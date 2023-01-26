A high school student is charged with a felony after bringing a BB gun to school

A Collier High School student has been charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds, after bringing a BB gun to school.

The BB gun is virtually identical to a Glock 19X pistol. Detectives say the gun was in his backpack which the student showed multiple times to other students and told he planned to target shoot after school.

Some students believed the gun was real and said they were in fear. Law enforcement will be enhanced on the Barron Collier High School campus as an extra precaution.