beach property, will rebuild
Many properties on Fort Myers Beach have been selling in the wake of Hurricane Ian, but the owners of one classic spot, The Whale,...
Seven bottles of tequila stolen from Port Charlotte Total Wine
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying three women accused of stealing bottles of tequila worth $684.93. According to deputies, the trio entered the Total Wine and More located at 19400 Cochran Blvd on January 23 at around 5:57 p.m. The trio was then caught on surveillance camera concealing seven bottles of tequila inside their purses.
LSCO: Crash closes section of Lee Blvd. in Lehigh Acres
The Lee County Sheriff's Office announced all lanes of Lee Blvd are closed at Collins Ave N for a multi-vehicle crash.
Trial begins for man accused of fleeing from deadly boat crash in Collier County
Opening statements were completed on Monday in the trial of an Ohio man accused of fleeing from a boat crash that killed one person...
First ever Cape Coral music walk on Saturday
The area around Duval Street in Cape Coral wants to become a live music destination in Florida. They're holding their first music walk on...
Lee County deputies at Sunday night scene on Bills Court
Lee County deputies were at a scene on Bills Court late Sunday night. WINK News is working to find out why the Lee County...
Helicopter used to remove boats from mangroves on Fort Myers Beach
"We're working here with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to clean out the mangroves in the most efficient and environmentally friendly way."
Body found in lake area in Immokalee Monday evening
A body was found in a lake area near the Jubilation Community in Immokalee Monday evening. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the dead body was found near the apartment complex at 1115 Serenity Way in Immokalee. Investigators are at the scene of the possible drowning. Law enforcement...
