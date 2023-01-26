ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Junkanoo and Fresh Catch Bistro get new location on Fort Myers Beach

The beachfront on Fort Myers Beach will be seeing another change. The owners of Fresh Catch Bistro and Junkanoo say that after more than...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
WINKNEWS.com

CREW protected lands provide snapshot of old Florida, haven for wildlife

Lingering red tide, health alerts, and debris in Southwest Florida waterways may have you thinking twice before swimming, but there are other ways to...
FORT MYERS, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

Free drywall for Lee County residents

FORT MYERS, Fla. — On Tuesday, Jan. 31, recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian will continue as Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) and Rotary International will be distributing drywall, mattresses and supplies for those impacted in Lee County. According to GEM, every Fort Myers Beach resident can take up to 50...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

DeSantis hopes Moving Florida Forward plan will ease traffic in busy SWFL areas

Governor Ron DeSantis plans to ease the bumper-to-bumper traffic in Southwest Florida. DeSantis focuses on easing traffic in two areas, one on Corkscrew Road...
ESTERO, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Fort Myers Porsche dealership breaks ground on new showroom, service center

Fort Myers Porsche broke ground on a new 80,000-square-foot salesroom, dealership and service center. The $35 million investment and construction project will be more...
FORT MYERS, FL
NBC2 Fort Myers

Seven bottles of tequila stolen from Port Charlotte Total Wine

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying three women accused of stealing bottles of tequila worth $684.93. According to deputies, the trio entered the Total Wine and More located at 19400 Cochran Blvd on January 23 at around 5:57 p.m. The trio was then caught on surveillance camera concealing seven bottles of tequila inside their purses.
PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
WINKNEWS.com

First ever Cape Coral music walk on Saturday

The area around Duval Street in Cape Coral wants to become a live music destination in Florida. They're holding their first music walk on...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Lee County deputies at Sunday night scene on Bills Court

Lee County deputies were at a scene on Bills Court late Sunday night. WINK News is working to find out why the Lee County...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Body found in lake area in Immokalee Monday evening

A body was found in a lake area near the Jubilation Community in Immokalee Monday evening. According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the dead body was found near the apartment complex at 1115 Serenity Way in Immokalee. Investigators are at the scene of the possible drowning. Law enforcement...
IMMOKALEE, FL

